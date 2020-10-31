Trent Boult removed Delhi Capitals openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw cheaply after they were put into bat by Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard. Dhawan got out for a duck in the second game running while Shaw, making a comeback into the side, did hit a couple of good boundaries but gifted his wicket after playing a careless shot. After two early wickets, the defending champions dominated the Powerplay and dried up the runs for DC and they finished 22/2 -- the second lowest Powerplay total of this season. Iyer and Pant began the rebuilding process but DC skipper got out against the run of play off Rahul Chahar's bowling. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 51 LIVE Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, From Dubai International Stadium