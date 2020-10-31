DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Three, Delhi Capitals In Shambles
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard DC vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah ripped apart Delhi Capitals' middle order as he picked up three wickets in two overs.
Trent Boult removed Delhi Capitals openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw cheaply after they were put into bat by Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard. Dhawan got out for a duck in the second game running while Shaw, making a comeback into the side, did hit a couple of good boundaries but gifted his wicket after playing a careless shot. After two early wickets, the defending champions dominated the Powerplay and dried up the runs for DC and they finished 22/2 -- the second lowest Powerplay total of this season. Iyer and Pant began the rebuilding process but DC skipper got out against the run of play off Rahul Chahar's bowling. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 51 LIVE Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, From Dubai International Stadium
Match 51, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 31, 2020
- 16:50 (IST)SIX!Nathan Coulter-Nile goes short to Ravichandran Ashwin and he managed a thick top edge that goes all the way over fine leg fence.
- 16:48 (IST)WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer c Krunal Pandya b Coulter-Nile 11(13)!Another poor shot selection has seen Delhi Capitals batsman gifting his wicket. Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled short into Shimron Hetmyer's body and he pulled it straight into the hands of deep square leg fielder placed specifically for that. DC are 78/7
- 16:44 (IST)WICKET! Bumrah on fire! Poor decision!Jasprit Bumrah is bowling a magnificent spell. He bowled a fats in-swinging delivery that hit Harshal Patel's pads. The umpire raised his finger and guess what it was poor decision as it would have travelled over the stumps. DC had no reviews left and Harshal had no other chouce but to leave the field.
- 16:39 (IST)FOUR!Harshal Patel flicks a full length delivery over mid-wicket for welcome boundary. That was terrific shot from Harshal, something which no other DC batsman has managed so far.
- 16:32 (IST)WICKET! Rishabh Pant lbw b Bumrah 21(24)!Jasprit Bumrah bowls a nice in-swinging delivery, Rishabh Pant decided to go across but was late on the shot, the ball trapped him right in front and umpire raised his finger in affirmation. Pant sends it upstairs and but replay showed three reds and he has to depart. DC lose their review.
- 16:29 (IST)FOUR!Jasprit Bumrah goes short, Rishabh Pant backs away and clobbers it over deep mid-wicket for his second boundary.
- 16:26 (IST)WICKET!Jasprit Bumrah good length delivery forces an outside edge off Marcus Stoinis' bat and Quinto de Kock takes a simple catch to hand Delhi Capitals another huge blow. The Australian departed after scoring two runs.
- 16:20 (IST)WICKET! Shreyas Iyer st de Kock b Rahul Chahar 25 (29)!This is big blow to Delhi Capitals as their skipper departs courtesy a lightening quick glove work by Quinto de Kock. Rahul Chahar deceived Iyer with his flighted delivery who missed the shot and went off balance and de Kock spotted that and rattled the stumps to send him packing.
- 16:14 (IST)Change of approach from Pant!Rishabh Pant seems to have changed gears after the strategic timeout and is looking to take the Mumbai bowlers on.
- 16:08 (IST)Bowling change!There is no respite for Delhi Capitals batsmen as Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. He bowls a tidy first over giving away just four runs as DC reach 44/2 at the end of nine overs.
- 16:04 (IST)SIX!Shreyas Iyer charges down the ground and clears the long-on fence for first maximum of the match. A much-needed boundary for Delhi Capitals.
- 16:02 (IST)End of Powerplay!After two early wickets, the defending champions dominated the Powerplay and dried up the runs for DC as they crawled to 22/2, finishing with second lowest total after six overs.
- 15:55 (IST)Tidy over from Boult!Two early wickets have pushed Delhi Capitals on the backfoot and they don't want to lose anymore wickets. Boult gave away just one run in his third over as DC reach 19/2 at the end of five overs.
- 15:47 (IST)WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c de Kock b Boult 10(11)!Prithvi Shaw overtly aggressive approach has cost him his wicket. He had already smashed two boundaries in the over but still went for the third one. The ball took a leading edge and went high in the air, Quinton de Kock settled himself underneath and grabbed it nicely.
Boult strikes again!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
Gets the wicket of Prithvi Shaw who departs for 10. Both #DelhiCapitals openers are back in the hut.
Live - https://t.co/8MWEaoY1Qn #Dream11IPL #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/wFCX6fZ4bJ
- 15:43 (IST)FOUR!Trent Boult to Prithvi Shaw, four runs. It was full length delivery and Shaw sliced it over backward point for second boundary of the over.
- 15:42 (IST)FOUR!Trent Boult goes short, doesn't bounce much allowing Prithvi Shaw to get on top of it and pull it along the ground for his first boundary.
- 15:41 (IST)FOUR!A good length delivery outside off stump from Krunal Pandya and Shreyas Iyer chips it over mid-off to collect first boundary of the innings.
- 15:39 (IST)Top edge.. falls short!Krunal Pandya gives the ball some air and Prithvi Shaw goes for a sweep but only manages a top edge but luckily it falls short of the mid-wicket fielder.
- 15:34 (IST)WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan c Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 0(2)!Trent Boult strikes to remove Shikhar Dhawan for a duck. His second successive of the season. It was a short-pitch delivery wide of off stump and needed to be hit but unfortunately Dhawan's shot went towards backward point where Suryakumar Yadav dived at full length and grabbed it with both hands. The soft signal was out and the TV umpire are happy with that upon watching the replays.
Boult strikes early on.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
Dhawan departs for a duck.
Live - https://t.co/8MWEaoY1Qn #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/EcoqtdX3Wb
- 15:32 (IST)Here we go!Trent Boult starts with a full delivery on the pads and Prithvi Shaw taps it on the leg side to get off the mark on the first ball.
- 15:20 (IST)Delhi Capitals Playing XI!With things not going their favour in last three games, Delhi were also forced to change their starting XI. Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel make a comeback into the side, while leg-spinner Praveen Dubey makes his IPL debut.Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje.
A look at the Playing XI for #DCvMI#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/5YV3p7bBxc— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
- 15:19 (IST)Mumbai Indians Playing XI!Having already sealed the playoff spot, the defending champions decided to rest their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and also left out fast bowler James Pattinson, with Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile taking their place.Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
- 15:06 (IST)Toss Time! Mumbai Indians opt to field!Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl. Shreyas Iyer said he wanted to bat and put runs on the board, which has been their strength. So, both teams getting what they wanted.
#MumbaiIndians win the toss and they will bowl first against #DelhiCapitals.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/xLpuPedUUa— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
- 14:52 (IST)Crucial tie for Delhi Capitals!Mumbai Indian defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game while Delhi Capitals who were looking certain of a top-four finish for the majority of the campaign have hit a rough at the wrong end of the tournament with three successive losses, with the last defeat coming against SunRisers Hyderabad who thrashed them by 88 runs.
- 14:48 (IST)Contrasting forms for two sides!Defending champions Mumbai Indians have already made it to the playoffs, while Delhi Capitals are going through a lean patch losing three games in a row.
- 14:46 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2020 Match 51 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.