SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan Power Kolkata Knight Riders To 163 vs SunRisers Hyderabad
SRH vs KKR IPL live score 2020: Dinesh Karthik (29* off 14) and Eoin Morgan (34off 23) helped KKR reach a competitive total of 163/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Kolkata Knight Riders' former skipper Dinesh Karthik (29* off 14) and current captain Eoin Morgan (34 off 23) stitched a crucial partnership that helped them reach a competitive total of 163/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Morgan got out on the final ball of the innings but the duo had done their job, adding 58 runs for the fifth wicket. Earlier, KKR openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi gave their side a solid start after SRH skipper David Warner opted to bowl after winning the toss. T Natarajan cleaned up Rahul Tripathi on the last ball of the Powerplay to give SRH first breakthrough. Nitish Rana took charge to SRH strike bowler Rashid Khan, smashing him for a couple of boundaries. The leg-spinner came back strongly and broke the partnership removing Gill in his next over, thanks to a sensational catch taken by Priyam Garg in the deep. Vijay Shankar got rid of Rana in the next over to push KKR on the backfoot. Andre Russell's poor form with the bat in IPL 2020 continued as his miscued shot off Natarajan went straight into the hands of deep midwicket fielder. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 35 Live Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 35, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 18, 2020
- 17:51 (IST)Good start from SRH!Four boundaries in last two overs and SRH innings has kicked off nicely after a quiet first over.
- 17:49 (IST)FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries!Varun Chakravarthy bowls full outside off stump and Jonny Bairstow sweeps it towards squareleg region for a consecutive boundary.
- 17:48 (IST)Varun Chakravarthy drops it short and Jonny Bairstow plants his front foot and sweeps it nicely for his first boundary.
- 17:47 (IST)FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries!Shivam Mavi bowls short and wide and Kane Williamson plays a fine cut shot to pierce the gap between backward point and short third-man region.
- 17:46 (IST)FOUR!Kane Williamson clears his front leg and drives a length ball from Shivam Mavi towards mid-off for the first boundary of SRH innings.
- 17:44 (IST)Shivam Mavi to bowl from other end!Shivam Mavi to share the new ball duties for Kolkata Knight Rides from the other end.
- 17:41 (IST)Good start from KKR!Pat Cummins starts off with a tidy first over, bowling five dots to Kane Williamson and conceding just two runs, which came on the last ball.
- 17:35 (IST)The chase begins!Surprise! Kane Williamson is coming ahead of David Warner to open the innings along side Jonny Bairstow for SRH. Pat Cummins will start the proceedings for KKR.
- 17:25 (IST)WICKET! Eoin Morgan c Manish Pandey b Basil Thampi 34(23)! KKR 163/5Not the final ball, KKR and Eoin Morgan would have wanted but they must be happy with the total they managed in the end. Coming on tp the ball, it was bowled full and wide and Morgan smashed it cleanly but Manish Pandey took a good catch running in from the fence to dismiss KKR skipper.
- 17:21 (IST)Two runs off the second last ball!Basil Thampi bowls a perfect yorker, cramping Eoin Morgan for room. He still managed to dish it out on the leg side and came back for two runs quote easily.
- 17:20 (IST)SIX!Basil Thampi errs in his line and Eoin Morgan clears the deep square keg fence for a maximum.
- 17:19 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery from Basil Thampi and Eoin Morgan lofts it over bowler's head and the fielder failed to keep it in despite a brilliant effort.
- 17:16 (IST)SIX!Dinesh Karthik moves across off stump and lofts it high in the air. The shot had the enough power to go over wide long-on fence.
- 17:12 (IST)FOUR!Dinesh Karthik moves across wide of off stump and coverts an attempted yorker from T Natarajan into a half-volley and hits it straight past non-striker to start the over with a boundary.
- 17:09 (IST)SIX!Dinesh Karthik goes down on his knees and converts an attemptedby Sandeep Sharma into a full toss and sweeps it over deep square leg fence for a maximum.
- 17:04 (IST)FOUR!A short and wide delivery from Basil Thampi and Dinesh Karthik crunches it through extracover to end the over with a boundary.
- 17:02 (IST)FOUR!Basil Thampi bowls full and wide of off stump, Eoin Morgan goes for a big hoick but only manages a thick outside edge which goes wide of wicket-keeper and races away to the fence.
- 16:54 (IST)All eyes on Karthik-Morgan!The onus of getting KKR to a fighting total is on former skipper and current skipper Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan.
- 16:51 (IST)WICKET! Andre Russell c Shankar b T Natarajan 9 (11)!A half-tracker from Andre Russell and you expect a player like him to put it away but not when he is struggling to score runs. The shot came off the toe end of the bat and went straight into the hand of Vijay Shankar guarding the fence. Russell's struggle with the bat in IPL 2020 continues.
- 16:46 (IST)FOUR!T Natarajan bowls a no ball and Eoin Morgan makes the most of the free-hit and smashed a a boundary straight over bowler's head.
