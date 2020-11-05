Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have been sent in to bat by Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner will reach the final, with the losing side handed another chance to qualify. A win for the latter will see the Delhi-based franchise script history, having never reached the final in any of the previous editions. MI will have momentum on their side, having defeated DC by comprehensive margins in the two matches between the sides during the league stage. However, the Delhi-based franchise could well get their revenge when it matters the most, having emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final match. There are a few approaching milestones for players of both sides. Suryakumar Yadav will be playing his 100th IPL match, in case he features in the lineup. Rohit Sharma needs 8 runs to complete 4000 runs in the cash-rich league for MI. Shreyas Iyer requires 79 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020. (MI vs DC Live Cricket Score)

IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between MI vs DC, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai