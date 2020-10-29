Faf du Plessis sidelined with Shane Watson back in the CSK lineup





CSK have opted for three changes with Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Monu Singh not featuring. Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi and Karn Sharma have been handed an opportunity instead.

Andre Russell is not a part of the KKR lineup, due to lack of fitness. The Kolkata-based franchise has opted for only one change with Rinku Singh included in place of Prasidh Krishna.