- 16:41 (IST)FOUR!Vijay Shankar bowls full and wide and Andre Russell leans forward and smashes it powerfully through covers to open his account with a boundary.
- 16:39 (IST)WICKET! Nitish Rana c Priyam Garg b Shankar 29(20)!Vijay Shankar ends Nitish Rana's short stay at crease as he tried to go clear the vacant midwicket fence. Priyam Garg covered a lot of ground and kept his eyes on the ball all this while and grabbed it with both hands to send his packing.
Another one bites the dust.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
Rana departs for 29.
Live - https://t.co/OX1V4mtyV3 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KniBxPrs13
- 16:33 (IST)WICKET! Shubman Gill c Priyam Garg b Rashid Khan 36(37)!Shubman Gill once again fails to convert his start into a big score. He went for a big shot but a young Priyam Garg pulled off a sensational catch in the deep to send him packing.
A brilliant catch by Priyam Garg off Rashid Khan's bowling sees the back of Shubman Gill.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
Live - https://t.co/OX1V4mtyV3 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/c7HHvovSrg
- 16:31 (IST)SIX! Rana smashes Rashid for a maximum!Rashid Khan bowls right in the slot and Nitish Rana clears the long-on fence for a six.
- 16:28 (IST)Brilliant bowling from Vijay Shankar!A brilliant over form Vijay Shankar as he bowled four dot balls to Shubman Gill and gave just three runs. The last ball was struck hard by Nitish Rana and but a brilliant fielding effort at backward point by Kane Williamson helped save three runs.
- 16:25 (IST)FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries!Rashid Khan bowls a rare full toss and Nitish Rana goes down on his knees and sweeps it it towards the midwicket region and collects consecutive boundary.
- 16:23 (IST)FOUR!Rashid Khan gives his ball some air and Nitish Rana hits it straight down the ground and collects a solid boundary.
- 16:22 (IST)Spinner in to the attack!David Warner has brought in his strike bowler Rashid Khan, expecting him to provide a breakthrough or two.
- 16:15 (IST)FOUR!Nitish Rana comes down the track and opens up the off side field with an inside out shot and lofts the ball towards extra-cover region. First boundary for Rana.
- 16:09 (IST)FOUR! 50 up for KKR!A miscued shot from Shubman Gill falls in front of the short third-man fielder. The fielder was caught in two minds whether to go for the catch or stop the ball and in the end could do neither of the two and ball rolled over the fence.
- 16:05 (IST)WICKET! Natarajan cleans up Rahul Tripathi!Rahul Tripathi misses his pull shot and T Natarajan's short-of-a-length delivery take the top of middle stump, giving SRH first breakthrough. He departs for 23 off 16 balls.
Natarajan strikes and #KKR lose one wicket right at the end of the powerplay.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
Tripathi departs for 23.#KKR 48/1#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/RTZ5mqBmFL
- 15:59 (IST)FOUR!A short-of-a-length delivery from T Natarajan and Shubman Gill pulls it towards deep midwicket for another boundary.
- 15:56 (IST)FOUR!Basil Thampi persists with his short ball and Shubman Gill anticipates that early and backs away to make some room and pierces the gap between cover and point for a cracking boundary.
- 15:52 (IST)Back to back boundaries!Shubman Gill changes gears after a slow start and collects two consecutive boundaries off Basil Thampi. The first boundary was a result of a thick top edge that flew over keeper's head while the second shot was a powerful pull shot towards midwicket, which came off the middle of the bat.
- 15:51 (IST)FOUR!T Natarajan bowls on the leg stump and Rahul Tripathi plays it towards backward square leg fence to finish the over with a boundary. Expensive start this from Natarajan as he gave away 13 runs in his first over.
- 15:47 (IST)SIX!T Natarajan bowls a overpitch delivery and Rahul Tripathi lofts it over mid-off for first six of the match. Tripathi didn't try to hit it too hard but just timed it to perfection.
- 15:44 (IST)Slow start for KKR!A slow start this from Kolkata Knight Riders openers and it could have been worse had Rashid Khan held on to that catch.
- 15:39 (IST)Dropped! Shubman Gill gets life!Basil Thampi bowls on the middle and leg and Shubman Gill flicks it but it goes to Rashid Khan and he made a complete mess of it. It came in at a good height and he got to the ball in time but let it slip between his hands after gong down on his knees.
WATCH - Rashid drops Gill early.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
It was curtains for Shubman Gill early in the innings. Rashid at deep square leg dropped a regulation catch. A life for Gill.https://t.co/jL1RxWLZBu #Dream11IPL
- 15:36 (IST)Thampi comes in to bowl!Basil Thampi, playing his first game this season, comes in to the attack from the other end.
- 15:34 (IST)FOUR!Sandeep Sharma bowls it way outside off stump, Rahul Tripathi leans forward and reaches out for the delivery and steers it away behind square for a boundary.