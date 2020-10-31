RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Sandeep Sharma Takes 2, Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Early
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard RCB vs SRH: SunRisers Hyderabad are in a strong position early on following the cheap dismissals of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli.
AB de Villiers and Josh Philippe are the batsmen at the crease for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have been sent in to bat by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams are battling it out in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Isuru Udana and Navdeep Saini replace Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube in the lineup for RCB. Vijay Shankar is unfit, resulting in the decision to include Abhishek Sharma. The match is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Teams batting first and chasing have won five games apiece at Sharjah in the ongoing edition of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 52 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad, From Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 52, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 31, 2020
- 20:03 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Josh Philippe who goes down low, lapping the shorter delivery over short fine leg.
- 19:53 (IST)WICKET! Virat Kohli c Kane Williamson b Sandeep Sharma 7 (7)What a massive wicket for SRH as Virat Kohli departs for just 7. Kohli attempted a drive off a full delivery, hitting the ball straight to Kane Williamson at shortish extra cover. AB de Villiers is the new man in.
- 19:49 (IST)FOUR!Fine thump over mid-off by Josh Philippe, who picks the slow and short delivery directing the ball to the fence.
- 19:46 (IST)WICKET! Devdutt Padikkal b Sandeep Sharma 5 (8)Devdutt Padikkal departs for 5 off 8 deliveries, following an attempt at a slog across the line without any feet movement. Padikkal failed to negotiate the inward movement, with the ball sneaking past the inside edge to hit the stumps. Virat Kohli is the new man in.
- 19:43 (IST)FOUR!Josh Philippe breaks the shackles with a hoick off a short of length delivery, with the ball lobbing over the umpire.
- 19:39 (IST)FOUR!Opening boundary of the innings for Devdutt Padikkal who punches the short of length ball, on the backfoot past Philippe.
- 19:35 (IST)Just three runs from the opening overSandeep Sharma has ensured a tidy start to the innings, conceding just three runs from the opening over. RCB 3/0 after 1 over
- 19:30 (IST)Josh Philippe opening the innings alongside Devdutt PadikkalAustralian batsman Josh Philippe is opening the innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal. Philippe will face the first ball, with Sandeep Sharma handed the ball for the first over.
- 19:25 (IST)Who will win Round 2?RCB emerged victorious in Round 1 against SunRisers Hyderabad. Can they register another win in the second round or will SRH get their revenge?
vs— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020
Round @davidwarner31 @imVkohli#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/WtMdcfhne4
- 19:23 (IST)Sandeep Sharma enjoys a good record against RCBSandeep Sharma has picked 21 wickets in 12 matches against RCB, since IPL 2014. The pacer has dismissed Virat Kohli six times in these ties, which is certainly impressive.
- 19:17 (IST)Kane Williamson completes 50 IPL matches for SunRisers HyderabadNew Zealand batsman Kane Williamson will play his 50th match in the IPL tonight for SunRisers Hyderabad.
Half century Mr.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 31, 2020
1 = 1 #RCBvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/jgyN5HpUev
- 19:13 (IST)LineupsSunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, W Saha, M Pandey, K Williamson, A Samad, J Holder, A Sharma, R Khan, S Nadeem, S Sharma, T Natarajan.Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, J Philippe, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, W Sundar, C Morris, I Udana, N Saini, M Siraj, Y Chahal.
A look at the Playing XI for #RCBvSRH #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/cySgXALvHm— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
- 19:08 (IST)2 changes for RCB, Just 1 for SRHNavdeep Saini and Isuru Udana replace Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lineup.Abhishek Sharma have been included in the SRH lineup instead of Vijay Shankar, with Wriddhiman Saha fit to start.
- 19:03 (IST)David Warner has won the tossSRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB.
#SRH have won the toss and they will bowl first against #RCB in Match 52 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/V4JQXzd5as— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
- 18:56 (IST)Virat Kohli seen training ahead of vital match against SRHVirat Kohli can be seen practising his strokes ahead of a very important game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Can Kohli get a big score under his belt tonight?
Match 52 - @imVkohli prepping up for the game against @SunRisers.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/mSGUqGxXCk— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
- 18:47 (IST)Fantasy Top PicksDavid Warner has been SunRisers Hyderabad's highest scorer, and having hit a half-century in the last match, will be looking to carry on from where he left off. Warner has so far accumulated 647 fantasy points.With 628 points so far, Devdutt Padikkal has been Royal Challengers Bangalore's best fantasy performer in his debut season. These two players will be top picks for your fantasy side going into the match.
- 18:30 (IST)AB de Villiers is just four runs away from completing 9000 runs in T20sSouth African batsman AB de Villiers is just four runs away from accumulating 9000 runs in T20s, with 4765 of those runs scored for RCB.
of these runs have come in Red and Gold.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020
Genius indeed. @ABdeVilliers17#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/yjdtTTjRty
- 18:24 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to our live coverage of an exciting IPL 2020 league game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), with the match set to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Alright Alright Alright!#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/0NxYYzXnsS— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020