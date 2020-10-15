RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal Depart After Quick Start
RCB vs KXIP IPL live score 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is helped his side rebuild, after the early dismissals of Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have lost openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch, following a strong start. RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Kohli is playing his 200th match for RCB tonight. The Bangalore-based franchise is going with the same team, that recorded a triumph in the previous league match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KXIP have opted to make three changes. Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Murugan Ashwin have been included in the lineup. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh and Mandeep Singh have been sidelined. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 31 Live Scores Between Royal Challengers Bangalore And Kings XI Punjab, Straight From The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 31, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 15, 2020
- 20:02 (IST)WICKET! Aaron Finch b Murugan Ashwin 20 (18)Aaron Finch departs for 20 runs off 18 deliveries, following a quick leg-break by Murugan Ashwin which Finch failed to pick. The ball went on to hit the stumps, leaving RCB two down. Washington Sundar is the new man in.
- 20:00 (IST)FOUR!Aaron Finch gets a boundary, following a thick outside edge with the ball beating wicketkeeper KL Rahul.
- 19:59 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for Virat Kohli who rolls his wrists, directing the ball behind square with proper command.
- 19:53 (IST)FOUR!Second consecutive boundary by Virat Kohli who hit the ball to backward square leg, with Deepak Hooda unable to stop the ball despite a valiant effort.
- 19:52 (IST)FOUR!Virat Kohli gets his first boundary of the innings, following an excellent cover-drive off a delivery angled across.
- 19:51 (IST)WICKET! Devdutt Padikkal c Nicholas Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 18 (12)Devdutt Padikkal departs for 18 runs off 12 deliveries, handing a catch to Nicholas Pooran at short cover, following a mistimed punch off a slow delivery. Virat Kohli is the new man in.
Arshdeep strikes. Padikkal departs for 18.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
Live - https://t.co/yGA2RjN0TX #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/5eDlxuFHIp
- 19:47 (IST)SIX!Devdutt Padikkal gets his first six of the innings, hitting the ball astutely to deep mid-wicket.
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!Opening boundary of the innings for Devdutt Padikkal, who uses his wrists beautifully with the bottom hand coming in, to clip the ball over Chris Gayle at short fine leg.
- 19:37 (IST)FOUR!Another boundary for Aaron Finch, who hits the ball sweetly to long-on.
- 19:35 (IST)FOUR!Aaron Finch follows up the six with a boundary, although a lucky one. Finch got an edge past wicketkeeper KL Rahul, with the ball going down to hit the boundary ropes.
- 19:33 (IST)SIX!Aaron Finch gets his first six of the innings, off the final delivery of Maxwell's opening over. Finch hit the ball into the stands at deep square leg, making it 8 runs off the opening over. RCB 8/0 after 1 over
- 19:30 (IST)Glenn Maxwell opens the bowling for KXIPKXIP skipper KL Rahul has introduced spin early, with Glenn Maxwell bowling the opening over of the innings. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are opening the innings for RCB as usual.
- 19:09 (IST)LineupsRoyal Challengers Bangalore XI: A Finch, D Padikkal, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, W Sundar, S Dube, I Udana, C Morris, M Siraj, N Saini, Y Chahal.Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, C Gayle, N Pooran, G Maxwell, D Hooda, C Jordan, M Ashwin, M Shami, R Bishnoi, A Singh.
A look at the Playing XI for #RCBvKXIP.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
The Universe Boss is back in the #KXIP XI. #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/oekh2dX3T3
- 19:07 (IST)Chris Gayle makes his maiden appearance in IPL 2020, 3 changes for KXIPChris Gayle will make his maiden appearance in IPL 2020, with KXIP opting for 3 changes.Gayle, Murugan Ashwin and Deepak Hooda have been included in the lineup with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mandeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh sidelined.No changes for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
No pressure - Universe Boss @henrygayle #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3WLNjcoW72— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
- 19:01 (IST)Virat Kohli wins the tossRCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat against KXIP. Kohli will play his 200th game for the franchise tonight.
Virat Kohli wins the toss and #RCB will bat first against #KXIP at Sharjah.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/akYXohimjf— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
- 18:39 (IST)AB de Villiers gears up for an exciting clashProteas batsman AB de Villiers will look to make his presence felt against Kings XI Punjab, having made an impact in the previous match against KKR.
AB de Villiers gearing up for the clash against #KXIP.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4fA5CIuznP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
- 18:34 (IST)Players To Watch Out ForChris Gayle will be featuring in his first match of IPL 2020. Gayle will be one to watch out for. The limelight will similarly be on Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami.
- 18:24 (IST)Top Fantasy Picks for RCB vs KXIP matchVirat Kohli, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers will be some of the favourites for the matchday squads of fantasy enthusiasts. However, Chris Morris will be a shrewd addition to the lineup, considering his recent form.
- 18:21 (IST)Chris Morris takes on KL RahulChris Morris has added more teeth to the RCB bowling attack, accounting for wickets at regular intervals. Morris will be looking to replicate the same impact against KXIP, led by star batsman KL Rahul.
Will @klrahul11 emulate the same form against #RCB as he did last time?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/AuQ2z1VgW5— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
- 18:17 (IST)Can Ravi Bishnoi maintain his impressive form against AB de Villiers?RCB's AB de Villiers, when on song, is unstoppable. But young KXIP leggie Ravi Bishnoi has made a name for himself, so this could be an interesting contest.
- 18:09 (IST)Live Streaming Details of RCB vs KXIP matchThe live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The match will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
- 17:59 (IST)WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Hello and welcome to Match 31 of #Dream11IPL where #RCB will take on #KXIP.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
Who are you rooting for?#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/4NuLop5AJk