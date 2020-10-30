KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Kings XI Punjab Look To Extend Their Winning Run, Face Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard KXIP vs RR: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals are placed fourth and seventh spots on the points table respectively.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KXIP are on a five-match winning streak having defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Punjab-based franchise now has six wins from 12 matches. RR on the other hand, have registered five triumphs in the same number of games. Ben Stokes made his presence felt in the last encounter against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring a magnificent ton. The previous match between these two sides was a high-scoring one, with Rahul Tewatia smashing sixes at will. Can KXIP get their revenge or Rajasthan complete a double this season, we shall find out! (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 50 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 50, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 30, 2020
- 18:24 (IST)Can Steve Smith step up in this do or die match against Kings XI Punjab?Steve Smith looks focussed ahead of a crucial encounter against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Smith will be looking to lead from the front, and make his mark with a game-changing knock.
