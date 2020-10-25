Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are the batsmen at the crease for Mumbai Indians (MI), who opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two teams are battling it out in match 45 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. MI have opted to make only one change to the lineup, with James Pattinson replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile. Rohit Sharma continues to be sidelined, with Kieron Pollard leading the team. No changes for RR. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 45 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi