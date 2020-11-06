IPL Live Score, SRH vs RCB IPL Score: IPL 2020 Live: AB de Villiers Departs For 56, SunRisers Hyderabad On Top In Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad have delivered an excellent performance with the ball, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in deep trouble.
Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini are the batsmen at the crease for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bowl in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Eliminator. The match is taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Wriddhiman Saha misses out for SRH, with Sreevats Goswami handed an opportunity instead. RCB have opted to make four changes. Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed and Joshua Philippe miss out. Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini and Aaron Finch have been handed an opportunity. (SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between SRH vs RCB, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Eliminator, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 06, 2020
- 21:06 (IST)FOUR!Much-needed boundary for RCB as Navdeep Saini directs the ball in the gap at deep backward point. Natarajan bowled a slower delivery with a lot of room, which Navdeep took full advantage of.
- 21:00 (IST)WICKET! AB de Villiers b T Natarajan 56 (43)AB de Villiers departs for 56 runs off 43 deliveries, following an inch-perfect yorker from Natarajan. The South African failed to get his bat down on time, with the ball going on to hit the middle-stump. Mohammed Siraj is the new man in.
- 20:56 (IST)WICKET! Washington Sundar c Abdul Samad b T Natarajan 5 (6)Washington Sundar departs for 5 runs off 6 deliveries, as wickets continue to tumble for RCB. Sundar hit the ball towards sweeper cover following a full delivery bowled outside off, with Abdul Samad completing a fine running catch. Navdeep Saini is the new man in.
- 20:50 (IST)AB de Villiers completes his 38th IPL half-century with a boundaryAB de Villiers completes his half-century, following a boundary off a low full toss bowled on the pads. The South African flicked the ball in front of square on the leg-side with confidence, to register his 38th 50 in the IPL.
- 20:47 (IST)WICKET! Shivam Dube c David Warner b Jason Holder 8 (13)Third wicket of the innings for Jason Holder, who accounts for the dismissal of Shivam Dube. Shivam failed to read a slower delivery from the Windies cricket, connecting poorly which resulted in a leading edge to Warner at mid-off. Washington Sundar is the new man in.
- 20:39 (IST)FOUR!Boundary to fine leg for AB de Villiers, who connects effectively following a slower delivery from Rashid Khan, playing a fine sweep shot.
- 20:34 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for AB de Villiers, who thrashes a full delivery bowled in the slot to deep extra cover. De Villiers gave himself room before swinging hard over extra cover.
- 20:30 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for AB de Villiers following a misfield from Jason Holder. The South African pulled the ball to the right of long-on, with Holder unable to get down in time.
- 20:26 (IST)WICKET! Moeen Ali run out (Rashid Khan) 0 (1)Moeen Ali departs for a golden duck following a bizzare dismissal. The Englishman hit the ball straight to Rashid Khan at extra cover, attempting to complete a quick signal off a free hit. However, Rashid completed an excellent direct hit at the bowler's end with Moeen nowhere close to completing the run. Shivam Dube is the new man in.
- 20:23 (IST)FOUR!AB de Villiers gets his first boundary of the innings, following an outside edge through the slip cordon.
- 20:22 (IST)WICKET! Aaron Finch c Abdul Samad b Shahbaz Nadeem 32 (30)Aaron Finch departs for 32 runs off 30 deliveries. Finch attempted to loft a slower delivery from Shahbaz Nadeem, slicing the ball towards sweeper cover with Abdul Samad completing the catch. Moeen Ali is the new man in.
- 20:16 (IST)Finch completes 2000 runs in the IPL with a sixAaron Finch smashes the first six of the innings, to complete 2000 runs in the IPL. The Australian played an astute slog-sweep, to direct the ball over mid-wicket.
- 20:12 (IST)AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch unable to score freelyAB de Villiers and Aaron Finch are struggling to break the shackles with Shahbaz Nadeem and Rashid Khan looking extremely confident. Nadeem has conceded just 11 runs off two overs with Rashid Khan leaking just two runs from his first over. RCB 45/2 after 9 overs
- 20:05 (IST)Nadeem concedes just five runs from his opening over to maintain pressureShahbaz Nadeem maintains the pressure on RCB, ensuring a tight line and length to concede just five runs after being introduced into the attack. RCB 37/2 after 7 overs
- 19:59 (IST)Aaron Finch ends powerplay with a boundaryAaron Finch ends the powerplay with a boundary down to deep backward point, following a short of good length delivery. RCB 32/2 after 6 overs
- 19:55 (IST)FOUR!Much-needed boundary for RCB as Aaron Finch takes advantage of a back of length delivery, finding the gap to the left of cover with a punch.
