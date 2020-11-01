CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad Give Chennai Super Kings Good Start In Chase Of 154
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Super Kings gets off to a good start in their chase of 154.
Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab are playing in Match No. 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in what is the last league game for both sides. Chasing 154, CSK are off to a great start with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding 32 in the first four overs. CSK won the toss and elected to field. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave KXIP a solid start. Mayank scored a brisk 26 off just 15 balls before Ngidi shattered his stumps. Rahul followed soon after, bowled by Ngidi, again, for 29. Shardul Thakur reaped rewards for four quiet overs after the Powerplay as Nicholas Pooran inside-edged behind to the 'keeper Dhoni. Imran Tahir then trapped Chris Gayle lbw to put CSK on top. Mandeep Singh and Deepak Hooda hung around for a while but Jadeja bowled Mandeep to put CSK on top yet again. Hooda exploded at the death, hitting 62 off just 30 balls, to lift KXIP to 153/6. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 53 Live Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, From Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 53, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 01, 2020
- 17:51 (IST)FOUR!Beautifully played by Gaikwad.Shami overpitches this one outside off and Gaikwad carresses it through the covers for four. He presented the full face of the bat and just timed the ball. Away it went to the fence.
- 17:48 (IST)CSK 32/0 after 4 oversThe good start just got better for CSK. They are going at eight an over and haven't lost a wicket in the first four overs.
- 17:48 (IST)SIX!Outrageous.Faf walks across his stumps and ends up outside off. He the ramps this ball, by a fast bowler, over fine leg for six. It carried magnificently and landed way beyond the fine leg fence.
- 17:44 (IST)CSK 22/0 after 3 oversThis is a good start for CSK. KXIP need wickets and they need them now. Remember, CSK are out of the race to playoffs but KXIP are still in with a sliver of a chance if they win this contest.
- 17:43 (IST)SIX!Gaikwad gets going as well. He comes dancing down the wicket, making Jordan to drop his length short, and then pulls the ball over mid-wicket for a six.Great shot.
- 17:39 (IST)Shami starts well with the new ballOnly five runs come in the second over, but more critically for KXIP, no wickets. They will rely on Shami to provide them with an early break.
- 17:34 (IST)FOUR!Du Plessis punches the last ball of the first over through the covers for four to get things going for CSK.CSK 6/0 after 1 over.
- 17:33 (IST)We're ready for CSK's replyFaf du Plessis and Rutuaj Gaikwad will open the batting. Jimmy Neesham will bowl the first over.
- 17:14 (IST)KXIP 153/6 in 20 oversA single comes off the final ball of the inning as KXIP finish on 153 for 6 in 20 overs.KXIP have defended 126 against SRH in IPL 2020. Can they defend this one here in a must-win match?Stay tuned to find out.
- 17:13 (IST)SIX!Waist-high full toss there as the yorker goes wrong. Hooda hammers this one over mid-wicket for a huge six. 150 up for KXIP!
- 17:11 (IST)FOUR!Ngidi bowls the final over. He bowls one full outside off and Hooda walks across his crease, stands on off stump and heaves this one over mid-off and beat the man in the deep.
- 17:09 (IST)One over to go – KXIP 139/6 after 19 overs10 runs come in the 19th over. Not much, but KXIP will take it under the circumstances.A big last over may put them near 160. Hooda won't be on strike for the first ball, though.
- 17:06 (IST)50 for Hooda!This is an excellent half-century by Hooda, played under extreme pressure. He has taken only 26 balls and has hit 2 fours and 3 sixes so far.
- 17:06 (IST)FOUR!Shardul starts the 19th with a knuckle ball. Hooda charges at the ball and drills it through the covers for four. Wonderfully played.
- 17:03 (IST)KXIP 129/6 after 18 oversHooda as teed off. He is batting on 42 off 22 balls. KXIP need two big overs here.How many will they be satisfied with? 150? 160? The more the merrier.
- 17:00 (IST)SIX!Hooda is hitting a few in the death overs. This ball was full again, in fact, a half-volley outside off stump. Hooda takes a big stride forward and drives this ball uppishly over covers for a six.Excellent shot!
- 16:56 (IST)SIX!Hooda ain't bothered by the fall of wickets. This ball was full and slightly outside off and Hooda cuts it behind square on the off side for a six.Good shot.
- 16:55 (IST)WICKET! Neesham c Gaikwad b Ngidi 2 (3)What a catch!Ngidi drops this one short and Neesham takes it on. The left-hander goes for the pull shot but doesn't get the connection right.The ball soars in the air and Ruturaj Gaikwad runs across the deep point and make a full-length dive and takes the catch even as he fell face-first on the ground at wide long-off.
