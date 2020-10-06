With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 finally in full flow, Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 20th match of the season, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. MI have currently played five matches, and have notched three wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, RR have played a game less, registering two victories and two losses. IPL 2020 has been shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to rising coronavirus cases in India and both teams will be hoping to have adapted to the pitch conditions by now, as the race to the playoffs gets more competitive with each match.

When is the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will take place on October 6, Tuesday.

What time will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)