CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been sent in to bat by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who won the toss and opted to bowl in the 49th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Andre Russell continues to be sidelined for KKR, which is certainly a blow considering the importance of the tie. Only one change for KKR who have included Rinku Singh with Prasidh Krishna dropped. The Chennai-based franchise has opted for three changes, with Faf du Plessis not making an appearance tonight. Monu Kumar and Imran Tahir will further not feature. Shane Watson, Karn Sharma and Lungi Ngidi have been handed an opportunity instead. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 49 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, From Dubai
Match 49, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 29, 2020
- 19:30 (IST)Nitish Rana opening the innings alongside Shubman GillNitish Rana is opening the batting with Shubman Gill at the other end. Deepak Chahar will bowl the opening over.
- 19:27 (IST)350 T20 Appearances for Sunil NarineSunil Narine will play his 350th match in the T20 format tonight against CSK. Can he make it even more special with a game-changing knock?
- 19:08 (IST)LineupsChennai Super Kings XI: R Gaikwad, S Watson, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, M Santner, R Jadeja, S Curran, K Sharma, D Chahar, L Ngidi.Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, D Karthik, E Morgan, R Singh, S Narine, K Nagarkoti, P Cummins, L Ferguson, V Chakravarthy.
A look at the Playing XI for #CSKvKKR#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FhKwL0tokp— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 29, 2020
- 19:07 (IST)Faf du Plessis sidelined with Shane Watson back in the CSK lineupAndre Russell is not a part of the KKR lineup, due to lack of fitness. The Kolkata-based franchise has opted for only one change with Rinku Singh included in place of Prasidh Krishna.CSK have opted for three changes with Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Monu Singh not featuring. Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi and Karn Sharma have been handed an opportunity instead.
Watto Man, Lungi and Karn are back. Making way are Faf, Tahir and Monu. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvKKR— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 29, 2020
- 19:02 (IST)MS Dhoni has won the tossCSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR.
- 18:59 (IST)CSK players seen in a huddle with just a minute left for the tossThe CSK players can be seen in a huddle, with final instructions being provided by coach Stephen Fleming.
Huddle talk #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/nTdToF8BT6— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 29, 2020
- 18:55 (IST)Can Rahul Tripathi fire for KKR tonight?Rahul Tripathi registered arguably his best performance in the ongoing edition, against CSK in the first match between the two sides. Tripathi scored a 51-ball 81, but struggled to make much of an impact after that knock. Can he roar back to form tonight?
.@ImRTripathi @Bazmccullum#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/tPDw3WOmNG— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 29, 2020
- 18:36 (IST)Lockie Ferguson seen training hardNew Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been amongst the top bowlers for KKR, accounting for wickets at regular intervals. Ferguson certainly looks eager to make an impact against CSK, as evident from this video from a training session.
Lockie is all fired up for #CSKvKKR! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/g6Uc8blYTI— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 29, 2020
- 18:32 (IST)CSK vs KKR: Players To Watch Out ForFaf du Plessis is amongst the top run-getters in the ongoing edition. Du Plessis has been the most consistent batsman for CSK, scoring 401 runs in 12 matches. Young opener Shubman Gill has similarly been one of the top run-getters for KKR. The two cricketers will certainly be players to watch out for, going into the clash.
- 18:18 (IST)Fantasy Top PicksSouth African batsman Faf du Plessis has been in fine form for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season, scoring 401 runs at a strike rate of 140.70 in 12 matches. Du Plessis's consistency and reliability makes him a fine addition to your Fantasy side.Sunil Narine will be another good addition, considering his ability to step up with both bat and ball. Narine is capable of playing a handy cameo, as well as accounting for some vital dismissals.
- 18:12 (IST)How To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs KKR Match?The CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the tie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
- 18:05 (IST)Brian Lara believes CSK backing experience over youth turned things upside downBrian Lara stated that CSK had a lot of older players, with not many young players coming through the line-up. Lara further added this backing of experience over youth, had turned things upside down for them.
- 17:49 (IST)WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The tie will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Welcome to Match 49 of #Dream11IPL where #CSK will take on #KKR.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 29, 2020
Who are you rooting for ?#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/xSqVBJplkz