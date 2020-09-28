IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose Devdutt Padikkal But AB De Villiers Marches On vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Devdutt Padikkal hits his second IPL fifty as RCB eye a strong finish against Mumbai Indians.
AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal are now accelerating as death overs approach. Padikkal took James Pattinson for back-to-back sixes and de Villiers has got his boundaries going as well. Padikkal has brought up his second IPL fifty and will look to bat till the end. Earlier, Mumbai Indians made a comebackby dismissing Virat Kohli after he struggled for 3 off 11 balls. RCB's Aaron Finch brought up his 14th Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty off just 31 balls with 7 fours and one six, but couldn't manage to continue till the end. He holed out to Kieron Pollard off Trent Boult. However, Finch and Devdutt Padikkal gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a great start as they added 81 runs for the first wicket with Finch exploding against the Mumbai pacers and spinners alike. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Match 10, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 28, 2020
- 20:55 (IST)Another milestone for AB de Villiers!
4500 runs for AB de Villiers in IPL
- 20:54 (IST)WICKET! Padikkal c Pollard b Boult 54 (40)Boult bowls a slower one and the variation works as it brings the wicket of a well-set Padikkal.The left-hander hits it high and long towards mid-wicket but not long enough and Pollard takes a good running catch in the deep.Will this wicket slow RCB down at the death?
- 20:52 (IST)SIX! HUGE! ABD smashes Bumrah!Bumrah misses his length, again.AB de Villiers hammers it, AGAIN!This time the South African superstar goes over the bowler's head for a HUGE six!
- 20:49 (IST)SIX!Bumrah goes short and AB pulls it for six!The battle between two of the best in the world is being won by AB at this stage.This one was hammered over the long boundary over cow corner and Bumrah is left searching for answers.
- 20:47 (IST)FOUR! It's Bumrah vs AB!Bumrah comes back at the death and AB welcomes him with a four.Bumrah misses his yorker and bowls a length ball, AB hammers it over covers for four.
- 20:42 (IST)FOUR!AB is looking dangerous now.Kieron Pollard bowls a slower one on the pads and AB just gives it the direction towards the fine leg fence.
- 20:41 (IST)50 for Padikkal!Second IPL half-century for Padikkal as he creams another boundary.This lad is looking good and he will now look to bat until the end.
- 20:37 (IST)RCB are accelerating now!Padikkal opens the face of the bat and hits this wide delivery from Krunal over covers for another four.RCB have changed gears since the dismissal of Kohli.
- 20:36 (IST)FOUR!AB de Villiers gets into the act now.Krunal bowls one into the body and AB rocks back and lofts it over the leg side for four.
- 20:34 (IST)SIX! SIX! Padikkal is in the mix!Much-needed sixes for RCB!Padikkal had slowed down as he saw Finch and Kohli depart at the other end, but now he seems to have decided to take on the bowling.He heaves one over long-off for a six off Pattinson and then hammers the next ball with a straight ball, straight over the bowler's head for another six.
- 20:27 (IST)WICKET! Kohli c Rohit b R Chahar 3 (11)BIG WICKET!Kohli departs. He was not looking in the greatest of touches and has hit one straight to Rohit at cover.This ball held up in the surface a bit, or so it seemed, and Kohli was early into his shot and didn't get the elevation in his drive.
- 20:24 (IST)Excellent over by Bumrah!Bumrah keeps Kohli tied to the crease and gives away just three runs in the 12th over.RCB have slowed down and are giving away the advantage provided by Finch and Padikkal at the start.Kohli is batting on 3 off 10 balls!
- 20:19 (IST)MI looking to pull things backThe wicket of Aaron Finch has slowed things down for RCB.New batsman Virat Kohli isn't known to take on the bowling from ball one and the time he takes to get his eye in will be the time MI have to get another breakthough.Last five overs have yielded 34 runs and a wicket.
- 20:13 (IST)WICKET! Finch c Pollard b Boult 52 (35)Finally, MI have a breakthrough!Boult bowls a slower one and wide outside off stump and Finch heaves that over the off side.He doesn't get the timing right, though, and holes out to Pollard at long-off.
- 20:12 (IST)FOUR!Boult returns for a second spell and bowls one short and into Padikkal's body.The left-hander swivels in his crease and pulls it over square leg for four.Fantastic batting by the youngster.
- 20:07 (IST)50 for Finch!Finch brings up his 50 with a four through fine leg off Chahar.14th IPL fifty for Finch and he brings it up with 7 fours and a six.
- 20:04 (IST)FOUR!Finch is on song!Krunal Pandya gives some width and Finch heaves it over covers for another four.MI need a breakthrough soon.
- 19:57 (IST)50 up for RCB!Finch and Padikkal have brought up the 50 for RCB inside the Powerplay.
- 19:56 (IST)Hooked for FOUR!What a shot!Bumrah bowls a wild bouncer and Padikkal hammers it through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.Bumrah looked to take Padikkal by surprise, but the left-hander was waiting and ready for it.
