IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner stitched an unbroken 151-run opening stand to help SRH make the playoffs.
An emphatic 10-wicket win for SunRisers Hyderabad over Mumbai Indians means that SRH have qualified for the playoffs in Indian Premier League 2020. Chasing a modest total of 149/8, David Warner (85 runs off 58 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 runs off 45 balls) stitched an undefeated opening partnership to take SRH home in a must-win game. This win also means that Kolkata Knight Riders are out of the tournament. Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on November 5 while SRH will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on November 6 in Abu Dhabi. (SCORECARD)
- 22:58 (IST)SRH beat MI by 10 wickets, qualify for playoffs!Warner smashes Krunal Pandya for four to score the winning runs for SRH.They have defeated Mumbai Indians, the table-toppers, by 10 wickets and have qualified for the playoffs.This means that Kolkata Knight Riders have been knocked out of the tournament.
- 22:51 (IST)SRH 144/0 after 16 oversThis has been absolute dominance by SRH. They are set to beat the table toppers by 10 wickets and make a statement while qualifying for the playoffs.
- 22:49 (IST)FOUR!Warner is in a hurry to finish this off. Pattinson bowls short an into the body to Warner and the batsman pulls that through mid-wicket for a boundary.Just eight more runs needed to win.
- 22:48 (IST)FOUR!A short ball and slower in pace, and that's all Warner needs to pull that ball for four through square leg.Only 13 runs needed in the last five overs.
- 22:42 (IST)A quiet over for a change – MI 131/0 after 14 oversKulkarni gives away nine runs in the 14th over, but all of them have come in singles and doubles.Not that it is going to help Mumbai in any way.SRH are cruising.
- 22:34 (IST)SRH 122/0 after 13 overs12 runs come in the 13th over as the MI bowlers feel the pressure. Krunal bowled a bouncer that flew over the batsman's head for five wides.Time out. SRH need 28 runs off 42 balls.
- 22:31 (IST)50 for Saha!Saha brings up his 8th IPL fifty. The openers have risen to the challenge when the team needed them the most.13 runs come in the 12th over.SRH 110/0.
- 22:26 (IST)SIX!50 for Warner! Fourth of the season and the most important of them all!He slog sweeps Chahar for a six through wide long-on for a maximum to get to the milestone.100 is up for SRH!
- 22:25 (IST)SRH batsmen are milking the bowling hereKrunal keeps darting them in at over 90 kmph and SRH batsmen have no problem swatting them away for singles. They are milking the bowling at the moment.The last ball was a friendly full toss and Saha hit that through mid-wicket for four.97/0 after 11 overs. SRH need 53 from 54 balls.
- 22:21 (IST)Halfway stage: SRH 89/0 after 10 oversMumbai are yet to pick up a wicket. This has to be the first time they have been wicket-less for this long this IPL season.SRH have dominated this game from the start.
- 22:17 (IST)SRH 84/0 after 9 oversThey need 66 runs off 66 balls with 10 wickets in hand.Looks too easy at the moment for SRH.
- 22:16 (IST)FOUR! FOUR! Saha on a roll!Krunal Pandya is into the attack.He drops one short and wide of off stump. Saha cuts that uppishly over the head of the fielder at point for a boundary.The next ball is into the body and darted in at 95 kmph and Saha pulls it through square leg for another four.
- 22:12 (IST)MI need wickets at the earliestNine runs come in Rahul Chahar's second over as runs keep coming for SRH.They are 65/0 after 7 overs.
- 22:02 (IST)End of Powerplay: SRH 56/0 in 6 oversAs good a Powerplay as any for SRH here and MI have plenty of mulling to do for themselves and (hopefully) for KKR, too.Time out.
- 22:00 (IST)FOUR!The fours keep coming for SRH and Warner.A short, slower ball by Coulter-Nile and Warner pulls that again through wide long-on for another four.Nothing has gone to plan for MI thus far.
- 21:58 (IST)50 up for SRH!SRH have reached 50 in the sixth over of the innings.They need 100 more runs to win in just under 15 overs and with all 10 wickets in hand.
- 21:57 (IST)SRH 49/0 after 5 oversMumbai have tried fast bowlers and spinners. None have been successful thus far. The asking rate is down to 6.73 runs per over.What a start!
