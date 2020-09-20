Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs KXIP IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab Take On Delhi Capitals In Dubai
IPL 2020, Delhi Captials vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: KL Rahul will be leading a franchise for the first time in his IPL career.
DC vs KXIP IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals.© AFP
Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the match two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi-based franchise while Kings XI Punjab will take the field under their new skipper KL Rahul. Both teams have some big-hitters in their squad but on slow and low pitches in the United Arab Emirates, it might come down to who finds the right line and length with the ball. Delhi Capitals managed to qualify for the play-offs last year while Kings XI Punjab finished sixth on the points table in 2019. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- 18:39 (IST)Ishant Sharma's injury during training an area of concern!Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma is not certain to take the field against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) following an injury sustained during training. Ishant's absence might be an area of concern for the DC fans, considering his immense experience.
- 18:38 (IST)Can Chris Gayle get a big knock under his belt before turning 41?Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle will turn 41 tomorrow. It will be interesting to see whether the swashbuckling batsman marks the landmark with a memorable innings against Delhi Capitals.
- 18:33 (IST)Ravichandran Ashwin faces off against his former franchise!Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be representing the Delhi Capitals, in a clash against his former franchise Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin was formerly the captain of the Punjab-based franchise, before making a controversial move to DC. This clash between Ashwin and KXIP, will certainly add an edge to the contest.
- 18:30 (IST)Prithvi Shaw Vs Mohammed ShamiThe upcoming contest will provide viewers an opportunity to witness an interesting clash between DC opener Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami. Shaw is more than capable of getting his team off to a strong start on his day, which KXIP pacer Shami will look to stop with an early dismissal.
- 18:24 (IST)The Glenn Maxwell Factor!Glenn Maxwell was one of the top performers during the first leg of the 2014 edition of IPL, which was held in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Maxwell will be looking to make a mark yet again, with the tournament set to be held in the UAE due to rising coronavirus cases in India.
- 18:22 (IST)Kings XI Punjab enjoy better head to head record!Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have won 14 matches out of a total 24 played between the two teams. Delhi Capitals (DC) have emerged victorious in 10 matches. KXIP have further registered a win in four of the last five encounters against DC, which will be a source of motivation going into the clash.
- 18:17 (IST)Clash between two young captains!The second game of IPL 2020 witnesses a clash between two captains who are striving to make a mark for themselves, and enjoy limited experience as captains: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.
- 18:06 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second game of IPL 2020. It is the Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.
