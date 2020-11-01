Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been handed a target of 192 runs after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 191 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Eoin Morgan was the highest run-scorer for KKR, smashing 68 runs off 35 deliveries. Morgan's innings comprised of five boundaries and six sixes. Andre Russell further made his presence felt with a 11-ball 25 in an innings comprising of a boundary and three sixes. Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for three wickets. Karthik Tyagi further chipped in with two wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 54 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, From Dubai International Cricket Stadium