- 19:53 (IST)WICKET! Devdutt Padikkal c Priyam Garg b Jason Holder 1 (6)Devdutt Padikkal succumbs to the pressure generated, following a poor start to the innings. Padikkal attempted to pull a short of length delivery without proper control. Priyam Garg, fielding at mid-wicket took advantage of this, completing a catch after timing his jump to perfection. AB de Villiers is the new man in.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!First boundary of the innings for RCB, as Aaron Finch takes advantage of a short delivery from Jason Holder. Finch directed the ball astutely behind square on the on-side, after staying deep inside the crease.
- 19:45 (IST)SRH choke the flow of runsRCB have struggled to score following Kohli's dismissal, with Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder looking impressive. RCB 10/1 after 3 overs
- 19:39 (IST)WICKET! Virat Kohli c Sreevats Goswami b Jason Holder 6 (7)Massive blow for RCB as Virat Kohli departs for just 6. Holder bowled a short of length delivery which nipped back into Kohli. The RCB skipper was left in two minds, with the ball hitting the glove before wicketkeeper Sreevats Goswami completed a sliding catch. Aaron Finch is the new man in.
- 19:35 (IST)Fine start by Sandeep SharmaSandeep Sharma concedes just five runs off the opening over of the innings, following three singles and a double. Both the batsmen are off the mark. RCB 5/0 after 1 over
- 19:29 (IST)Virat Kohli opening the innings alongside Devdutt PadikkalRCB skipper Virat Kohli has promoted himself up the order, and is opening the innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal. Sandeep Sharma to bowl the first over.
- 19:18 (IST)Can Sandeep Sharma make it 8 wickets vs Virat Kohli in the IPL?Sandeep Sharma has accounted for Virat Kohli's dismissal seven times in the IPL. Can he make it 8 tonight?
- 19:09 (IST)LineupsRoyal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, S Dube, M Ali, W Sundar, N Saini, M Siraj, A Zampa, Y Chahal.Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, S Goswami, M Pandey, K Williamson, P Garg, A Samad, J Holder, R Khan, S Nadeem, S Sharma, T Natarajan.
- 19:07 (IST)Wriddhiman Saha misses out for SRH, Chris Morris sidelined for RCBWriddhiman Saha will not feature for SRH due to an injury, with Sreevats Goswami included as replacement.Four changes for RCB with Chris Morris missing out due to a quad injury, along with Joshua Phillipe. Isuru Udana and Shahbaz Ahmed. Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali and Navdeep Saini have been handed an opportunity instead.
- 19:02 (IST)David Warner has won the tossSRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB.
- 19:00 (IST)Who will win the battle of the leg-spinners?Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan will be looking to strike with some game-changing dismissals for RCB and SRH respectively. Who can get the higher number of wickets?
- 18:56 (IST)Virat Kohli faces off against Rashid KhanRCB skipper Virat Kohli is capable of changing the game single-handedly on his day. Kohli will be eager to make an impact in a do-or-die match against SRH. However, the 32-year-old will have to negotiate ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who can be unplayable. An exciting face-off awaits.
- 18:49 (IST)David Warner takes on Chris MorrisChris Morris has been one of the top performers with the ball for RCB, accounting for wickets at regular intervals. Morris has made his presence felt, with crucial breakthroughs that have tilted the game in favour of the Bangalore-based franchise.The South African will face a worthy foe in David Warner, who has been a top-performer for SRH this season. Who will win this crucial face-off, capable of dictating the final result?
- 18:26 (IST)SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Top Fantasy PicksDavid Warner has led SRH from the front this season, scoring 529 runs from 14 matches with four half-centuries to his credit. Warner has been in good form recently, smashing an unbeaten 85 off 58 balls in the previous league game against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).Devdutt Padikkal has similarly grabbed eyeballs with his batting in his debut IPL season. Padikkal is the leading run-scorer for RCB this season, with 472 runs from 14 appearances. The two players will be amongst the top fantasy picks for the upcoming match.
- 18:15 (IST)WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 eliminator between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).Here is the preview of the match.
