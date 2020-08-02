The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. The league is slated to begin on September 19 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on 2018 champions Chennai Super Kings. The eight IPL teams will play 24 matches in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The teams gave their first reactions to the schedule moments after it went live on the IPL website. “Save the dates and keep your Blue & Gold ready! The next few months are going to be awesome,” tweeted Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals tweeted out a graphic of their schedule with a picture of one of their players.

Save the dates and keep your Blue & Gold ready! The next few months are going to be awesome https://t.co/86b9bXxVSf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

Chennai Super Kings gave a prelude to what is now certain to be the scene at the toss on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

“#IPLSchedule is finally here,” wrote Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they quote-tweeted IPL's tweet announcing the schedule.

“ATTENTION #OrangeArmy,” said SunRisers Hyderabad as they tweeted a graphic of all their fixtures for IPL 2020.

"Let's get rollin'!" tweeted Kings XI Punjab along with their IPL schedule.

Royal Challengers Bangalore invoked their fans – the 12th Man Army – as they shared their schedule.

DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule



It's time to #PlayBold, 12th Man Army! Our season begins on the st of September against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai!



Time to cheer....Aaaarrr....Ceeee....Beeee! #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UB0u1AL6yB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020

Delhi Capitals expressed their excitement with a GIF. "CAN'T. KEEP. CALM" was how they captioned their post

The schedule for the playoffs will be released at a later stage.