WICKET! De Kock (c & b Rashid) 67 (39)





This was miscued by de Kock as he went for a mighty slog sweep. The top edge took the ball miles in the air and Rashid ran and ran for miles while keeping his eyes on the ball and took the catch at mid-wicket.





Great comeback by the maverick leg spinner.

Rashid returns and gets the breakthrough for SRH.