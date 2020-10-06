MI vs RR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock Off To Solid Start For Mumbai Indians
MI vs RR IPL live score 2020: Mumbai Indians will be aiming to continue their winning run against Rajasthan Royals after winning the toss and elected to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
Although having lost an early wicket, Mumbai Indians (MI) have put in a good start against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. MI initially won the toss and elected to bat. The defending champions have been in good form lately, winning their last two matches vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Meanwhile, RR have lost their last two matches vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently second in the league table after five fixtures. Steve Smith's side are fifth in the standings after four games. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2020 Match 20 Live Updates And Score Between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Match 20, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 06, 2020
- 19:54 (IST)OUT!! Quinton de Kock c Buttler b Tyagi 23(25)Tyagi sends a short delivery. Its going towards middle stump. De Kock tries to hook, but slices it up for the wicketkeeper!In comes, Suryakumar Yadav.
- 19:53 (IST)SIX!!Tyagi sends a high full toss. Rohit sends it sailing over backward leg for a six!
- 19:48 (IST)SIX!!!A short delivery by Archer. De Kock pulls it high and over backward square leg for a massive six!
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!!Archer sends a length delivery down leg. De Kock sends it towards fine leg for a four! Rajpoot was there, and he dived, but missed it by a whisker!
- 19:44 (IST)FOUR!!Rajput sends a full delivery. It is slow and outside off. De Kock sends it over short fine for a four!
- 19:43 (IST)FOUR!!Rajpoot sends it back of a length. Rohit waits for it and cuts it to sweeper's left for a four!
- 19:42 (IST)SIXXX!!! W-O-W!!!Rajpoot sends a full delivery, and its a little wide. Rohit slams it over mid-off for a huge six!!!
- 19:40 (IST)One run, good over by Shreyas Gopal!Gopal sends a good length delivery. Its angling towards the leg stump. Rohit sends it to deep midwicket for a single. Four runs of the second over for MI.
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR!! GOOD START BY MUMBAI INDIANS!Rajpoot sends a poor delivery. No line or length. Rohit uses the face of his bat to send it behind square on the off-side for a four! After the first over, MI are 10-0.
- 19:33 (IST)FOUR!!Rajpoot sends a full delivery, outside off. De Kock sends it straight of mid-off for a lovely four!
- 19:31 (IST)The action begins!!Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma walk in to open the innings for MI. Ankit Rajpoot will bowl the first over for RR.
- 19:09 (IST)Steve Smith feels Rajasthan Royals need to do the basics well!After the toss, Smith revealed his team's changes. He feels that his team needs to do their basics well to win the match.
- 19:08 (IST)Rohit Sharma praises Mumbai Indians' consistencyAfter winning the toss, Rohit said that the pitch is good, and he praised his team's consistency. MI have won their last two matches.
- 19:06 (IST)Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot in for Rajasthan RoyalsRR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
- 19:05 (IST)No changes for Mumbai Indians!MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
- 19:03 (IST)Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to batMI captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat.
- 18:47 (IST)Steve Smith works on his pull shot: Watch!Steve Smith looks serious today and will want to put in a good display. He has scored 127 runs from four matches this season at a strike rate of 147.67. Here is a video of him practicing his pull shot:
.@rajasthanroyals captain @stevesmith49 has arrived early and is working on his pull shot! #MI have a strong bowling attack #Dream11IPL #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/sORd1voxLg— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020
- 18:45 (IST)Teams warm up: Sneak peek!Both teams are warming up in the ground of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here is a sneak peek and also Rohit Sharma, Amol Muzumdar and Yashasvi Jaiswal interact during the session:
Two Mumbai stalwarts Amol Muzumdar and @ImRo45 catch up while Yashasvi Jaiswal keenly listens to the conversation. #Dream11IPL #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/CbZwsACN8K— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020
- 18:26 (IST)Players to watch out forMI will be relying a lot on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock for their batting display. Meanwhile, Trent Boult will need to once again lead his side's attack.RR will hope Sanju Samson finds his form after single-digit scores in the last two fixtures. Also, Jos Buttler will hope find his best after scoring only 47 runs this season. Jofra Archer will once again be tasked with his side's bowling attack.
We are here in Abu Dhabi for Match 20 of #Dream11IPL.@mipaltan will take on @rajasthanroyals today.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020
Who are you rooting for ? #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/WyC9ewdl98
- 18:11 (IST)Trent Boult vs Steve SmithIn Boult, MI have an experienced bowler, who can adapt to any situation. In Smith, RR have a captain and one of the best batsman in the world. The duo will be up against each other for an exciting battle. The Kiwi has grabbed eight wickets this season from five matches at an economy of 8.12. Meanwhile, Smith has registered 127 runs from four matches this season at a strike rate of 147/67.
- 18:02 (IST)Rohit Sharma vs Jofra ArcherMI captain Rohit will once again be aiming to lead his side to victory. A marauding batsman, the opener will be up against one of the best bowlers in the world, Archer. Rohit has registered 176 runs off five IPL 2020 matches at a strike rate of 144.26. Meanwhile, Archer has been fantastic, grabbing four wickets from four fixtures with an economy of 6.75.
- 17:49 (IST)Head to head: No bragging rights!MI and RR face each other 22 times in the IPL, with no one having any bragging rights. Both teams have won 11 fixtures each.
- 17:46 (IST)Hello and welcome everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the 20th IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. It is MI vs RR, with both teams hoping for a win. Going to be a cracking encounter today!