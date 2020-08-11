The festival of Janmashtami is being celebrated all over India today and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came up with a unique throwback video of their star MS Dhoni playing the flute. With sunglasses and a mohawk hairdo revving up his wardrobe, Dhoni is seen playing the flute at what looks like the waiting lounge of an airport. He is in his India training jersey and Ambati Rayudu can been seen in the background, possibly during one of Team India's travels. Dhoni leads CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will look to win his team a record-equalling fourth title when the tournament gets underway in the UAE from September 19.

IPL 2020 has been moved out of India owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and will be played in three cities in the UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Chennai finished runners-up to Mumbai Indians, who hold the record for most IPL titles (four), in the 2019 final with Lasith Malinga clinching a last-over thriller for Mumbai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Dhoni could be short on match practice as he has not played any competitive cricket since the 2019 Men's World Cup where India crashed out in the semi-final after losing to New Zealand.

The 39-year-old hasn't been picked for India in the limited-overs formats since then with India preferring Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper batsmen in the shorter formats.