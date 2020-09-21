IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli Departs As SunRisers Hyderabad Make Strong Comeback
IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch put in a good start for RCB, who will be hoping to win against a team, they lost to in the 2016 final
Devdutt Padikkal grabbed a maiden fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) aim to post a big target against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first. This is the first match of the season for both teams. David Warner has been reinstated as SRH captain and will be looking to lead the team to a second IPL title. For Virat Kohli, the match marks the start of a hunt for a maiden title victory. While SRH boast of big hitters like Warner and Jonny Bairstow to go with a wily bowling attack consisting of the likes of Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB will be relying on their two biggest stars in Kohli and AB de Villiers along with the likes of Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Yuzvendra Chahal. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 LIVE Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 3, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 21, 2020
- 20:57 (IST)FOUR!!Kumar sends a slower delivery on middle. De Villiers sends it to the midwicket boundary for a four!
- 20:50 (IST)OUT!!! Virat Kohli c Rashid Khan b T Natarajan 14(13)Taken at midwicket and safe hands by Rashid Khan! Natarajan sent a length ball at middle stump. Kohli tried to hit it over midwicket boundary. But it came off the inside half and Rashid catches it comfortably. In comes, Shivam Dube.
- 20:47 (IST)CARVED AWAY BY AB DE VILLIERS!!!Natarajan sends a full delivery, wide outside off. De Villiers goes down on one knee and sends it wide of the sweeper cover for a four!
- 20:46 (IST)One run, five more overs to go!Rashid sends a length ball, on off stump. De Villiers sends it into the covers for a single. RCB are at 116/2 after 15 overs.
- 20:44 (IST)Two runs, good running by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers!Rashid sends a length ball at middle stump. De Villiers sends it to deep midwicket's left. Two runs and good running. Two fit cricketers putting in an exhibition!
- 20:42 (IST)One runRashid begins his last over with a short delivery, wide outside off. Kohli cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
- 20:37 (IST)Two runs! Royal Challengers Bangalore currently at 102/2 after 13 oversRashid sends a googly. Kohli whips it to long-off's left. Two runs. End of the 13th over, and RCB are currently at 102/2.
- 20:33 (IST)OUT!! CARROM BALL! Aaron Finch lbw b Abhishek Sharma 29(27)
Two in two for SRH, as Sharma sends a full delivery in at middle stump. Finch puts his front leg across and tries to sweep it. But he gets caught in front of the middle stump. An excellent carrom ball! In comes AB de Villiers.
- 20:30 (IST)OUTT!! Devdutt Padikkal b Vijay Shankar 56(42)
Shankar has the last laugh but good batting by Padikkal. Shankar sends it full into leg stump. Padikkal misses it and it hits the stumps. In comes, Virat Kohli.
- 20:27 (IST)WHAT A MIX-UP!! SunRisers Hyderabad are getting dismantled with ease!
Shankar sends a length ball at middle. Padikkal hits it high between deep square and deep midwicket. Two fielders converge and mix-up. There was no calling. Such confusion!! Two runs!!
- 20:23 (IST)FOUR!! Devdutt Padikkal reaches his fifty!
Sharma sends a slow delivery. Padikkal sweeps it from outside off. It lofts in the air, Rashid runs but misfields it. The ball bounces behind Rashid and goes for a four. Fifty for Padikkal.
- 20:18 (IST)SIX!!It was full delivery by the Afghan spinner into the pads. Finch sweeps it and its enough to go over the fielder and deep square for a six.
- 20:16 (IST)FOUR!!! TOP SHOT BY FINCH!!Rashid sends it short, and Finch sends it over the infielder. It clears midwicket for a four!
- 20:10 (IST)One run, good over by Rashid KhanRashid sent a full delivery at the stumps. Padikkal mistimes his shot and sends it down to long-on. One run. A good first over by Rashid, as he just concedes 6 runs. RCB are currently at 59/0 after 7 overs.
- 20:07 (IST)One run, David Warner sends Rashid KhanRashid sends a full delivery on the middle stump. Finch sends it to long-on. One run.
- 20:05 (IST)One runSharma sends a legcutter to Finch. He sends it to the covers and takes a single. After six overs, RCB are at 53/0.
- 20:02 (IST)Two runs and a fifty partnership!Sharma sends a slow short delivery at the middle stump. Mistimed by Padikkal, as he sends it to deep square's left. Two runs and also a fifty partnership for the young batsman and Finch.
