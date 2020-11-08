Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Top Fantasy Picks

David Warner has bounced back following a slow start to IPL 2020, getting back to form when it mattered most. The Australian opener has smashed 546 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 135.14 and an average of 42.





Shikhar Dhawan has been the highest run-getter for his franchise this season. Dhawan has scored 525 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 144.23 and an average of 43.75.



