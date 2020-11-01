KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Pat Cummins Runs Through Rajasthan Royals' Top-Order
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been handed a target of 192 runs after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 191 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Eoin Morgan was the highest run-scorer for KKR, smashing 68 runs off 35 deliveries. Morgan's innings comprised of five boundaries and six sixes. Andre Russell further made his presence felt with a 11-ball 25 in an innings comprising of a boundary and three sixes. Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for three wickets. Karthik Tyagi further chipped in with two wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 54 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, From Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Match 54, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 01, 2020
- 21:55 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Jos Buttler who pushes the ball sweetly having timed the shot well, with the ball finding its way to the fence.
- 21:54 (IST)WICKET! Sanju Samson c Dinesh Karthik b Shivam Mavi 1 (4)Sanju Samson attempts to drive a length delivery away from the body, edging the ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Riyan Parag is the new man in.
- 21:49 (IST)WICKET! Steve Smith b Pat Cummins 4 (4)Steve Smith departs for 4 runs off 4 deliveries, following a short of length delivery bowled outside off stump. Smith attempted to punch the ball into the off-side off the back foot, with the ball going on to hit the stumps following an inside edge. Jos Buttler is the new man in.
- 21:46 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Steve Smith who directs the ball in the gap at backward square leg, following a very straight delivery.
- 21:45 (IST)WICKET! Ben Stokes c Sanju Samson b Pat Cummins 18 (11)Fantastic diving catch by Dinesh Karthik, who dives to his left, completing a fantastic catch off a thick edge, following a full delivery. Sanju Samson is the new man in.
- 21:41 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Ben Stokes, who directs the full delivery wide of cover, having timed the shot well.
- 21:40 (IST)Most Expensive Opening Over In IPL historyPat Cummins's opening over of the chase saw 19 runs being conceded, making it the most expensive first over of the IPL. This is further the first time the first ball of the innings has been hit for a six in this edition. RR 19/0 after 1 over
- 21:33 (IST)WICKET! Robin Uthappa c Kamlesh Nagarkoti b Pat Cummins 6 (2)Robin Uthappa attempts to flick again following a full delivery, hitting the ball straight to Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was the only fielder on the leg-side fence. Steve Smith is the new man in.
- 21:31 (IST)SIX!Ben Stokes follows up the boundary with a six moving across and scooping the ball with great confidence.
- 21:30 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Ben Stokes following an edge off a length delivery, with the ball running down to the fence after beating the stumps.
- 21:29 (IST)SIX!Robin Uthappa gets a six off the first delivery of the chase, following a short delivery bowled down leg. Uthappa directed the ball towards the boundary at long leg, delivering the perfect start.
- 21:27 (IST)Ben Stokes opens alongside Robin UthappaBen Stokes is opening the innings alongside Robin Uthappa, with Pat Cummins bowling the first over.
- 21:13 (IST)RR need 192 runs to winRajasthan Royals need 192 runs to win, as Kolkata Knight Riders finish with a total of 191 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Eoin Morgan finishes unbeaten with a score of 68 off 35 deliveries, after smashing a straight six off the final delivery of the innings.
- 21:11 (IST)WICKET! Pat Cummins c Sanju Samson b Karthik Tyagi 15 (11)Pat Cummins departs for 15 after attempting to swing having gone down on one knee, but failing to get any proper contact resulting in an outside edge which Sanju Samson took full advantage of. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the new man in.
- 21:07 (IST)FOUR!Fifth boundary of the innings for Eoin Morgan who cuts the short of length delivery, through short third man.
- 21:06 (IST)SIX!Fifth six of the innings by Ben Stokes, who picks the slower delivery from Ben Stokes early, smashed an excellent six into the stands.
- 21:05 (IST)Half-century for Eoin MorganFifth IPL 50 for Eoin Morgan, who lofts the length ball perfectly over long-on.
- 21:03 (IST)SIX!Fantastic six by Pat Cummins who lofts the ball straight down the ground into the stands, with excellent timing having picked the slower delivery.
- 20:57 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Eoin Morgan who plays a square cut off a short and wide delivery bowled outside off, with the ball running down to the deep point fence.
