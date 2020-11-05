Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to square leg for a single. At the halfway stage, Delhi are 65/5 and still need 136 runs in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut to point.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Axar strokes it down to long on for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flat on middle and leg, clipped through mid on for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, tapped to the leg side.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! An excellent over for Delhi, 19 off it. Full and well outside off, Stoinis picks it and deposits it over deep cover. Need more of these.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut in front of point for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a massive hit! Floated outside off, Stoinis comes on the front foot and lofts it mightily over wide long off. 10 rows back!
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played shot. Short ball, Stoinis rocks back and pulls it over the mid-wicket region, for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked down to short fine leg for a single.
Coming to legspin now, Rahul Chahar is on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. On middle, clipped to leg side for one, Axar is off the mark.
Axar Patel comes out to the middle now.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Did not hit that well at all. That is actually Pant's strong shot but in this case, he did not stroke that well. Tosses a slower ball around off, Rishabh Pant gets down to slog sweep it but fails to read the slower one well. He strokes it uppishly and straight to Suryakumar Yadav at wide long on, who did not have to move an inch.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, wristed to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, blocked.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball outside off, Stoinis camps back and strokes it firmly through the covers. It was travelling and Chahar, in the deep, does well to stop it. A couple.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up down the leg side, Stoinis moves to the leg side and swings this to deep square leg for a couple.
Krunal Pandya is back.
DRINKS! Delhi are well on the back foot! They need a miracle to win this game from here! Pant and Stoinis need to bat for a very long time. Probably for another 10 overs and that too in attacking manner. Mumbai will want more of the same. Will we see some fight?
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Around off, stabbed in front of point for a single. Delhi need 165 runs in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single. The call was for two but the fielder in the deep runs to the ball quickly, prompting Delhi to just stick to the single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to deep cover for a run.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Slow and full around off, driven back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, driven to cover-point for a quick one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On off, clipped to the leg side.
Kieron Pollard to bowl now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot to end the Powerplay! Full and around off, Stoinis lifts it over the bowler's head, to the long off fence. Delhi are 32/4 at the end of the Powerplay and need 169 runs in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Shortish ball around off, Stoinis swivels and pulls at it. It was to the left of Anukul Roy, the substitute fielder, at deep square leg. He runs there, dives and keeps it down to just a couple.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Rishabh closes the face of his bat to glance it in front of square leg. A single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Pant strokes it to cover. He comes down looking for a single but Marcus simply says no.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a good length, stroked to cover.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pant chops it back to the keeper off the bottom edge.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 201, are 68/5. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.