IPL 2020 Full Schedule: "Save The Dates", Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Other Teams React As BCCI Release Schedule
The IPL franchises gave their first reactions to the BCCI's announcement of the full schedule for IPL 2020 on Sunday.
Highlights
-
"Save the dates," said Mumbai Indians, reacting to IPL 2020 schedule
-
BCCI announced full schedule for IPL 2020 on Sunday, September 6
-
IPL 2020 begins on September 19 when Mumbai play Chennai in Abu Dhabi
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. The league is slated to begin on September 19 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on 2018 champions Chennai Super Kings. The eight IPL teams will play 24 matches in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The teams gave their first reactions to the schedule moments after it went live on the IPL website. “Save the dates and keep your Blue & Gold ready! The next few months are going to be awesome,” tweeted Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals tweeted out a graphic of their schedule with a picture of one of their players.
Save the dates and keep your Blue & Gold ready! The next few months are going to be awesome https://t.co/86b9bXxVSf— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020
Opens drafts...— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2020
#IPL2020
└ Fixtures
└ BREAKING NEWS#HallaBol | #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/dlq7NgwEhG
Chennai Super Kings gave a prelude to what is now certain to be the scene at the toss on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.
Just one call away now... #CUSoon #StartTheWhistles #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/NhDuFJFRki— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2020
“#IPLSchedule is finally here,” wrote Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they quote-tweeted IPL's tweet announcing the schedule.
#IPLSchedule is finally here— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 6, 2020
We begin our #Dream11IPL campaign against @mipaltan on 23 September in Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM UAE)@IPL #KKR #HaiTaiyaar https://t.co/wIQgtxGNfq
“ATTENTION #OrangeArmy,” said SunRisers Hyderabad as they tweeted a graphic of all their fixtures for IPL 2020.
ATTENTION #OrangeArmy— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 6, 2020
Our #IPL2020 fixtures have arrived!#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/2glzSwTosn
"Let's get rollin'!" tweeted Kings XI Punjab along with their IPL schedule.
Let's get rollin'!— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 6, 2020
Which clash are you looking forward to the most?#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL #IPLSchedulehttps://t.co/cCeHqX4Kxf
Royal Challengers Bangalore invoked their fans – the 12th Man Army – as they shared their schedule.
DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020
It's time to #PlayBold, 12th Man Army! Our season begins on the st of September against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai!
Time to cheer....Aaaarrr....Ceeee....Beeee! #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UB0u1AL6yB
Delhi Capitals expressed their excitement with a GIF. "CAN'T. KEEP. CALM" was how they captioned their post
CAN'T. KEEP. CALM— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from) (@DelhiCapitals) September 6, 2020
The #Dream11IPL schedule is out. Our season opens with the #NorthernDerby on September 20 #YehHaiNayiDilli https://t.co/67EPGxn2uz pic.twitter.com/iICnxTCEAU
The schedule for the playoffs will be released at a later stage.