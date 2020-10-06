Mumbai Indians are currently second on the IPL Points Table but that could change quickly if they lose the next couple of matches. Their opponents on Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals, were sitting pretty at the top at one time, winning both their opening matches but have now dropped to fifth following back-to-back losses. RR were riding high on Sanju Samson's exploits but suddenly the batting department, including the Kerala star, has completely gone off the boil. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had a shaky start but have been anything but that in the past few matches with all the big guns firing in all cylinders.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians skipper is striking the ball well and that doesn't bode well for the opposition. Rohit Sharma missed out last time out against SunRisers Hyderabad but that didn't stop MI from putting up over 200 runs on board in Sharjah. The MI opener already has two half-centuries, scoring a total of 176 runs in five matches at an average of 35.20 and a strike-rate of 144.26.

Quinton de Kock: Mumbai Indians outplayed SRH in Sharjah with Trent Boult and James Pattinson bowling brilliantly to take the accolades. But the biggest plus from that match was the return to form for Quinton de Kock. Many in the MI camp would have been worried with the South African's form at the start but De Kock showed that form is temporary while class is permanent as he smashed 67 off just 39 balls to set the foundation for MI.

Trent Boult: Before the start of the tournament, Jasprit Bumrah was looked upon as MI's most dangerous bowler while Trent Boult was merely a footnote in any conversation. However, the New Zealand superstar has not only shown that he is the leader of the pack in MI but also one of the best in the world, with some exceptional performances this season. Boult has taken 8 wickets in 5 matches at a strike-rate of 14.50.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Sanju Samson: After a whirlwind start to IPL 2020, Sanju Samson suddenly finds himself with single-digit scores in the last two matches. The accolades came thick and fast with a rampant Samson making a mockery of the opposition but it has all gone quiet now. The Kerala batsman needs to focus again at the task at hand, and get back amongst the runs. RR really need him to fire to break the run of losses.

Jos Buttler: The Englishman was not part of the team for the first match, which RR won comfortably, and has done little since his inclusion. RR have lost their previous two matches with Buttler failing to deliver. RR need the England star to get back to his best and give them the flying starts that they are so used to seeing. Buttler has scored just 47 runs in three matches and is obviously due a big one and RR will hope it all comes together, starting with the match against MI.

Jofra Archer: The England pacer has not really set the stage alight with his performances, instead has gone about his work rather quietly. He has picked up just four wickets in as many matches but crucially for RR, his economy rate of 6.75 is one of the best. He needs to now add a few more in the wickets column, something the RR bowlers have failed to do this season.