- 21:56 (IST)FOUR!Warner brings out the sweep. Chahar is getting a pasting here.Fuller in length and Warner gets down on one knee and sweeps that through square leg for four.SRH are racing away to the target at the moment.
- 21:55 (IST)FOUR!Smashed!Rahul Chahar comes into the attack and Saha hammers the first ball of the over over wide long-on for four.Marginally short ball there and duly punished by Saha.
- 21:52 (IST)SRH off to a great start!SRH have scored 40 runs in the first 4 overs. They are chasing only 150 here and are well ahead of the asking rate.MI need a wicket here.
- 21:50 (IST)FOUR!A hat-trick of fours!Warner backs away again and cuts this short and wide ball through point for four. Three fours in a row and pressure on Pattinson and Mumbai here.KKR would be groaning at this point.
- 21:49 (IST)FOUR!Warner is on a roll here.He backs away outside leg stump and slaps this short-of-good-length ball through the covers for four.Excellent shot.
- 21:48 (IST)FOUR!Back-of-length ball from James Pattinson first up and Warner pulls that through wide long-on for four.SRH are putting pressure on the MI bowlers in the Powerplay.
- 21:47 (IST)FOUR!Bad ball there. Kulkarni bowls on the pads and Saha flicks it down to fine leg for four.SRH off to a great start here.24/0 after 3 overs.
- 21:46 (IST)FOUR!Lucky, but SRH will take that.Saha looked to hit this one over the infield on the off side but only managed an outside edge on te ball. The ball flew over third man for four.
- 21:43 (IST)Saha gets going – SRH 14/0 after 2 oversA six and a four off Saha'a bat have given SRH their first two boundaries after a quiet first over by Dhawal Kulkarni.
- 21:38 (IST)Quiet first overSRH get three runs off the first over
- 21:37 (IST)Dhawal Kulkarni with the new ball!David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will face Kulkarni in the first over
- 21:18 (IST)MI 149/8 after 20 oversA couple off the last ball as Mumbai Indians finish on 149/8. That's below par even on this slow Sharjah surface.SRH need 150 runs to win this game and qualify for the playoffs.KKR will hope SRH don't make it because that would mean KKR go through to the playoffs.Plenty of action left in the match. Stay tuned.
- 21:15 (IST)WICKET! Pollard b Holder 41 (25)Holder gets the big man, his fellow from the West Indies.This ball tailed in a touch to Pollard. A low full toss again, as Holder attempts to bowl the yorker, and Pollard misses with his swing and loses his stumps.Three balls remain. Can MI get 160? They are 145/8.
- 21:14 (IST)SIX!Holder disappears in the final over.Length ball there and Pollard smashes that one over mid-wicket for six.
- 21:12 (IST)SIX!Make it three.Natarajan looks to bowl the yorker but misses it. A wide of off stump low full toss is hit over the head of the umpire for six.Natarajan misses his yorkers thrice and gets hit for sixes on each of those deliveries.
- 21:11 (IST)SIX!Two in a row.The next ball, another low full toss, is smashed over wide long-on for a HUGE six. Pollard is teeing off.Natarajan is missing his yorkers and paying the price.
- 21:10 (IST)SIX!Pollard gets a reprieve on the previous ball as an lbw decision against him gets overturned as the ball had pitched outside leg.The next ball, a yorker gone wrong, a full toss, is hit over long-off for six. Manish Pandey, stationed at the long-off fence, jumps and gets his hands on the ball, but the ball bobs over to land beyond the rope.
- 21:06 (IST)MI 118/7 after 18 oversLast two overs remain. James Pattinson is out there to accompany Pollard.How many runs will be enough for MI? 140? 150? Let's see.
- 21:03 (IST)WICKET! Coulter-Nile c Garg b Holder 1 (3)SRH get another. 100th T20 wicket for Holder.Coulter-Nile finds some width outside off and hits this in the air towards the covers. Unfortunately for him, he hits it straight to Priyam Garg at cover.Mumbai are 7 down.
- 20:56 (IST)WICKET! Kishan b Sandeep 33 (30)Sandeep strikes back.He bowls another wide yorker, this time slower in pace and Kishan, not completely outside off this time, looks to play it squarer on the off side.Kishan gets the inside edge of the bat on the ball before it crashes into the stumps.
- 20:55 (IST)SIX!Kishan gets going too.He moves outside his off stumop and hits this wide yorker by Sandeep over the bowler's head for six.