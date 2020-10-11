Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Another appeal but nothing from the umpire! Flatter around middle and leg, Iyer looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire is not interested. This looked like it was heading down the leg stump. Another good over for Mumbai.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Dhawan pushes this one to the point region for a single.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dhawan has smashed this one! What a cracking shot! Floated around middle, Dhawan gets on his knees and slog sweeps this one over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Iyer is off the mark straightaway! Floated around middle, Iyer flicks this one towards the square leg region and the batters run across for the single.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper, is in now.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Rahane is a goner and the decision to give the ball to Krunal Pandya in the Powerplay has paid off for Mumbai. Not the start that Rahane would have wanted but he will have to walk back now. Flatter delivery around middle and leg, Rahane looks to flick this one to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. A loud appeal follows and the umpire obliges raising his finger. He looks at Dhawan to decide if he should take the review but Dhawan does not think so and so Rahane walks back. Great start by Mumbai so far.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around middle, Dhawan sweeps this one but will find the man at deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
3.6 overs (1 Run) No, he will not as this full toss around leg is flicked away towards the square leg region for a single. A great start by Bumrah as he concedes only one run from this over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Great fielding by Ishan Kishan! Saved a boundary for his side! Good length ball around off, Dhawan crunches this towards the point region and Kishan dives and does well to stop this one. A good over so far for Mumbai. Can Bumrah get a maiden over?
Bowling change! Krunal Pandya to bowl now.
3.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Another dot! Good bowling by Bumrah! Short of a good length ball around off and middle, Dhawan looks to pull at this hard but only connects his bat with thin air.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Third dot of the over! Bumrah dishes a full toss around off, Dhawan plays this one towards the mid off fielder.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Dhawan plays this towards point and says no for the single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah starts off with a good length ball around middle and off, Dhawan works this towards the mid off region and comes down the track looking for the single but decides not to take the run.
Bowling chnage! Jasprit Bumrah is on now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, Rahane works this one to the man at point and looks for the single but they decide not to take it in the end.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! This is a lucky boundary for Delhi but they won't care! On a good length outside off, Rahane looks to drive this one but it goes off the bat's outside edge and goes past the diving de Kock into the third man fence for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around middle, Rahane drives this one to the fielder stationed at mid on.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length delivery around off, Rahane pulls this one but does not time it well as this comes off the lower part of his bat and goes to the man at mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a full length around leg, Rahane looks to flick this but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but this was sliding down the leg side.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Dhawan flicks this one on the hop towards the fine leg region for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Good length and just around off, Rahane forces it towards point off his back foot. 10 from the 2nd over.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! One more wide. Pattinson trying little too much it seems. Charges in and ends up bowling the length ball down the leg side. Rahane fails to flick. Wided.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Around off on a good length, pushed towards point.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy from Rahane! Full and wide outside off, Rahane leans into the shot and creams it through cover-point. No chance for the fielders to make a stop.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side. Rahane looks to flick but fails to connect. Wided by the umpire.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked down to long on for a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drilled! Full and wide outside off, Rahane drills it through point and finds his first boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? James Pattinson it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off, Rahane pushes it through backward point and gets a run. Fine first over from Boult.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Rahane is off the mark with a couple! Full and outside off, he squeezes it through point and gets two.
0.4 over (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Rahane keeps it out.
Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in. This is his first game for Delhi.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Soft dismissal. Boult draws the first blood. Full and a bit wide too, Shaw looks to drive but ends up chipping an easy chance for Krunal at covers. The ball turned a bit in Shaw's hand at the moment of the ball meeting his bat.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw and Delhi are up and running! That was off the outside edge but Shaw played with soft hands. Good length ball just outside off, shapes away a touch and an outside edge is induced that runs wide of the short third man fielder for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Boult is on the money straightaway. A fullish ball just outside off, Shaw keeps it out off his back foot.
Right! Time to get going! The two umpires have made their way out to the middle. Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, is sharing the final piece of advice to his teammates in the huddle. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are the openers for Delhi. Trent Boult will take the ball first up.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane ( IN PLACE OF RISHABH PANT), Shreyas Iyer (C), Alex Carey (WK) ( IN PLACE OF SHIMRON HETMYER), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
The skipper of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma, starts off by saying that at the end of the day, regardless of the toss, they have to come and play some good cricket and that it is a good challenge for them to come and chase the target. States that they are unchanged. Feels that the guys in the team are putting their hands up as and when required so there is no need to chop and change the side. Says that it is a great journey for him as this is his 150th game for Mumbai but says that they have a job to do.
Shreyas Iyer, captain of Delhi, starts off by saying that he does not know why everyone is batting first and they are doing well defending a total and his bowlers are executing their plans well. States that there are two changes as Rishabh Pant is injured and Shimron Hetmyer are replaced by Alex Carey and Ajinkya Rahane. Says that the wicket looks amazing right now and they hope that it gets slow in the second half of the game.
TOSS - Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and drops in the favor of Delhi. DELHI WILL BAT FIRST!
Delhi, on the other hand, look the team to beat as they have lost only 1 game and all the departments have clicked so far for them. Kagiso Rabada has led the pace attack well while the spinners have been excellent. Their batting has been in scintillating form and would hope to get the better of the Financial capital in this game.
Talking about Mumbai, they have been performing well since their first game. Their overall batting has clicked while the bowling has done exceptionally well. Rohit Sharma will be pleased with the performance of his side and will look to continue their good form after their victory over Rajasthan in their last game.
1 vs 2! Delhi vs Mumbai! Two top teams go up against each other in the second game of Super Sunday. Both teams have performed really well and are the favourites to qualify for the playoffs.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Delhi Capitals are 41/2. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.