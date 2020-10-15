Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have lost openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch, following a strong start. RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Kohli is playing his 200th match for RCB tonight. The Bangalore-based franchise is going with the same team, that recorded a triumph in the previous league match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KXIP have opted to make three changes. Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Murugan Ashwin have been included in the lineup. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh and Mandeep Singh have been sidelined. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 31 Live Scores Between Royal Challengers Bangalore And Kings XI Punjab, Straight From The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah