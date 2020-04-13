Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina Share Their Favourite IPL Moments. Watch

Updated: 13 April 2020 15:28 IST

Matthew Hayden recalled his favourite Indian Premier League moment on a video shared on Twitter and Suresh Raina followed suit.

Matthew Hayden took a trip down memory lane and spoke about his favourite moments for CSK. © AFP

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings opener Matthew Hayden tweeted a video where he spoke about his favourite moments from the Indian Premier League (IPL). "The @IPL has been a huge part of all our lives. Wanted to share my favourite #MyIPLmoment to fill the gap before live action starts again," the left-handed former batsman tweeted. Hayden said one of the greatest moments in his life was when he got the chance to meet the Dalai Lama during the third season of the IPL in 2010. He also spoke about the "cracker" of the match that followed against Kings XI Punjab.

Hayden also spoke about the final of that season, when CSK were crowned champions for the first time, against Mumbai Indians, and the catch he took to dismiss a dangerous Kieron Pollard in that match.

Hayden also nominated Suresh Raina to share his favourite IPL Moment.

Responding to Hayden, Raina recalled the Australian's blistering knock of 93 against Delhi Daredevils in the same season. Delhi had scored 185 on a turning track on the back of a quickfire 74 from former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Hayden, batting with the 'mongoose' bat, made short work of the chase however, smashing 93 off just 43 deliveries.

"Every ball was going out of the park," Raina reminisced.

Raina, who captained CSK in that match in MS Dhoni's absence, also recalled how Hayden had signed the bat he used in that match and given it to him.

Raina tweeted a photo of the autographed bat. He also nominated Faf du Plessis to share his favourite IPL moment.

Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Matthew Hayden Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Cricket
Highlights
  • Matthew Hayden spoke about his favourite IPL moments
  • He nominated Suresh Raina to do the same
  • Raina recalled one of Hayden's special knocks for Chennai Super Kings
