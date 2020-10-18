Kolkata Knight Riders' former skipper Dinesh Karthik (29* off 14) and current captain Eoin Morgan (34 off 23) stitched a crucial partnership that helped them reach a competitive total of 163/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Morgan got out on the final ball of the innings but the duo had done their job, adding 58 runs for the fifth wicket. Earlier, KKR openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi gave their side a solid start after SRH skipper David Warner opted to bowl after winning the toss. T Natarajan cleaned up Rahul Tripathi on the last ball of the Powerplay to give SRH first breakthrough. Nitish Rana took charge to SRH strike bowler Rashid Khan, smashing him for a couple of boundaries. The leg-spinner came back strongly and broke the partnership removing Gill in his next over, thanks to a sensational catch taken by Priyam Garg in the deep. Vijay Shankar got rid of Rana in the next over to push KKR on the backfoot. Andre Russell's poor form with the bat in IPL 2020 continued as his miscued shot off Natarajan went straight into the hands of deep midwicket fielder. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 35 Live Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi