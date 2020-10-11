MI vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against Mumbai Indians
MI vs DC IPL live score 2020: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have been asked to bowl first by Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer in the 27th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both the teams have registered a hat-trick of wins, and are chasing their fourth consecutive win. MI have gone in with an unchanged side, with DC making two changes to the lineup. Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey replaces Shimron Hetmyer in the 11, with Ajinkya Rahane included as replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 27 Live Scores Between Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals, Straight From The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 27, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 11, 2020
- 19:12 (IST)150th appearance for Rohit Sharma in MI coloursRohit Sharma will make his 150th IPL appearance for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). Rohit has become only the second MI player to play 150 IPL matches.
"He's made Mumbai very proud!"#OneFamily congratulates Ro on his 150th game for #MI #MumbaiIndians #Dream11IPL #Hitman150 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/zSURY4z7XY— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 11, 2020
- 19:10 (IST)LineupsMumbai Indians XI: Q de Kock, R Sharma, S Yadav, I Kishan, K Pandya, H Pandya, K Pollard, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah.Delhi Capitals XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Iyer, A Rahane, A Carey, M Stoinis, A Patel, H Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje.
A look at the Playing XI for #MIvDC #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/9jni9kq9A4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2020
- 19:08 (IST)2 changes for DC, MI go in with an unchanged sideAlex Carey makes his debut in the IPL in place of Shimron Hetmyer, with Ajinkya Rahane making his maiden appearance in IPL 2020 replacing an injured Rishabh Pant.Mumbai Indians have gone in with an unchanged side.
AC DC— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) October 11, 2020
Charged up and ready for his @IPL debut #MIvDC #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Dd6dSUtbeo
- 19:02 (IST)Shreyas Iyer wins tossDelhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians.
- 18:26 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada amongst players to watch out forJasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada are placed on the second and first spot respectively in the race for the purple cap. The performances of both the bowlers will be closely followed, with Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis some of the other players in the limelight.
- 18:23 (IST)Can Prithvi Shaw hook Jasprit Bumrah for some quick runs?Prithvi Shaw has been in good form for DC, scoring 198 runs in six matches. The 20-year-old loves hooking short balls and will look to take full advantage of any bad deliveries. However, this tendency can very well hurt Shaw, considering Bumrah's ability to effectively take advantage of any shortcomings.
- 18:21 (IST)Can Kagiso Rabada account for the dismissal of Rohit Sharma?Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is in prime form in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having picked up 15 wickets in six matches. Rabada will be optimistic of maintaining this form against MI skipper Rohit Sharma, whose sublime stroke play can ruin the bowling figures of some of the best in the business.
In other news, HITMAN looks all set here in Abu Dhabi for the game against #DelhiCapitals #Dream11IPL #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/xzmBvRVY8U— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2020
- 18:17 (IST)Nothing much to seperate the two sides in head to head statsJust like their current form, there is not much to separate these two sides. Out of 24 meetings, both Delhi and Mumbai have registered 12 wins each.
- 18:16 (IST)Where can one watch this exciting encounter between DC and MI?The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.
- 18:12 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 27th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.