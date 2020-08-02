"Net. Set. Go!" MS Dhoni, Other CSK Stars Sweat It Out In Night Training Session. Watch
Chennai Super Kings have begun their preparations for IPL 2020 in right earnest after their progress was hampered by 13 members of the squad testing positive for coronavirus.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players are working hard to regain some of the lost time and were seen sweating it out in another night training session. CSK's official Twitter handle posted a video of the likes of captain MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja among others hard at work. CSK were the last team to begin training in the United Arab Emirates after being bogged down by coronavirus. Thirteen members of the CSK contingent had tested positive for coronavirus, two of them players.
In the video, the Chennai team is seen doing some fielding drills followed by a net session, with the cameras focused on captain Dhoni.
Pacer Shardul Thakur too makes a brief appearance in the video, sporting a big smile and is heard saying, "Hello everyone, see you all after practice."
Shane Watson's booming cover drives also find a place in the video while Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla are seen working hard on their bowling.
The Chennai franchise began training in the UAE on Friday after all the players, except the earlier two, tested negative for coronavirus.
CSK's preparations have also been hit with the announcements of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of IPL 2020 due to "personal reasons".
Raina returned from the UAE but in an exclusive interview with NDTV, hinted at a return.
A few days later, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too pulled out citing personal reasons and said that he expected "some privacy".
Despite beginning their training late, Chennai Super Kings will still play the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.