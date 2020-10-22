Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While RR will be eager to seal their second successive win, SRH will look to return to winning ways. The Rajasthan-based franchise has four wins from ten matches, with their opponents on Friday recording three wins in nine clashes. RR came out on top in the previous contest between these sides on the back of a sensational 85-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. Can the Rajasthan-based franchise register a second win or will SRH get their revenge? (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 40 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals And SunRisers Hyderabad, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai