DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad.
Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A win for the former will see the side register their maiden appearance in the final of the cash-rich league. The Delhi-based franchise has opted to make two changes for this crucial encounter. Prithvi Shaw has been dropped in favour of Praveen Dubey, marking the first change. Shimron Hetmyer has been included in place of Daniel Sams, which is the second change. SRH are unchanged, from the win in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Players from both sides are close to impressive milestones. While Ajinkya Rahane needs 69 runs to complete 4000 runs in the cash-rich league, David Warner is five sixes away from reaching 200 IPL sixes. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between DC vs SRH, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Qualifier 2, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 08, 2020
- 19:16 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan takes on Rashid Khan in exciting face-offRashid Khan is the highest wicket-taker for his side in the ongoing edition, accounting for 19 wickets in 15 matches at a strike rate of 18.94. The spinner will look to make an impact against DC, accounting for some vital dismissals. However, he will certainly not have it easy against Shikhar Dhawan, who can be destructive on his day.
- 19:11 (IST)LineupsSunrisers Hyderabad: D Warner, S Goswami, M Pandey, K Williamson, P Garg, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, S Nadeem, S Sharma, T Natarajan.Delhi Capitals: S Dhawan, A Rahane, S Iyer, M Stoinis, R Pant, S Hetmyer, P Dubey, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje.
- 19:07 (IST)2 changes for DC, None for SRHDC have opted to make two changes with Pravin Dubey and Shimron Hetmyer replacing Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams.SRH are going in with an unchanged side.
- 19:03 (IST)Shreyas Iyer wins the tossDC skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat against SRH in this must-win tie.
- 19:02 (IST)Ricky Ponting seen indulging in deep conversation with Mohammad KaifDC head coach Ricky Ponting can be seen having an intense discussion with Mohammad Kaif, before the match. Will DC opt for a surprise move in this do-or-die clash?
- 18:58 (IST)Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Top Fantasy PicksDavid Warner has bounced back following a slow start to IPL 2020, getting back to form when it mattered most. The Australian opener has smashed 546 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 135.14 and an average of 42.Shikhar Dhawan has been the highest run-getter for his franchise this season. Dhawan has scored 525 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 144.23 and an average of 43.75.The two players will be worthy fantasy picks for your side, with the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada other shrewd additions.
- 18:24 (IST)DC vs SRH: Head To Head Match StatsThe overall head-to-head stats favour SRH, as they have won 11 times out of 17 matches between the two sides, with DC registering six wins. The Hyderabad-based franchise has further emerged victorious in both matches between the two sides in IPL 2020.
- 18:13 (IST)WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).Here is the preview of the clash.
