Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The target is a huge one! Such a chase in a high pressure game is just not going to be easy. They will need all their big guns to fire, Delhi. Mumbai on the other hand, will back their bowlers to defend this. Stay tuned for the second essay.
Hardik Pandya is up for a chat. He says the idea was to keep the momentum going all the while in such important games. Staying positive was important. On Kishan, Hardik says that he has played like a little pocket dynamo. Kishan can open and even at No. 4, he has played really well. Pandya states that he loves batting. Adds that if one works hard, it will eventually pay off. Finishes by saying 200 should be hopefully enough.
The Delhi bowling, except for Ashwin was quite off color! Sams had a day to forget, Rabada was not at his best. Nortje took a real pounding. It was only the middle phase where they managed to do decently but in totality, you have to say it is not what Iyer would have wanted.
Mumbai came out with intent today after being inserted! They lost Rohit early but that did not stop Yadav and de Kock to go after the bowlers. They had a brilliant Powerplay, however, they did stutter in the middle overs as they lost a few wickets quickly. Kishan and Krunal though steadied the ship. Kishan was the star as his knock is what could well be the difference between the two sides. Pandya also did what he ususally does that is finish it off brilliantly. Overall, Mumbai will be very satisfied with where they are placed.
What a power-packed performance from Mumbai! 78 runs in the last 5 overs and one can probably say they have got a total which is well above par.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mumbai finish in stunning style. Full toss outside off, Ishan Kishan moves a touch to the off side and sends this soaring over deep cover. Gets to his half ton as well, Kishan. What a season he is having! MUMBAI FINISH ON 200/5.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short and slow outside off, Hardik goes for the pull but fails to get bat on ball. Pant fails to collect it well and Mumbai take a run off byes.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way again! Full toss outside off, HP moves to the off side and lofts it well over wide long off. 50 of the partnership comes up as well. Just 21 balls!
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! PUMPED! Full and outside off, he picks it up from there and sends it packing over wide long on for a biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, driven back to the bowler who does well to stop it.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Kishan was outside the off stump line as well, strokes this on the leg side for a single.
Who will bowl the last over? Nortje? Yep, need to contain Mumbai to under 10 runs in this over. Let's see if he can do it.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, swung to deep square leg for a single.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap from Ishan Kishan. He moves to the leg side, Rabada follows him with a low full toss, Kishan manages to squeeze it out between cover and mid off and the ball races away for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker, outside off, jammed out to the off side for a single. Good comeback from Rabada. Back-to-back yorkers.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker on the stumps, dug out back to the bowler.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And another one! Fullish and around off, Pandya powers this one over deep square leg. Bigger than the last one, this.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just misses the yorker length, Rabada, and he is made to pay for it. Full and around off, Pandya swings across the line and sends it over the mid-wicket fielder for a biggie.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl out. 3-0-24-0 for him.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pace on, crunched and six! Good length ball around off, Kishan swings across the line. Gets it uppishly over mid-wicket and over the stretched hands of a leaping Rabada for a biggie. 17 runs off that over. Sams goes for 44 in his 4 overs, without any wicket.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and well outside off, Hardik reaches out and strokes it to long off for a single. Would have been a wide had he left it.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Kishan goes for the pull but mistimes it. It falls ahead of long on for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, jammed out through short mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Fullish on middle, glanced to fine leg for a couple this time.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Punished! Low full toss on off and middle with the angle from round the wicket, Pandya says thank you, flicks it over fine leg for a maximum.
Daniel Sams to bowl out. 3-0-27-0 so far.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Outisde off, very full, Ishan looks to dig it out but misses.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Kishan strokes it over the man at cover-point. It is to the left of sweeper cover who has to do some running. Mumbai run a quick two meanwhile.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pandya closes the face of his bat to flick it to deep backward square leg. Just the single though.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Kishan swings and gets it just over mid off. A single. There was two but Pandya was not quick to respond there.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to the left of mid off for a single. Hardik is up and running straightaway.
Hardik Pandya walks out to the middle now.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good catch by Daniels Sams. But the problem for Delhi is that, the batting might of Mumbai will keep coming. Shortish ball outside off, Krunal looks to slog that over deep point, looking for a biggie. However, he ends up getting it off the toe edge. And when that happens, the ball does not travel far. Straight to Sams at deep backward point.
Marcus Stoinis into the attack now.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Around the wicket from Nortje, but it does not make a difference. A pacy shortish ball outside off, Ishan did not have to do much. He just steers it wide of the keeper and the pace of the ball does the rest. It races away to the third man fence. 18 off that over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) This time, he knocks it to mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What about this for a shot! Short ball, Krunal Pandya pulls it well over fine leg. That was a mighty six and it travelled well.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, swung away but straight to mid-wicket. Just the single this time.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has got it in the gap. Low full toss on off, Kishan swings across the line. Does well to get it in the gap between mid-wicket and square leg, for a boundary.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, tucked to fine leg for a couple.