- 20:00 (IST)One runIt was a short ball by Shankar, outside off. Finch tries to flat-bat it. It goes into the off side. One run.
- 20:00 (IST)SIXX!! ANOTHER NO BALL!!Finch sends it over midwicket for a big six. RCB are looking good and could post a big target today. Shankar sent a short delivery, and it is another no ball.
- 19:58 (IST)Things don't seem like they are going in SunRisers Hyderabad's way!No ball by Shankar. Free hit for RCB. Things are not going in SRH's way. David Warner needs to calm down his team and they need an early wicket.
- 19:56 (IST)Mitchell Marsh injured?Marsh wobbles off the field, and it looks like its getting worst for SRH. Vijay Shankar will finish the over for his team.
- 19:55 (IST)FOUR RUNS!!! PADIKKAL IS ON FIRE!!!Marsh sends a floating full ball on off stump. Padikkal swings it at like a star and sends it over the bowler's head. Marsh doesn't look good though, he could be properly injured.
- 19:53 (IST)Bad news for SunRisers Hyderabad?It looks like Marsh might just have injured himself. He tried to field in the follow through of his second delivery of the over. He looks like he in pain and the physio is out.
- 19:51 (IST)WOW!! A STAR IS ON SHOW TODAY!!
Natarajan sends a length ball at middle stump. Padikkal takes half a stride and sends it over midwicket for a four! How is he making it look so easy???
- 19:49 (IST)BYE BYE, EXTRA COVER!!A second consecutive four by Padikkal!! Its bonanza time!! Natarajan overpitches the ball outside off. Padikkal sends it over extra cover with such ease! He looks like a veteran today! FOUR RUNS!
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!! PURE STYLE!!Not a good delivery by Natarajan on the leg stump. Padikkal slams it away, finding the gap wide of deep square leg for a four!
- 19:46 (IST)Two runs!It was a short delivery by Kumar, outside off. Finch slashes it and gets a thick edge. It files wide off third man. Good fielding by SRH. Two runs for RCB though.
- 19:43 (IST)FOUR!!! Devdutt Padikkal can play!!Kumar sent a poor delivery, which was going wide. Padikkal reached out and just sent it wide of cover for a four!
- 19:42 (IST)LBW APPEAL!!!A big lbw appeal by SRH. Sharma had sent an inswinger. Finch tried to flick it, but it hit his pad. The umpire felt it wasn't an lbw.
- 19:38 (IST)FOUR!! STYLISH SHOT!! PAST SHORT FINE!!Padikkal is getting comfortable. Sharma sends a length ball, on shin height. Padikkal sends it past short fine leg for a four!
- 19:37 (IST)FOUR!!!! CALM AND COMFORTABLE!!Sharma sends a short length ball at middle to Padikkal. He sends it over midwicket with ease. FOUR RUNS!
- 19:35 (IST)No run, good start by SunRisers Hyderabad!Nicely shaped delivery by Kumar. The Indian pacer looks like he has got everything in control. RCB finish the first over at 2/0. with Finch at 0(2) and Padikkal at 1(4).
- 19:33 (IST)One runKumar sends a full and swinging delivery to Padikkal. He taps it to mid-on's left. One run. Aaron Finch comes on strike.
- 19:32 (IST)No runA good length ball by Kumar. It goes through to the wicketkeeper on the bounce. Padikkal let it go.
- 19:31 (IST)The action begins!Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal enter the field to open the innings for RCB. Meanwhile, SRH have got into their respective fielding positions, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling the first over. Get ready ladies and gentlemen, it is going to be a showdown tonight between two of the world's best cricketers in David Warner and Virat Kohli! Can RCB defeat SRH, the team that beat them in the 2016 final? Or will SRH shine today?
- 19:18 (IST)Virat Kohli on his team's preparationAfter the toss, Virat Kohli said that there are a few changes in the RCB system, with an aim to create more leaders. He said, "The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well".
- 19:12 (IST)Here are the playing XIs for today!
SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Thangarasu Natarajan
RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 19:06 (IST)David Warner explains toss decisionAfter the winning the toss, David Warner said that his side would bowl first due to dew being around. He also said that last night's match was an interesting one. He also feels that his side have a good balance.
- 19:02 (IST)David Warner wins the toss!SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first!
- 18:52 (IST)Result of yesterday's IPL 2020 matchDelhi Capitals won yesterday's IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over thriller. The match was marred with controversy at the end, but Shreyas Iyer will be happy with the win.