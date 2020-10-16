MI vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders In Trouble As Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana Depart Early
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have accounted for the dismissals of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat, in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI have handed an opportunity to Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter Nile who replaces James Pattinson in the matchday lineup. KKR on the other hand, have made two changes. Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been sidelined in favour of Chris Green and Shivam Mavi. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 32, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 16, 2020
- 20:11 (IST)WICKET! Dinesh Karthik b Rahul Chahar 4 (8)Dinesh Karthik departs for 4 runs off 8 deliveries, after attempting a sweep shot against a floated delivery by Rahul Chahar without much success. Karthik got an inside edge, with the ball going on to hit the stumps. Andre Russell is the new man in.
- 20:08 (IST)WICKET! Shubman Gill c Kieron Pollard b Rahul Chahar 21 (23)Shubman Gill departs for 21 runs off 23 deliveries, after hitting the ball straight to Kieron Pollard after attempting to clear long-on. Eoin Morgan is the new batsman in.
- 20:05 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Dinesh Karthik who picks the length early, hitting the ball in the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg.
- 20:03 (IST)KKR in trouble at the end of powerplayKKR 33/2 after 6 overs, with Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill at the crease. The MI bowlers have been excellent, with the side on top at the end of powerplay.
At the end of the powerplay, #KKR are 33/2.

- 19:58 (IST)WICKET! Nitish Rana c Quinton de Kock b Nathan Coulter Nile 5 (6)Nathan Coulter Nile deceives Nitish Rana with a short delivery, which the batsman failed to negotiate, edging the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
- 19:57 (IST)FOUR!Shubman Gill gets his second boundary of the innings, lifting the full delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile over the fielder.
- 19:56 (IST)50 wickets in the IPL for Trent BoultTrent Boult has completed 50 wickets in the IPL, following the dismissal of Rahul Tripathi.
Make that 50 wickets in the IPL for @trent_boult #Dream11IPL
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!Opening boundary of the innings for Nitish Rana, who whips a full-toss from Jasprit Bumrah through mid-wicket.
- 19:48 (IST)WICKET! Rahul Tripathi c Suryakumar Yadav b Trent Boult 7 (9)Fantastic catch by Suryakumar Yadav to account for the dismissal of opener Rahul Tripathi for just 7. Trent Boult bowled a short delivery with plenty of room for Tripathi to free his arms. However, the opener could not get the ball beyond Suryakumar who threw himself across. Nitish Rana is the new batsman in.
- 19:45 (IST)FOUR!Rahul Tripathi gets an excellent boundary, pulling the ball between mid-wicket and long-on with great timing.
- 19:42 (IST)Coulter-Nile off to poor startNathan Coulter-Nile concedes nine runs off his opening over, comprising of three wides as well as a boundary by Shubman Gill. KKR 12/0 after 2 overs
- 19:38 (IST)FOUR!Shubman Gill gets his first boundary of the innings, following a misfield by Jasprit Bumrah with the ball going on to hit the ropes.
- 19:36 (IST)Trent Boult off to fine startTrent Boult gets MI off to a strong start, conceding just three runs off the opening over of the innings. KKR 3/0 after 1 over
- 19:30 (IST)MI players complete a final team huddle, KKR openers out in the middleKKR openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are ready to start the innings, with Trent Boult set to bowl the opening over.
- 19:11 (IST)LineupsMumbai Indians XI: R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah.Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, R Tripathi, N Rana, E Morgan, D Karthik, A Russell, C Green, P Cummins, S Mavi, V Chakravarthy, P Krishna.
A look at the Playing XI for #MIvKKR #Dream11IPL
- 19:07 (IST)Tom Banton dropped as KKR make two changes to the lineupKKR have included Chris Green and Shivam Mavi in the lineup, with Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti benched.Nathan Coulter Nile has been handed an opportunity by MI, in place of James Pattinson.
- 19:02 (IST)KKR skipper Eoin Morgan wins tossKKR skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to bat against MI.
#KKR have won the toss and they will bat first against #MI.
- 18:58 (IST)Can Mr Consistent Varun Chakravarthy dismiss Suryakumar Yadav early?Suryakumar Yadav has been an effective contributor for Mumbai Indians. Varun Chakravarthy has similarly been extremely consistent for KKR. Can the spinner replicate the same performances against Suryakumar Yadav or will he get smashed into the stands?
- 18:54 (IST)Can Jasprit Bumrah get the better of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan?Jasprit Bumrah has been in excellent form for MI, accounting for wickets at regular intervals. However, he will have to battle it out against newly appointed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, who will be itching to get his captaincy stint off to a grand start. It will be interesting to see the player who emerges victorious in this face-off.
Hey BOOM, how many wickets are you eyeing?
- 18:50 (IST)Some assistance for IPL T20 Fantasy EnthusiastsQuinton de Kock made his presence felt in Mumbai Indians' previous match against Delhi Capitals, smashing the ball to all corners of the ground. The South African will be a worthy addition to your lineup for the match between MI and KKR. However, Varun Chakravarthy could well prove to be a shrewd addition, considering his fine performances this season.
- 18:39 (IST)Dinesh Karthik seen having a discussion with the Pandya brothersDinesh Karthik will be representing KKR as a wicketkeeper-batsman tonight, having handed over the captain's role to Eoin Morgan. Karthik can be seen having a conversation with the Pandya brothers ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians.
How many big hits among these three tonight?
The Pandya brothers and DK have a chat ahead of the game.

- 18:37 (IST)Eoin Morgan speaks out on his new role as the KKR skipperEnglish cricketer Eoin Morgan will be leading KKR for the first time tonight as the side takes on Mumbai Indians (MI). Here is what he has to say on his new role:
Eoin Morgan will take over as #KKR Captain, beginning today's game against #MI.
Watch what the newly appointed Skipper has to say about his role.
- 18:33 (IST)Live Streaming Details for an exciting clash between MI and KKRThe Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
- 18:31 (IST)Players to watch out forNewly appointed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan will be one of the players to watch out for, considering his excellent performances in the previous matches. Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and MI skipper Rohit Sharma will further share the limelight.
- 18:25 (IST)Eoin Morgan replaces Dinesh Karthik as KKR skipperEngland cricketer Eoin Morgan has replaced Dinesh Karthik as the new KKR skipper. It will be interesting to see how the move affects the team dynamics and performances.
UPDATE: Dinesh Karthik has handed over @KKRiders captaincy to Eoin Morgan. Starting from 2018, Karthik led #KKR in 37 matches. #Dream11IPL
- 18:23 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.