- 19:55 (IST)FOUR!Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack and even he is feeling the pressure.He bowls one on the pads and Padikkal just flicks through fine leg for four.
- 19:52 (IST)FOUR! FOUR! FOUR! Finch on a roll!Finch has got into his groove!He makes room outside leg, Rahul Chahar follows him by bowling into his body but drops the length short.Finch pulls it over mid-wicket for four.Next ball, Chahar bowls short again and down the leg side. Finch paddles it over fine leg for another four.And then, as Chahar bowls one stump to stump, Finch makes room and slaps through the cover for a hat-trick of fours.
- 19:49 (IST)Rahul Chahar gives it all in the fieldFinch has been taking full advantage of the field restrictions and hitting aerial shots.He hits one over mid-off and the ball lands beyond the reach of Rahul Chahar, who is placed inside the circle.But Chahar gives it his all and dives full-length to save the ball from crossing the rope.Two runs saved for the team.
- 19:46 (IST)FOUR!Pattinson goes short and Finch just lays into it. He makes room outside leg and pulls that high and long over mid-wicket for a one-bounce four.Finch is looking dangerous. MI need a breakthrough.
- 19:43 (IST)SIX!Boult pitches one up and Finch just hits through the line. He holds his shape and lofts it over long-off for a huge six.The first six of the match!
- 19:41 (IST)Dropped!Tough chance, but you ought to take those to make an impact.Finch goes aerial again, this time over square leg. He doesn't time it well and Krunal Pandya comes running in from the fence, reaches the ball but fails to hold on.Pattinson lets out an "ARGH" of disappointment. How costly will this be?
- 19:40 (IST)FOUR!Finch is fine now, and he shows it by dancing down the track to Pattinson.However, he gets a top edge that takes the ball over the head of the 'keeper and slips four four.Streaky, but effective.
- 19:37 (IST)Finch's hit in the box!It's James Pattinson from the other end. He makes a ball zip back from good length and Finch inside-edges it onto his box.He's hit and taking his time.
- 19:32 (IST)FOUR!Padikkal begins well. He drives the first ball ball from Trent Boult through the covers for a brace.Next ball, Boult strays in line and bowls on the pads, Padikkal flicks it through square leg for four.First boundary for RCB!
- 19:28 (IST)We're ready for live actionThe umpires are out in the middle. Rohit and the boys were in a huddle and are now spread out on the Dubai outfield.Out come RCB openers, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal.We are ready to rumble!
- 19:22 (IST)How many wickets for BOOM BOOM Bumrah tonight?Jasprit Burmah got two key wickets against KKR – Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell – in one over. Will he send back one of the RCB openers? Or both?
How many wickets for BOOM BOOM?
- 19:19 (IST)New beginnings – Zampa and Udana are making their RCB debuts
Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana are all set to make their debut for RCB.
- 19:14 (IST)The stars in action tonightHere are players to watch out for as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli face-off in Dubai.
- 19:09 (IST)Playing XIsRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra ChahalMumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
- 19:01 (IST)TOSS: Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to fieldRohit Sharma calls it right and he elects to field first. Mumbai are bowling."I hope we can carry the confidence from the last game into this game," says Rohit at the toss.One change for MI: Saurabh Tiwary is out injured. Ishan Kishan comes in for MI."We wanted to bat first," says Virat Kohli at the toss. So everyone's happy at the toss.Josh Phillipe, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav are out. Gurkeerat Mann, Isuru Udana and Adam Zampa are in for RCB.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and they will bowl first against RCB in Match 10 of Dream11IPL.
- 18:57 (IST)Rohit Sharma vs Yuzvendra Chahal – Who will prevail?Rohit Sharma is the in-form batsman for Mumbai Indians. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, has been a positive that RCB could draw from their defeat against the Kings XI.Will Chahal get the big wicket of MI skipper or will Rohit come out on top?Find here as we focus on this face-off.
- 18:50 (IST)The stage is set! Bring on the SIXES!
Dub-Hi
- 18:50 (IST)Kohli vs Bumrah – who will come out on top?Virat Kohli and Jasprit Burmah are two of the best white-ball players in the world. The India teammates will be face to face tonight and it could be a fiesty affair.Here is how the two superstars have fared when facing each other.
- 18:46 (IST)RCB vs MI: Head to Head – Mumbai dominate the head-to-head countThe four-time IPL champions have had the upper hand over RCB in the IPL.Here is a lowdown on the head to head stats from matches between RCB and MI.
- 18:43 (IST)The Preview: Will RCB bounce back or MI continue their winning run?RCB were thrashed by 97 runs in their last outing, against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.MI, on the other hand, thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in Abu Dhabi.Will the Rohit Sharma-led side continue on their winning ways or Virat Kohli's challengers put up a contest?Click here to read out preview for the game.
- 18:34 (IST)Who else expects this man to go big tonight? We certainly do!
Raining sixes tonight?
Keep your on the sky