RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal In Quick Succession
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to rebuild after losing crucial wickets against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium.
Having lost crucial wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming for a match-winning knock from AB de Villiers against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, on Saturday. RR won the toss initially and elected to bat. After 20 overs, they finished at 177/6. Steve Smith grabbed a half-century for RR, meanwhile, Chris Morris registered four wickets for RCB. RCB will be aiming to defeat RR once again, after already having defeated them by eight wickets in the 15th match of this season. RCB skipper Virat Kohli had scored an unbeaten 72-run knock to help guide his side to a win. RCB are currently third in the league standings, meanwhile RR are seventh. In their last three fixtures, RCB have won twice and lost once. Meanwhile, RR have won onace and lost twice. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 33 Live Updates Between Rajasthan Royals And Royal Challengers Bangalore, Straight From Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai
Match 33, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 17, 2020
- 18:31 (IST)OUT! Devdutt Padikkal c Stokes b Tewatia 35(37)Tewatia sends a slow and short delivery, outside off. Padikkal tries to pull, but not enough power. It goes for an easy catch for Stokes.In comes, AB de Villiers.
- 18:29 (IST)SIX!!Tewatia sends a good length delivery, at middle stump. Kohli steps out and sends it over long-on for a six! HUGE!
- 18:27 (IST)No run, Royal Challengers Bangalore need 86 runs from 48 ballsTyagi sends a yorker, outside off. Padikkal tries to slice it, but jams it back on the pitch. RCB need 86 runs from 48 balls.
- 18:20 (IST)One runTewatia sends a length delivery into leg stump. Kohli sends it to deep backward square's left for a single.
- 18:17 (IST)SIX!! Royal Challengers Bangalore need 101 from 60 balls!Gopal sends a short googly. Kohli makes room for himself, and sends it over deep midwicket for a six! RCB need 101 from 60 balls now!
- 18:12 (IST)No run, Royal Challengers Bangalore need 114 from 66 balsTewatia sends a flat delivery, outside off. Kohli sends it to extra cover. No run. RCB need 114 runs from 66 balls.
- 18:05 (IST)No runUnadkat sends a slower delivery. Kohli tries to send through the covers. No run. RCB need 123 from 72 balls.
- 18:00 (IST)No run, good over by Rahul TewatiaTewatia tosses his delivery outside off. Padikkal sends it to point. No run. Only 4 runs from this over, and RCB are 51/1 after 7 overs.
- 17:55 (IST)FOUR!!Unadkat sends a good length delivery. Kohli steps out and sends it wide of the fielder on mid-on for a four!
- 17:51 (IST)One run, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 39/1 after five oversTyagi sends a good length delivery, outside off. Kohli hits it to extra cover's left for a single.
- 17:50 (IST)FOUR!!Tyagi sends it short, outside off. Padikkal times it well and sends it to short third man's left for a four!
- 17:49 (IST)FOUR!Tyagi sends a short delivery. Padikkal flicks it between the wicketkeeper and short fine leg for a four!
- 17:44 (IST)OUT! Aaron Finch c Uthappa b Gopal 14(11)Gopal sends a length ball wide outside off. Finch gets down on one knee and tries to sweep it, but it goes to Uthappa at mid-off, who grabs it.In comes, Virat Kohli.
- 17:42 (IST)SIX!! Royal Challengers Bangalore need 156 from 102 ballsArcher sends a good length delivery, outside off. Finch uses the full face of his bat and lofts it over the long-off boundary for a six!
- 17:41 (IST)SIX!!Archer sends a shorter delivery at off stump. Finch pulls it over square leg for a hue six!
- 17:39 (IST)One run, RCB are 9/0 after 2 oversGopal sends a delivery into the pads. Padikkal sends it to deep midwicket's left for a single.
- 17:36 (IST)One runGopal sends a good length delivery on leg stump. Padikkal hits it to short fine off the back foot for a single!
