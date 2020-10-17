Having lost crucial wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming for a match-winning knock from AB de Villiers against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, on Saturday. RR won the toss initially and elected to bat. After 20 overs, they finished at 177/6. Steve Smith grabbed a half-century for RR, meanwhile, Chris Morris registered four wickets for RCB. RCB will be aiming to defeat RR once again, after already having defeated them by eight wickets in the 15th match of this season. RCB skipper Virat Kohli had scored an unbeaten 72-run knock to help guide his side to a win. RCB are currently third in the league standings, meanwhile RR are seventh. In their last three fixtures, RCB have won twice and lost once. Meanwhile, RR have won onace and lost twice. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 33 Live Updates Between Rajasthan Royals And Royal Challengers Bangalore, Straight From Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai