Quinton de Kock has brought up his 11th IPL fifty before Rashid Khan dismisses him, and Ishan Kishan gets his eye in too as Mumbai Indians aim a big total in Sharjah. Sandeep Sharma had struck for SunRisers Hyderabad as he had dismissed Rohit Sharma caught behind to give Mumbai Indians an early setback. Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock, though, were undettered by the early wicket as they got the boundaries going in the Poweplay before Siddarth Kaul got Suryakumar caught at fine leg. Mumbai have won the toss and they are batting first against Hyderabad. Mumbai are unchanged while SRH have two changes – Sandeep Sharma replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul comes in for Khaleel Ahmed. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 17, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 04, 2020
- 16:39 (IST)SIX!Kishan doesn't care about the wicket though. De Kock missed with his slog but Kishan connects with his as the ball sails over long-on for another six.Also, Hardik Pandya has arrived!
- 16:38 (IST)WICKET! De Kock (c & b Rashid) 67 (39)Rashid returns and gets the breakthrough for SRH.This was miscued by de Kock as he went for a mighty slog sweep. The top edge took the ball miles in the air and Rashid ran and ran for miles while keeping his eyes on the ball and took the catch at mid-wicket.Great comeback by the maverick leg spinner.
- 16:34 (IST)SIX!Smashed!Another back-of-length ball and de Kock hammers this one over wide long-on for anothe six.SRH desperate for a wicket here.
- 16:32 (IST)FOUR!Subtle!De Kock shows all three stumps by walking across them and ramps a slower back-of-length ball by Kaul through fine leg for four.
- 16:29 (IST)SIX!Kishan gets into the act as well. He stays rooted in his crease and slogs this one from Williamson over long-on for six.17 runs came off Williamson's second over!
- 16:27 (IST)SIX!50 for Quinton de Kock off just 32 balls.He belts Williamson over the bowler's head for six to get to the milestone. That's his first 50 this season.
- 16:25 (IST)Two quiet overs by SRHAfter seven runs in the 10th, Rashid gives away just four singles in the 11th. SRH are pulling this back well.
- 16:23 (IST)Kane Williamson is in ... with the ballWilliamson conceded only seven runs off his first over. After 10 overs, Mumbai are 90/2.How many will they end up with at the end of the 20th?
- 16:16 (IST)FOUR!Another short ball by Samad and de Kock smashes it through mid-wicket, splits the gap between the two fielders in the deep on the leg side and gets a boundary.
- 16:13 (IST)SIX!Samad continues. De Kock takes the second ball of the over for a HUGE six over the bowler's head. De Kock has played well so far and looks set for his first substantial knock in the tournament.
- 16:11 (IST)FOUR!Ishan takes on Rashid as he sweeps the leg spinner through square leg for four.He had scored 99 off 58 two matches ago and looks good for another knock here.
- 16:09 (IST)Rashid Khan into the attack!Two left-handers at the crease so it could be slightly easy for Mumbai to face the leg-spin maverick.
- 16:08 (IST)SIX!Quinton de Kock would have had his heart in his mouth here. He pulls a short ball from Abdul Samad to mid-wicket, where Manish Pandey gets his hands to the ball only for it to burst through them and land over the fence.Pandey had dropped a few in the previous games as well and he has started this game poorly as well.
- 16:06 (IST)50 up for Mumbai Indians!Mumbai have brought up their 50 in the seventh over.Ishan Kishan has just arrived and Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are waiting in the wings.Don't go anywhere!
- 16:02 (IST)WICKET! Suryakumar c Natarajan b Kaul 27 (18)Wicket! It's a bad ball again but gets Kaul a wicket.Another leg stump half-volley and Surya flicks it alright but finds the man at short fine leg.Natarajan grabs is cleanly just above his head and Mumbai have lost their second wicket.
- 16:00 (IST)FOUR! Exquisite!Over pitched ball and Surya plays a delightful cover drive for four. He is looking in great touch here.
- 15:59 (IST)FOUR!Siddarth Kaul comes back to bowl the last over of the Powerplay.He bowls a waist-high full toss on leg stump to Surya who flicks it through square leg for four. Bad line, bad length.
- 15:54 (IST)FOUR!Natarajan returns and de Kock takes him for a four on the first ball.This one was overpitched and de Kock drills it down the ground.
- 15:50 (IST)FOUR!On the pads and four.Sandeep bowls one outside leg and all Surya had to do was give it direction towards backward square leg.
- 15:47 (IST)FOUR! FOUR!Back-to-back boundaries for Suryakumar.A good length ball but a bit wide outside off. Surya plays it on the rise and through the covers for another four.The next ball is drilled down the ground for yet another boundary. It's a hat-trick of fours in this over and Mumbai are getting a move-on.
- 15:46 (IST)FOUR!Suryakumar plays a beautiful lofted drive over cover to open his account with a boundary.He presented the full face of the bat and hit it over the fielders in the ring. Good shot.
- 15:44 (IST)FOUR!Siddarth Kaul is into the attack. He strays in line and stars off with one on Quinton de Kock's pads. The batsman flicks it through square leg for four.
- 15:42 (IST)What a start by SRH!After six runs and a wicket in the first over, T Natarajan gives only a single in the second.On a batting paradise like Sharjah, that's an excellent start.
- 15:36 (IST)WICKET! Rohit c Bairstow b Sandeep 6 (5)Sandeep strikes! Rohit is out!What a big wicket this is for SRH early on.This was a wide ball if Rohit had left it alone. Too far outside off and Rohit chases it. He gets a faint edge behind to the 'keeper. SRH reviewed the one-field not out decision and got it overturned.
- 15:33 (IST)Sandeep Sharma will bowl the first over, Rohit takes strike... and SIX!Some swing early on as Rohit plays three dots.And then he launches a slightly back-of-length ball over cow-corner for a six. The first of many to come.
- 15:24 (IST)Sharjah awaits action... and SIXES!The stage is set. Let the game begin.
Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
- 15:08 (IST)Rashid Khan – SRH's ace against Pollard-HardikRashid Khan has bowled 33 dots out of the 53 balls he has bowled to Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in the IPL.Pollard's strike rate is only 76 against Rashid.Interesting...
- 15:01 (IST)TOSS – Mumbai Indians win the toss and bat"We'll back our strength (batting first)," says Rohit Sharma, Mumbai captain. Mumbai are unchanged."We would have batted first as well," says David Warner, Hyderabad captain. Two changes for SunRisers Hyderabad.Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out injured, Sandeep Sharma replaces him.Khaleel Ahmed is out, in comes Siddarth Kaul.
- 14:59 (IST)Match of the equals – head to headMumbai Indians, the four-time champions, have won more matches than they have lost against many IPL teams but not SunRisers Hyderabad.Both Mumbai and SunRisers have won seven and lost seven in the 14 games so far in the IPL.Here is a low down of the head to head stats.
- 14:53 (IST)Warner vs Bumrah – fire meets fireThe aggression of David Warner against the pace of Jasprit Bumrah – even on a batting-friendly surface like Sharjah, this could be an interesting clash. Warner can clear any ground in the world, let alone one of the smallest of all, and Bumrah could take the pitch out of the equation with his pace and pin-point yorkers.Here is the match-up between the players that are likely to face-off in the Powerplay and at the death.
- 14:50 (IST)Rohit vs Rashid – a mouth-watering contestRohit Sharma hasn't been at his best against leg spin, and this game he faces arguably the most dangerous leg-spinner in T20 cricket in this era – Rashid Khan.Here is the match-up between the two T20 heavyweights.
- 14:47 (IST)Mumbai look for a repeat of last matchKieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya got going for Mumbai Indians in their last outing against Kings XI Punjab, who were short on death-bowling skills.However, that may not be the case with SunRisers Hyderabad as they have likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan in their midst.Here are the players to watch out for in today's contest.
- 14:28 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 17 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.