- 17:32 (IST)No runGood yorker by Archer, outside off. Padikkal is late in bringing his bat down, and it goes to the keeper. No run.
- 17:31 (IST)Action resumes!Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch walk in to open the innings for RCB. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer will bowl the first over for RR.
- 17:16 (IST)OUT! Jofra Archer lbw b Morris 2(3), Rajasthan Royals set a 178-run target!Morris sends a full yorker at middle stump. Archer tries to hit it, but it gets an inside edge on the pads. Archer calls for a review. UltraEdge rules it as LBW. RR set a 178-run target.
- 17:11 (IST)Morris 57(36)Not a good yorker by Morris. Smith sends it for boundary, but Ahmed dives at sweeper cover and grabs it before letting it go for a four or a six.In comes, Jofra Archer.
- 17:08 (IST)FOUR!! RR are 173/4 after 19 overs!Udana sends a full toss outside off. Tewatia sweeps it past short fine for a four. One more over to go, RR are 173/3.
- 17:07 (IST)SIX!!Udana sends a poor delivery on the pads of Tewatia. He simply smacks it high out of the field for a six!
- 17:02 (IST)FOUR! No ball!Chahal sends a full delivery. Smith waits and sends it past point for a four! Also another no ball by Chahal.
- 17:00 (IST)No ball, FOUR!Chahal sends a full delivery at off stump. Smith sends it past long-on for a four and grabs his fifty. Also, a no ball. One run extra.
- 16:58 (IST)FOUR!!Chahal sends a full delivery, outside off. Smith goes to a lefty's stance and sends the lebreaker to the point boundary for a four!
- 16:55 (IST)One runSaini sends a full delivery. Smith flicks it to long-on's right for a single.
- 16:49 (IST)FOUR!Morris sends a short delivery. Smith uses the face of his bat to send it fine of short third man for a four!
- 16:47 (IST)OUT!! Jos Buttler c Saini b Morris 24(25)Morris sends a good length delivery, outside off. Buttler hits it over the infield, and Saini catches it at mid-off.In comes, Rahul Tewatia.
- 16:43 (IST)SIX! S-M-A-S-H-I-N-G!!Morris sends a full ball. Its angling into the off stump. Smith simply lofts it over midwicket for a six!
- 16:40 (IST)FOUR!!!A poor bouncer by Udana, outside off. Smith chops it over third man for a four!
- 16:40 (IST)FOUR!Udana sends a short delivery. Its too wide for Smith, and he sends it over point for a four!
- 16:36 (IST)OneSaini sends a good length delivery, at off stump. Buttler sends it to long-on for a single.
- 16:29 (IST)One run, RR are 96/3 after 12 oversChahal sends a full legbreak delivery. Smith sends it to deep midwicket for a single. After 12 overs, RR are 96/3.
- 16:25 (IST)SIX!!Ahmed sends a good length delivery at off stump. Buttler sends it with a lofted drive over straight long off for a six!
- 16:18 (IST)No run, Rajasthan Royals are 76/3 after 9 oversAhmed sends a delivery on the leg stump line. Buttler goes early and hits it in front of the fielder at mid-wicket. It just bounced ahead of him. After 9 overs, RR are 76/3.
- 16:15 (IST)FOUR!Ahmed sends a full ball. Buttler gets onto the front and send it past extra cover for a four!
- 16:14 (IST)Two runsAhmed tosses up his delivery. Buttler flicks it to deep backward square's right for two runs.
- 16:13 (IST)OUT!!!Chahal sends a god length delivery, wide outside off. Samson mistimes and hits it poorly. It goes at long-off and is caught by Morris.In comes, Jos Buttler.
- 16:09 (IST)OUT! Robin Uthappa c Finch b Chahal 41(22)Chahal sends full delivery. It is slow and outside off. Uthappa sweeps and it goes high. Finch does the rest at deep midwicket.In comes, Steve Smith.