Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Two runs to finish. Floated around off, Kishan gets down and sweeps it. It is to the left of wide long on who gets there, dives and contains it. A brace.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one around off, Ishan blocks it to the left of the bowler. Axar runs there and stops it.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball around off, Kishan camps back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. An easy couple.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side on off with the angle, Yadav goes back and pulls it to mid-wicket for a couple.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
Axar Patel is back in. 2-0-20-0 so far. Very expensive.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single by pushing this down to the right of mid off for a single.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Short ball, Suryakumar swivels and pulls it handsomely to the deep backward square leg fence. Cracking sound off the bat.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, tapped to cover.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Ishan swivels and pulls it to fine leg. A single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut to deep backward point for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish on off and middle, pushed down to mid off.
Daniel Sams is back.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, Kishan leans in and taps it to cover-point. 8 runs and the big wicket off de Kock in that 3rd over from Ashwin.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, pushed down to long on for a single.
Ishan Kishan is out in the middle.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A massive relief for Delhi fans. A good catch from Shikhar Dhawan as well. Tossed up around off, Quinton comes down the track and looked to loft it over long off. However, he does not get his timing right. It goes sky-high in the air near long off. Shikhar settles under it and takes it comfortably.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On off, tapped to the right of the bowler, to long on, for a single.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Floated around off, Yadav gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket. The ball was high in the air but ended up sailing comfortably over the boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, driven down to long off for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has found the gap nicely. Flatter and outside off, Surya rocks back and cuts it nicely. In the gap between short third man and backward point. A boundary results.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, pushed down to long off for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to the leg side for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The huge appeal and the review does not pay off for Delhi. Flatter ball around off, de Kock looks to reverse sweep it but to the naked eye he seems to have missed it. Rishabh Pant takes the ball and appeals fervently but the umpire is unmoved. Shreyas Iyer has a chat and then flashes the 'T'. But Ultra Edge pours cold water on his hopes. No knick there at all.
Review time! Delhi have taken a review for a caught behind. Ultra Edge is in. Flat line all the way through. NOT OUT!
DRINKS! Rohit Sharma's dismissal has not stopped Mumbai from continuing the hitting. De Kock was smashing them and now, Suryakumar has started chipping in as well. It is the qualifiers and if Mumbai are targeting anything over 180, they need to keep the striking momentum going. That is what the 2 batters are doing. For Delhi, they would be hoping this break brings a breakthrough. Let's see which way it swings after the break. Axar Patel is back to bowl.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! So despite three dots, still 11 from the over and end of a brilliant Powerplay for Mumbai. They are 63 for 1 after it. Shorter and outside off, Yadav stays back and pushes it through covers. No chance of stopping that.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, it is pushed back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is glorious! Beautiful! This time the pause makes no difference. Ashwin bowls it very full and on off. Yadav lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Ashwin stops a little halfway through his delivery stride and then tosses it up on off. It is driven to covers.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
