Mumbai Indians (MI) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 32nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides will be aiming for a win, with MI currently in second spot, and KKR are fourth in the eight-team table. Both sides already met in the fifth match of the season, with Rohit Sharma's team coming out on top, winning by 49 runs. The MI captain scored 80 runs from 54 deliveries, meanwhile James Pattinson grabbed two wickets in four overs, conceding only 25 runs. In their last three fixtures, MI have registered three wins. Meanwhile, KKR have won two from their last three.

When is the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will take place on Friday, October 16.

What time will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM.

What venue will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

The live telecast of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be available on which channels?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

