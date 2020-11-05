Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep square leg for a single. 15 off the over and Delhi need 89 runs in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to point for a run.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There's another one. Full and outside off, Patel hammers it over the bowler's head for a huge six.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, slow, Patel swings across the line but misses this time.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has connected that! Fullish ball around off, Axar swings it mightily across the line and sends it well over mid-wicket. 100 up for Delhi. They need many more of these blows though.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, pulled down to long on for one.
Pollard replaces Chahar again. 2-0-7-0 for the former so far.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A pacy short ball, around off, Axar Patel looks to cut but misses it. The pace took even Quinny by surprise who failed to hold onto it in the first attempt, luckily, no runs cost.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short off-pace ball, Stoinis pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Stoinis looks to slash hard at it but fails to get bat on ball.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Patel looks to drive but gets it off the outer half to third man. A single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a cracking shot. Full and around off, Axar drives it through the covers, well wide of mid off and the ball races away for a boundary.
Krunal Pandya is done, Coulter-Nile to bowl now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, flat, punched to point. Chahar finishes it off well but what an off day he is having. 35 from his 2 overs already.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to deep square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield from Kieron Pollard. The least expected amongst all. Full and on off, Axar flicks it to the leg side. It was wide of the man at deep mid-wicket. Pollard, from wide long on, runs to his left and gets there but puts in a sloppy effort. The ball goes through to the boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for one. Well, Stoinis is off strike for now, for Chahar.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Short and wide outside off, Stoinis goes back and cuts it well, between point and backward point, for a boundary. Pierces the gap perfectly.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And Stoinis continues to go after him. Short ball, Marcus rocks back and pulls it over wide long on.
Rahul Chahar is back, after an expensive first over.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A bouncer to finish, Marcus waits and waits and swings it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A risky single and Stoinis gets to his 50, off 36 balls. Flatter ball on off, Stoinis clips it well wide of Pandya and calls one. Krunal runs there, picks up the ball and flicks a throw to the bowler's end but misses. Stoinis makes it in. He needs to keep going though.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is unlucky there, Krunal Pandya. Very full and outside off, Stoinis this time digs it out, wide of the keeper and it races away to the third man fence.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Fires a very full ball around off, Stoinis fails to jam it out.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, stroked to cover.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Axar lets that one be.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, stroked to cover-point.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on the pads, Axar looks to tuck it to fine leg but it takes a faint edge and goes to the keeper. It falls just short of the keeper and de Kock says so as well. Pollard started celebrating but seeing de Kock, calms down.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to the vacant short mid-wicket region for an easy single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, driven to long off for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, stroked down to long on for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 201, are 112/6. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.