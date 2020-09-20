Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the match two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi-based franchise while Kings XI Punjab will take the field under their new skipper KL Rahul. Both teams have some big-hitters in their squad but on slow and low pitches in the United Arab Emirates, it might come down to who finds the right line and length with the ball. Delhi Capitals managed to qualify for the play-offs last year while Kings XI Punjab finished sixth on the points table in 2019. (LIVE SCORECARD)

