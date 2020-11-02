Top-two finish on the line for DC and RCB





A place in the top two, though, is on offer. The team that wins this game will move to 16 points and will finish No. 2 to set-up a clash with Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.





Mumbai, who sit atop the table with 18 points, could finish with 20 if they win their last league game against SunRisers Hyderabad.





SRH, who are fifth with 12 points, will displace fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders from that position if they beat Mumbai and make the last four.

Both RCB and DC are sitting pretty with 14 points each and barring a very heavy defeat for either of them a place in the top four is guaranteed.