Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Pattinson's poor day with the ball continues. Good length ball around middle and leg, Iyer nudges it towards short fine leg and scameprs back for a couple of runs. 13 from the over. 80/2 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smartly done! Pattinson bangs it short and around off and middle, Iyer says away first and then spots the chance of ramping it over the keeper. He does so and finds the fence. Second boundary in the over.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Dhawan pulled down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Dabs the next ball towards point and a single is taken.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pattinson bangs it short but it is down the leg side. Wided.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! This is around off on a length, angled in, pushed back to the cover fielder.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pattinson is once again welcomed with a boundary. Short and wide outside off, Iyer slams it through point. The third man has no chance to get there. Good start to begin the 10th over.
James Pattinson is back on. He has been expensive so far, can he bowl a good over for Mumbai now?
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off, Dhawan pulls it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. Before he can run to his right and stop, two taken.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Iyer eases a single to long off.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on middle, Dhawan pushes it through cover-point for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) One more single. Another short one just outside off, Iyer punches it to deep cover for a run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This time he goes back and forces it through point for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Short and just around off, Dhawan looks to cut by making room but ends up bottom edging it.
Rahul Chahar is intoduced into the attack.
DRINKS! Mumbai have started off really well in this game so far. They have got rid of the youngster Prithvi Shaw and also the veteran Ajinkya Rahane. This was just the start that Mumbai needed. Delhi, on the other hand, have lost some 2 quick wickets but still have Dhawan and their skipper, Shreyas Iyer out in the middle. But since there Pant and Hetmyer are absent from this game, their middle order is looking a little thin. Mumbai will look to scalp another wicket to pile more pressure on Delhi.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, played towards deep cover for a single. 10 from Pollard's first.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Two now! This is superb running between the wickets. A good length ball just around off, Dhawan pushes it wide of the short third man fielder. It just goes out of the ring but they manage to scamper through for a couple of runs.
7.4 overs (1 Run) One more run. Good length and around off, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short and just around off, this one is punched to deep cover for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Dhawan slaps it through backward point and gully. It beats the diving fielder and goes to the fence.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Pollard starts with a fuller ball around off, Iyer strokes it towards long on for a single.
Bowling change! Kieron Pollard into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Dhawan looks to sweep this one but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal again but nothing from the umpire. Another great over for Mumbai. Only 5 runs from this one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This is played to the cover region for a single by Iyer.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) A misfield and the batters will get the second run! Flatter ball around off, Iyer cuts this one towards the point region and they run for the single. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker end but misses. The batters run across for the second run.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, Iyer works this one to the cover region.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss around middle and leg, Dhawan plays this one towards the long on region to run across for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Iyer punches this one off his back foot towards the long off region for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length around middle, Dhawan nudges this one towards point but they do not run for the single. Delhi are at 46/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! On a good length around middle and leg, Iyer flicks this one uppishly towards the mid-wicket region but it will land safe. One run taken.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely! What a superb stroke! Full and around off, Iyer creams this drive through the cover region to bag a boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and it gets the punishment. This is flicked away nicely! Good length ball on the pads, Iyer flicks this on the up towards the deep square leg region and he bags a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Dhawan comes down the track and plays this towards the cover region to run across for the single run.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is played with soft hands! Cheeky boundary! Dhawan knew that the third man was up and he gently nudged this one towards the third man region for a boundary.
James Pattinson returns. Went for 10 in his first over. Can he strike for Mumbai inside the Powerplay?
