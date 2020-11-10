Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, the Hitman opens the face of his bat and steers it through point. It is to the right of Kagiso Rabada at deep backward point. KG runs to that direction, dives and puts in a good stop to stop the ball from going into the boundary. Saves 2 for his side. The umpires are having a look as to whether it was a clean save. And they are satisfied. So, just the two runs there.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Slow length ball outside off, pushed to Shreyas at mid off for a quick single. There is a throw to the bowler's end but Suryakumar makes it in.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended to the off side.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gone again, this time for a maximum. Yadav brings up the 50 for Mumbai. Full on middle, SKY swings and sends it mightily over fine leg for a maximum.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot... ah yes! Short and wide outside off, Suryakumar stands tall and punches it through cover-point. Nobody moved an inch.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat! One more batter who is in tremendous form.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Got him, that's gone. Desperately needed a breakthrough, Delhi. Outside off on a good length, Quinton de Kock slashes hard at it. But he gets it off a thick outside edge. It goes to the left of Pant, who takes a good catch, getting down on one knee. Mumbai need 112 runs in 95 balls.
Marcus Stoinis is on! He was brilliant in the game before this one with the ball. Could not do a lot with the bat but can he turn it around with the ball?
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He was born to play this shot, Rohit Sharma. Short ball, he swivles inside his crease and pulls. Connects it exceptionally well and sends it well over deep square leg.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Hitman looks to drive it to the off side but gets it off the inner half to mid on.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You always love to see RS play the pull shot. Shortish ball on the body, Sharma swivels a touch and pulls it well, towards the fine leg boundary. The umpires want to check if it is a boundary or a maximum. Replays are in and the ball has bounced just short of the boundary. So, 4 runs.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on top of off, driven back to the bowler.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the stumps, Rohit Sharma rocks back and blocks it solidly.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Sharma closes the face of his bat to flick it to the left of deep backward square leg. Two runs.
Anrich Nortje to bowl now! His team needs a wicket, can he get one?
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It was an excellent over, upto this point only though. Ashwin drags it short, de Kock camps back and pulls it handsomely to the square leg fence. 7 runs off Ashwin's second and Mumbai need 124 runs in 102 balls.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it around off, stroked towards point.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, knocked to mid-wicket for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Rohit prods forward and blocks it to the off side.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the leg pole, glanced to mid on for a quick single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 18 runs off Rabada's first over. Mumbai are cruising in this run chase, so far. Fullish and outside off, Quinton de Kock throws his bat at it and carves it over backward point. Nortje gives chase but in vain.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Aaah... shot! Full and around off, Quinton powers that mightily over deep mid-wicket. Sends it miles over the boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, de Kock looks to slam that on the leg side but the ball falls flat on the pitch, off the inside edge.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR OFF LEG BYES! Bonus runs but runs nonetheless. Fullish on the pads, de Kock looks to flick but misses. It comes off his pads, goes wide of the keeper and the man at short fine leg, goes to the fine leg boundary.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Short and wide outside off, Quinton de Kock strokes it uppishly and firmly. Gets it over Ajinkya Rahane at cover-point and the ball has enough to reach the boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Quinny looks to go big on the leg side but mistimes it to mid on. A dot.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end! His team needs a big effort from him here.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single and 8 runs off the first over then. Tossed up on middle, flicked to deep backward square leg for a single. Mumbai are underway well.
0.5 over (0 Run) Tossed up on off, blocked back on the pitch.
0.4 over (1 Run) Flighted on off and middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! And Sharma goes after him, the ball sails over long on. Floated on the stumps, he comes down and lofts it over long on. The fielder runs behind and dives but ends up going beyond the ropes. A biggie!
0.2 over (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Rohit pushes it to the on side.
Right then, the chase gets underway in this final. We will find out the winner in a short while from now. For now, the umpires are stepping out to the middle. The Delhi players too make their way to their respective positions on the field. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock too make their way to the middle, through the fireworks studded red carpet. Ravichandran Ashwin, the right-arm offbreak bowler, to begin proceedings with the ball for Delhi. And here we go in the chase...
0.1 over (0 Run) Tossed up around off, blocked to the off side.
