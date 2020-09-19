IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Field Against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will bat first after Chennai Super Kings opted to field first after winning the toss.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will bat first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, will be back in action after a gap of over 13 months. Both teams lost key players ahead of the tournament. Defending Champions Mumbai will begin their title defence without the services of Sri Lanka fast-bowler Lasith Malinga while CSK will take the field without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh in this year's IPL. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 1, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 19, 2020
- 19:13 (IST)Rohit Sharma would also have opted to field first!Rohit Sharma reveals that even he would have opted to bowl first. He said that it will be key to understanding the conditions in this match.
- 19:08 (IST)MS Dhoni explains reason behind toss decision!After the toss, MS Dhoni said that CSK would be bowling first due to the match happening in late evening. He said that the pitch will get dew and it will be tacky at the start. He went onto reveal that his team coped well with their controversial start in UAE, and are doing good. He also revealed that it was good to resume training after quarantine and the practice facilities have been good.
- 19:02 (IST)MS Dhoni wins toss! Chennai Super Kings to field first!MS Dhoni has won the toss. Chennai Super Kings will be fielding first in the IPL 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians.
- 18:58 (IST)Toss beckons, as MS Dhoni leads CSK in the pre-match preparations!MS Dhoni can be seen training in the stadium with his teammates. Toss is coming, but all eyes are on the former Indian captain. Can he prove his critics wrong by putting in a strong display today?
- 18:56 (IST)Can Mumbai Indians stretch their winning streak against Chennai Super Kings?Mumbai Indians have a higher hand against Chennai Super Kings coming into this match, after having won all of the last five matches between these two teams. Can Rohit Sharma lead his side to another win?
- 18:49 (IST)Venue looks ready for IPL 2020 opener!The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium looks ready for the IPL 2020 opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Its going to be a cracker of a match tonight!
- 18:41 (IST)Ravindra Jadeja crucial to CSK's team plan?Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial to CSK's team plan. With Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina pulling out, he could be MS Dhoni's most trusted asset in this season. In 170 IPL matches, he has scored 1927 runs, notched 108 wickets. He will be aiming to start this season on a strong note. CSK will rely on his fielding skills to a huge extent which is one of his strong qualities.
- 18:30 (IST)Rohit Sharma to continue his hot form against CSK?Rohit Sharma will be aiming to continue with his hot form against CSK. He has registered 705 runs against them in 27 IPL fixtures. He is also only the second batsman to score 700-plus runs against CSK. He has also slammed 59 fours against them, which is the second-highest in terms of fours in the IPL against CSK.
- 18:26 (IST)Former Mumbai Indians spinner wishes team good luck!Former Mumbai Indians spinner Pragyan Ojha has also spoken through MI's Twitter handle. In the video, he wishes them good luck, alongwith Rohit Sharma.
- 18:21 (IST)Calm Hardik Pandya leads Mumbai Indians contingent!Here's Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya as they make their way to the venue. The Indian all-rounder looks calm and excited for the fixture.
- 18:19 (IST)CSK on their way to venueCSK are en route to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here are a few snaps:
- 18:05 (IST)MS Dhoni to shine for CSK?Against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MS Dhoni has scored 663 runs at a strike rate of 130.77 and 34.89 average. He has also registered seven half-centuries and has not been adjudged out 10 times. Can he put in a good display tonight?
- 17:50 (IST)Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni!In the first match, it will Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians squaring off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Both teams were involved in a thrilling contest in last year's final and fans will be hoping for another exciting contest between two of the IPL's most successful teams.
- 17:48 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020.