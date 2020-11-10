Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! Pant has played into the hands of Mumbai! Big, big wicket. Pant was looking to tee off but falls in the attempt to do so. A good innings from him but his team needed him to continue. This is short and on the body. Pant once again looks to go over the fine leg fence but this time does not time it that well. The fielder too is right back at the fence. Hardik Pandya takes a good catch. Coulter-Nile gets his revenge and a wicket to end the over. 10 from it but a huge wicket. Can Mumbai now gain control of this game?
14.5 overs (0 Run) Pant this time comes down the track. Nathan bangs it short again. It is mistimed towards mid off.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge and over the keeper! Luck on Pant's side. This is short and on middle. Pant looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper for a boundary.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Cometh the hour, cometh the man! What a fifty from Pant. HIs team needed him to fire, he has struggled throughout the tournament but he has come good at the big occasion. He knows his job is not done yet. This is a gift for him. Short and on the body. It is pulled over short fine leg.
14.2 overs (0 Run) The idea was right but it did not come off! Pant looks to play it with the angle past short fine leg. He does connect but does not get past that fielder.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Pant initially looks to pull but then bails out. Wided.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, not giving the batter a lot of room. It is worked down to long on for one.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last ball spoils the over! Really clever shot from Pant. Just uses the pace of Krunal. He fires it full and on the pads. Pant just guides it past backward square leg and it races away to the fence.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A good over so far! Another single. On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Shorter and outside off, it turns away a touch. Iyer looks to hit it a little too hard but is beaten. Iyer lost his shape a little there.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! It is full and wide outside off. Not possible to drag that on the leg side. It is jammed out through covers for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed through covers only for one. Iyer dong the right thing by giving the strike to Pant.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fires this but it is a full toss. Only goes for a single though down to long on.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off. Left alone. Wided.
DRINKS! Excellent stuff from Delhi. They were toterring earlier, just like in the first Qualifier. But the Iyer-Pant partnership, now worth 77 runs has resuscitated them well. These two are also looking dangerous, bludgeoning the loose balls and are showing no signs of being cowered down by the quick loss of wickets earlier. Now, with 7 overs to go, the setting for the two is perfect. Both need to reburnish their credentials. Can they power their side to over 170? This passage will tell us who might actually get their hands on the coveted trophy.
12.6 overs (1 Run) He does end it well! Just a single which means only five from the over. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! A yorker on off, Pant jams it out off the toe-end towards mid off. Can he end the over well now?
12.4 overs (1 Run) One more slower one! It just does not arrive. It is shorter. Iyer is way too early in the pull. It is mistimed towards mid-wicket for one. This is a good over so far. Clever bowling from Nathan.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Slower and fuller on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one, it holds in the surface a touch. It is pushed down to long on for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Pant comes down the track and hits it hard through covers for only one.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is back to bowl now. 1-0-6-0 for him so far. Can he continue to be this economical?
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kaboom! Iyer joins the act now! End of another huge over for Delhi. Iyer shuffles right across and this is a slower one on off from wide off the crease. Iyer goes with the angle and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence.
11.5 overs (1 Run) The call is for two but it is just one! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. The fielder fires it to the keeper who slips but there is a fielder backing up.
11.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! This is a seam-up ball! It is shorter and just outside off. Once again, there is not a lot of room to cut but Pant still goes for it and misses again.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Slashes and misses! This is shorter and outside off. Pant looks to cut again but this is a little too close to play that shot. He is beaten.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant is into his elements here! Width on offer and he puts it away. Short and wide outside off. Pant cuts it uppishly but past the diving backward point fielder for a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower one but it is down the leg side. Iyer misses the flick. Wided.
Kieron Pollard is coming in to bowl now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Single to finish. Shortish ball on the stumps, Iyer sways away from the line but plays it late, towards third man. Takes a single. Bumrah is a touch frustrated with that, a competititve smile from him.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball again, pulled over square leg, a couple.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball on top of the stumps, dabbed to the off side. Pant wants one but Shreyas says no.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, glanced to mid on for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the body, flicked to mid-wicket for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rishabh closes the face of his bat to glance it to fine leg for a single.