- 20:54 (IST)WICKET! Andre Russell c David Miller b Karthik Tyagi 25 (11)Andre Russell departs for 25, having looked so confident so far. The Windies cricketer sliced the full length ball straight to David Miller at deep point, who made no mistakes. Pat Cummins is the new man in.
- 20:52 (IST)SIX!Two consecutive sixes for Andre Russell who just manages to clear the boundary at long-off. Russell lofted the full length delivery bowled outside off, over the fence having gone down on his knee.
- 20:50 (IST)SIX!Massive six by Andre Russell who cleared his front leg, smashing the ball over long-on.
- 20:49 (IST)SIX!Andre Russell follows up the boundary with a six. Russell pulls the short ball with all his strength, clearing the fence at deep mid-wicket.
- 20:48 (IST)FOUR!Andre Russell joins the action following a boundary, after getting a thick outside edge off a short ball. The ball flew past the keeper Sanju Samson, hitting the third man fence.
- 20:47 (IST)SIX!Consecutive sixes for Eoin Morgan who directs the short ball from Shreyas Gopal over wide long-on beautifully.
- 20:46 (IST)SIX!Eoin Morgan follows up the two consecutive boundaries with a six off a loopy delivery, which he smashed over Steve Smith at long-off.
- 20:45 (IST)FOUR!Eoin Morgan follows up the boundary with another one off the next delivery. Morgan smashed the tossed up delivery over covers, signalling his intent.
- 20:44 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Eoin Morgan who slashes hard at a short ball, with the ball racing away to the boundary due to the strength of the shot.
- 20:35 (IST)WICKET! Dinesh Karthik c Steve Smith b Rahul Tewatia 0 (1)Golden duck for Dinesh Karthik who attempts to flick a tossed up delivery from Rahul Tewatia, generating an inside edge. The edge flew straight to Steve Smith who was fielding at mid-wicket. Andre Russell is the new man in.
- 20:33 (IST)WICKET! Rahul Tripathi c Robin Uthappa b Shreyas Gopal 39 (34)Rahul Tripathi departs for 39 runs off 34 deliveries, after attempting a pull shot off a short delivery by Shreyas Gopal. Tripathi hit the ball to Robin Uthappa at deep square leg, who completed a fine running catch. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
- 20:20 (IST)SIX!Eoin Morgan gets his first six of the innings with a swivel-pull over fine leg, following a short delivery bowled down the leg-side.
- 20:16 (IST)WICKET! Sunil Narine c Ben Stokes b Rahul Tewatia 0 (2)Sunil Narine departs for a duck, as he attempts to smash the ball early into his innings without much control. Narine managed to get more height than distance on the shot, with Ben Stokes completing a fine catch at long-on. Eoin Morgan is the new man in.
- 20:11 (IST)WICKET! Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Rahul Tewatia 36 (24)Shubman Gill departs for 36 runs off 34 deliveries, after attempting a big hit without having picked the delivery effectively, resulting in an easy catch for Jos Buttler.
- 20:09 (IST)FOUR!Rahul Tripathi welcomes Rahul Tewatia into the attack with a boundary, slicing the ball to the right of backward point.
- 20:04 (IST)SIX!Rahul Tripathi continues to impress, directing the flighted delivery into the long-on stands.
- 20:03 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Shubman Gill who flicks the delivery bowled down leg-side towards fine leg.
- 20:01 (IST)50-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Rahul TripathiShubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have completed a 50-run partnership, following the dismissal of Nitish Rana for a golden duck. KKR will hope for this budding partnership to develop even further.
- 19:56 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for Rahul Tripathi, who smashes the ball in the gap between extra cover and cover, after making room on the off-side.
- 19:55 (IST)SIX!Opening six of the innings for Rahul Tripathi, who barely manages to get the ball beyond Rahul Tewatia, who was fielding at deep square. Tripathi wasn't in control of the shot but will be happy with the end-result.
- 19:51 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Rahul Tripathi who pulls the short ball over mid-wicket astutely, off the back foot.