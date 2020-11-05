Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Around off on a length, blocked to the off side.
4.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind, but not given. Short ball down the leg side, SKY looks to pull at it but to the naked eye he seems to have missed it.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not enough for a six but a four nonetheless. Shortish ball around off, Yadav swings it uppishly towards the mid-wicket fence. It lands on a couple of bounces and trickles into the boundary.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! Fullish and around off, Suryakumar Yadav swings across the line and sends it in the gap between short mid-wicket and square leg for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! Full and around off, de Kock looked to slam that on the leg side but gets a uppish leading edge. It falls safe ahead of the rushing fielder at third man. A single taken. De Kock has luck on his side, for now.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended to the off side.
Anrich Nortje, the other South-African, into the attack now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) 12 off the over. A single to finish. Very full and on off, Quinton looks to swing it hard on the leg side but ends up mistiming it through the carpet. It goes down to long on for one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, bunted down to long off for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, dug out to long on for a run.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has gone for it and that is the first big one. Full and around off, de Kock hammers it high and well over long on, with the turn. What a shot!
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball outside off, de Kock looks to go big over covers. Did not time it well but gets it over the infield. A couple taken.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, driven down to long off for one.
Axar Patel to bowl now.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple off leg byes to finish. Shortish and on middle, de Kock swivels and looks to pull but misses to get hit on the top of his pad. It rolls towards third man and Mumbai sneak in 2 off leg byes.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too fine. Slower length ball on off, Quinton de Kock waits for it and swings across the line. Sends it to the deep backward square leg boundary.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Quinton looks to swing at it but misses.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Suryakumar looks to drive but gets an inside edge. It goes to square leg and he takes a single. No feet movement from Surya at all there.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, blocked to the off side.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Quick single. On a length on off, de Kock taps it towards point. Suryakumar calls for a single and rushes to the striker's end. Good running.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, stroked to mid off.
Kagiso Rabada into the attack now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. 7 runs and a wicket off it. Flatter on off and middle, pushed down towards long off for a single.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot. Flatter ball on off, Quinton camps back and strokes this firmy between cover and cover-point for a boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed down to long on for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? Suryakumar Yadav it is.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The umpire raises his finger straightaway. Rohit Sharma has a detailed chat with de Kock but then bails out at the last minute, on the review. Flatter ball on middle and leg, Sharma looked to clip that on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. Ashwin and the keeper appeal for the LBW. The umpire took a bit of time but in the end, raised his finger. 13th duck in the League for Sharma.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, de Kock looks to tuck it on the leg side but gets an outside edge. It goes to the off side and Mumbai steal a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket.
Who will bowl from the other end? Ravichandran Ashwin it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single to finish the over. 15 off the first. Fullish on off, flicked to the left of mid on for a single. What a start for Mumbai!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground again. Full and on off and middle, Quinton leans into it and drives it to the left of the bowler, to the long on fence.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is in front of square on the leg side. Fullish on the pads, de Kock tucks it in front of square leg. The ball races away for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Around off on a length, pushed to cover-point.
0.2 over (2 Runs) On the pads, tucked to backward square leg. De Kock calls for two immediately and gets it.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a start! Full ball around off, Quinton drives it straight back past the bowler, to the long on boundary.
Right then, we are all set to begin in the 'Ring of Fire' for Qualifier 1. The umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by Delhi's players. Mumbai's openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, also make their way to the field. Daniel Sams, the left-arm pacer, to begin with the ball for Delhi. 3...2....1...Let's play!
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (IN PLACE OF SAURABH TIWARY), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult (IN PLACE OF JAMES PATTINSON), Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah (IN PLACE OF DHAWAL KULKARNI).
Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai's skipper, says it looks like a good pitch, it might play a little slow, they need to get to a good score and they have a good bowling attack to defend any target. States the dew does not play on his mind and that they only need to play smartly and start well. Informs they have three changes Bumrah, Boult and Hardik are back while Tiwary, Kulkarni and Pattinson miss out. Ends by saying they are confident but this is a different ball game and they need to just focus on doing the basics right.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi's captain, says they want to bowl first, the wicket looks dry and dew might also play an important part later on. States that he is very motivated and the full team is up for the challenge and they need to maintain the same momentum. Informs that they are playing with the same team.
Toss - All in readiness for the toss for Qualifier 1 then. The two captains are out in the middle, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Up goes the coin and it lands in Delhi's favour. THEY WILL BOWL!
Pitch Report - Pommie Mbangwa is there for the Pitch Report. Says the center pitch is used and the dimensions should be equal. There is not a lot of dew now but should creep in later. Simon Doull is there as well. States there is grass right now on the wicket and it should aid the batters and get better as the game progresses. Mentions teams chasing are winning as the team batting first plays very cautiously. Mentions 185 should be a good total.
Mumbai, well they have had a near-perfect league phase. And we say near-perfect because of the hammering they received in the last game, against Hyderabad. If not for that, everything seems to have gone their way. Now, a win here and they are into the finals, with a good chance to claim back-to-back titles. Stay tuned for the toss and the team updates...
Coming to Delhi first, they were on a spree of losses before plugging it in. They won their last league game against Bangalore and staked the other spot in the top 2. Their batsmen have been in stellar form while their bowling needs to step up. Given that Mumbai had the better of them in the 2 games during the league stage, Iyer's men would be looking to exact revenge now.
Hello and welcome to Qualifier 1, between Delhi and Mumbai in Dubai. A contest with stakes riding extremely high as the winner of this goes through straight to the final. Wary of the perks then, both these sides will be looking to give their best and storm into the finals.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Mumbai Indians are 53/1. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.