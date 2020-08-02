Chennai Super Kings (CSK) began their training in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 4. Their arrival in UAE was marred by controversies, which included 13 positive COVID-19 cases, and also the sudden departures of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh due to personal reasons. To reassure fans that the situation in the team's bio-secure bubble has normalised, CSK shared a short video of batting coach Michael Hussey on social media. Speaking about the team's progress, he said, "It was a bit of a dodgy start, because we had to quarantine for a bit extra. Now I think we are on the right track."

"We are training now and the boys are actually looking good", he further added.

After the departure of Suresh Raina, the club also saw veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh pulling out of IPL 2020. He didn't travel with the team to UAE, revealing on Twitter that it was due to personal reasons.

Hussey also mentioned that he was impressed with the players in the CSK camp. "I have been very impressed with the boys about the way they have approached training. They have been very keen. I was expecting everyone to be more rusty, but they are in good shape", he said.

The IPL has been shifted to UAE due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

Hussey was also asked about his mood, whenever the COVID-19 testing procedure would take place. He said, "We have a very good bubble around us, and I think we are protected well. But it's always that I am a little bit nervous but pretty confident we have an excellent structure around us."

The former Australian cricketer also feels that the current conditions due to COVID-19 is something nobody has experienced before, so cricketers have to adapt to it. He also credited the senior players in CSK, who with their experience will make the process easier.

Highlighting the mental aspect of cricket, he said that it is very important due to the current conditions. "You need the physical talent as well. Every team is strong in this competition," he said.

Promoted

"But even the mental side of the game will be very important", he further added.

IPL 2020 begins on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10. CSK have their first match on the opening day, when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians.