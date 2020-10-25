RR vs MI, IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Jofra Archer Gets Quinton De Kock Early To Give Rajasthan Royals Massive Boost
RR vs MI IPL live score 2020: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will look to rebuild the innings after the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock.
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are the batsmen at the crease for Mumbai Indians (MI), who opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two teams are battling it out in match 45 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. MI have opted to make only one change to the lineup, with James Pattinson replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile. Rohit Sharma continues to be sidelined, with Kieron Pollard leading the team. No changes for RR. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 45 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 45, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 25, 2020
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!Excellent boundary by Ishan Kishan who takes advantage of the third man being up, opening the face of his bat to direct the ball past him.
- 19:53 (IST)FOUR!Four runs added to the MI total following a inswinger pitched outside leg, which runs away for four. The runs have been registered as leg byes.
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!Ishan Kishan gets his second boundary of the game, pulling the ball through mid-wicket followiing a short of length delivery.
- 19:41 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Ishan Kishan who gets a thick inside edge while attempting to chase a delivery, with the ball beating the keeper and hitting the fence.
- 19:40 (IST)WICKET! Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 (4)Quinton de Kock departs for 6 runs off 4 deliveries, following an excellent delivery which angled away from a length outside off. De Kock dragged the ball onto the stumps following an inside edge. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
Right on the money @JofraArcher.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
0.4 - Jofra to QDK - SIX
0.5 - WICKET
Live - https://t.co/5N6wUjva9S #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/W9G0y0DHJI
- 19:35 (IST)SIX!Superb six from Quinton de Kock who plays an excellent pull shot following a short of length delivery, smashing the ball into the stands.
- 19:31 (IST)Ishan Kishan opens the batting alongside Quinton de KockIshan Kishan is opening the innings alongside Quinton de Kock. Jofra Archer will bowl the first over.
- 19:11 (IST)LineupsMumbai Indians XI: Q de Kock, I Kishan, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah.Rajasthan Royals XI: R Uthappa, B Stokes, S Samson, J Buttler, S Smith, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, A Rajpoot, K Tyagi.
A look at the Playing XI for #RRvMI#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pLrxoa2eNx— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
- 19:06 (IST)Rohit Sharma continues to be sidelinedRohit Sharma will not be playing tonight. MI have opted to make only one change with James Pattinson replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile.RR are going in with an unchanged side.
- 19:03 (IST)Kieron Pollard wins the tossMI skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to bat against RR.
Captain Pollard wins the toss and #MumbaiIndians will bat first against #RR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hH033wUaio— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
- 18:59 (IST)Can we expect some sixes from Hardik Pandya?Hardik Pandya has looked to smack the ball into the stands whenever handed an opportunity, indicating his immense confidence. Can he get some sixes tonight against RR?
Eyeing SIXES ? #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/mxzM4mgiIX— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
- 18:56 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah battles it out against Jos ButtlerJasprit Bumrah is currently the second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020, emerging as a match-winner for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Jos Buttler has been a key performer for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The face-off between these two top players could well decide the final result.
- 18:49 (IST)Can Jofra Archer outwit Quinton de Kock?Quinton de Kock has been in excellent form recently, smashing the ball to all corners of the ground. De Kock will face a worthy foe in Jofra Archer, who accounted for the dismissal of David Warner in RR's previous match. Will Archer dismiss De Kock or get smashed into the stands?
- 18:41 (IST)Top Fantasy Picks for RR vs MI matchQuinton de Kock is enjoying a purple patch, with three half-centuries in the last six games. De Kock may be a bit expensive with 10 credits, but he presents an attractive option to invest in.Jofra Archer has accounted for 15 scalps so far this season, emerging as teh Royals' go-to bowler. The Englishman can further smash some quick runs down the order, making him another astute option for your Fantasy Pick.
- 18:30 (IST)Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs MI IPL 2020 Match?The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, with live streaming available on Disney+Hotstar.
- 18:27 (IST)RR vs MI: Players To Watch Out ForBen Stokes will be desperate to make an impact with the bat, having struggled to make much of a difference in IPL 2020. This makes him one to watch out for, considering the big-hitting which a determined Stokes is capable of. Fellow Englishman Jofra Archer will further be in the limelight, having been the best bowler for RR in the ongoing edition.Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah have been excellent for MI, with De Kock in great form lately with the bat. Bumrah has further blazed past opposition batting lineups with ease.
- 18:18 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to our live coverage of the 45th match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The @mipaltan are gearing up for their game against #RR in Abu Dhabi.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
Who are you rooting for?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/JpnX2h7yH8