- 16:50 (IST)WICKET! Mandeep b Jadeja 14 (15)Just when you thought KXIP will push the CSK bowlers to their limits, CSK strike back. This ball was short enough to pull but it stayed a bit low after pitching. It sneaks under Mandeep's bat and hit the off stump. The pull shot was a good option on this ball but Mandeep was perhaps beaten by the lack of bounce.
- 16:47 (IST)SIX!Hooda celebrates the 100 with a six. He hits Tahir over deep extra cover for a maximum.Four overs remain. KXIP are 106/4. How many will they get in 20? 150?
- 16:46 (IST)100 up for KXIP!It may have come at least two overs late but KXIP need to go for their shots now. This is a must-win game for them and CSK have got nothing to lose.
- 16:44 (IST)KXIP 95/4 after 15 oversSeven runs come from the 15th over bowled by Jadeja. KXIP still have Jimmy Neesham to come and hence one of these two batsmen could look to take more risks in the last five overs.
- 16:41 (IST)FOUR!The over began with a four and ends with a four. Chahar drops another one short, this time to Hooda, who pulls it through mid-wicket for another boundary.KXIP are 88/4 after 14 overs.
- 16:38 (IST)How Ngidi foxed Rahul
WATCH - Ngidi's slower ball tricks KL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020
Beautiful variation from @NgidiLungi to get the #KXIP captain bowled. Pre-mediated the shot only to find his woodwork disturbed.https://t.co/Gd5Z0jMe1x #Dream11IPL
- 16:37 (IST)FOUR!Chahar comes back. He bowls a short ball first-up and Mandeep pulls it nonchalantly through square leg for four. KXIP need more of these.
- 16:30 (IST)WICKET! Gayle lbw b Tahir 12 (19)KXIP are collapsing here. Tahir gets the big wicket of Gayle and sprints off in his usual celebration. This ball pitched in line with the stumps and turned back in to Gayle. The big man went for the sweep shot but go no connection on the ball.He reviews the on-field decision but three reds on ball tracking means he needs to walk back.
- 16:22 (IST)WICKET! Pooran c Dhoni b Thakur 2 (6)Another big wicket. Pooran is out.This was a good short ball by Shardul – angled across the left-hander and finished near his chin. Pooran looked to pull this one but could only manage an inside edge behind to the 'keeper.
- 16:19 (IST)After 10 overs KXIP are 65/2CSK have pulled things back in the last four overs. Both KXIP openers are back in the hut and two left-handers are at the crease in Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.
- 16:14 (IST)WICKET! KL Rahul b Ngidi 29 (27) – KXIP 62/2Big wicket!Ngidi has dismissed Rahul.Rahul played all across this delivery. This was landed right in the blockhole and Rahul looked to play across the line and missed it completely. The stumps are shattered.
- 16:10 (IST)Five singles in Tahir's first overImran Tahir has been introduced into the attack. He starts well, conceding just five singles in the over.
- 16:04 (IST)Shardul tries to pull it back – KXIP 56/1 after 7 oversOnly three singles come in the seventh over. Chris Gayle has arrived at the crease and he will look to bat through the middle overs with Rahul.
- 15:59 (IST)FOUR! 50 up for KXIP!Ngidi pitches the ball up and Rahul drives that beautifully through the covers for four. Tahir gives chase and dives full length to cut it off, but fails.Powerplay done. KXIP 53/1.
- 15:55 (IST)WICKET! M Agarwal b Lungi Ngidi 26 (15)Ngidi gets his man on the very next ball.This was slightly short in length and Agarwal tried to pull this one through mid-wicket. He gets an inside edge on the ball before it crashes into the stumps.
- 15:54 (IST)FOUR!Lungi Ngidi comes into the attack and Agarwal welcomes the fast bowler by hitting the first ball over mid-off for four.
- 15:53 (IST)KXIP 44/0 after 5 oversThis is a good start by KXIP. They are looking to be aggressive in the Powerplay. It will be interesting to see if they continue with the same tempo after the restrictions are eased.
- 15:50 (IST)FOUR! Lucky!Rahul looked to hit this one over mid-off but an outside edge off the bat took it over third man for another four.
- 15:49 (IST)FOUR!Shardul Thakur is introduced into the attack and Rahul welcomes a leg-stump half volley with a flick over square leg for four.
- 15:48 (IST)FOUR!Agarwal scores two boundaries off Curran in the fourth over. The right-hander has taken to this match like fish to water.A slash over backward point for four is followed by a slap to mid-wicket for another.
- 15:42 (IST)SIX!What a shot!Chahar gave Rahul some room outside off and the square boundary on the off side is shorter. Rahul cuts this one uppishly and it sails all the way over the third man fence for six.