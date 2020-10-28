Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 48 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off a defeat in their last league fixture. Mumbai were outclassed by a Ben Stokes masterclass while RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings. Both teams are at 14 points but Mumbai sit on top of the points table thanks to a better net run-rate. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma's availability will be key, he has missed two consecutive games due to a hamstring injury. On the other hand, RCB will be hoping that their overseas opening batsman Aaron Finch comes good against MI. The Australian has failed to get a big score at the top of the order.

What time will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will take place on Wednesday, October 28.

Where to watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)