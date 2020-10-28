MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Rahul Chahar Gets Josh Philippe After Royal Challengers Bangalore Get Off To Quick Start
MI vs RCB IPL live score 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost opener Josh Philippe, after a fine start alongside Devdutt Padikkal.
Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli are the batsmen at the crease for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have been sent in to bat. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and opted to field in Match 48 of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI have opted to go in with an unchanged side, from the team which recorded a defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR). 3 changes for RCB with Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini and Moeen Ali sidelined. Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn and Josh Philippe have been handed an opportunity instead. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 48 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, From Abu Dhabi
Match 48, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 28, 2020
- 20:16 (IST)FOUR!Wonderful placement by Devdutt Padikkal who takes advantage of a dragged out googly, slapping the ball into the gap at extra cover.
- 20:15 (IST)FOUR!Devdutt Padikkal continues to attack despite Philippe's dismissal, with some fine footwork against spinner Rahul Chahar. Padikkal picked the googly early, smashing it along the ground through cover.
- 20:12 (IST)WICKET! Josh Philippe st De Kock b Rahul Chahar 33 (24)Josh Philippe has to walk back for 33 having looked confident so far, following an excellent stumping by Quinton de Kock. Philippe was beaten by the drift, and failed to back foot back inside the crease on time. Virat Kohli is the new batsman in.
- 20:09 (IST)FOUR!Josh Philippe scores a classy boundary, hammering the leg-break with a inside-out drive over extra cover.
- 20:06 (IST)FOUR!Superb reverse sweep by Devdutt Padikkal, who scores a fine boundary down to backward point, following a full delivery.
- 19:59 (IST)RCB finish powerplay with 54 runs without losing a wicketRCB have finished the powerplay with a score of 54 runs without losing a single wicket. Padikkal registered his sixth boundary of the innings following a full ball, which was lifted with great composure over extra cover. RCB 54/0 after 6 overs
- 19:57 (IST)50-up for RCBRCB have reached the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs. Philippe pulls a bouncer to long leg, with the two openers completing a quick single. RCB 50/0 after 5.4 overs
A solid 50-run partnership comes up between @devdpd07 & Josh Philippe.
At the end of the powerplay #RCB are 54/0
Live - https://t.co/XWqNw97Zzc #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hBAgeDwqZr
- 19:55 (IST)FOUR!Fifth boundary for Devdutt Padikkal who directs a short delivery onto the fine leg fence without much ado.
- 19:53 (IST)FOUR!Lucky boundary for Josh Phillipe following a lucky edge past the wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, with the ball going on to hit the fence.
- 19:51 (IST)SIX!Beautiful six by Josh Philippe, who attempts a perfectly executed lofted hit over long-on, with the ball sailing into the stands.
- 19:48 (IST)FOUR!Josh Philippe joins the attack, pulling a short ball from James Pattinson over square leg.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!Devdutt Padikkal gets his fourth boundary of the innings, whip-flicking the short ball over square leg astutely. The shot certainly brings back memories of Yuvraj Singh.
- 19:44 (IST)FOUR!Consecutive boundaries for Devdutt Padikkal who punches a short delivery off the middle of the bat, directing the ball slightly wide of Trent Boult at short cover.
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Devdutt Padikkal, who plays a beautiful lap sweep.
- 19:41 (IST)Just 10 runs off the first two oversJasprit Bumrah concedes five runs off the second over of the innings as well, making it just 10 runs from the first two overs. RCB 10/0 after 2 overs
- 19:40 (IST)FOUR!Excellent on-drive by Josh Philippe, who hangs back in the crease before punch-driving the ball in the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket beautifully.
- 19:36 (IST)Fine start by Trent BoultTrent Boult concedes just five runs from the opening over of the innings, comprising of a boundary and a single. RCB 5/0 after 1 over
- 19:33 (IST)FOUR!Devdutt Padikkal gets his opening boundary of the innings, smashing the ball over cover confidently. Short cover fielder Hardik Pandya attempted to pull off an extremely difficult catch, with a leap but without much success.
- 19:29 (IST)Josh Philippe to open the innings alongside Devdutt PadikkalAustralian batsman Josh Philippe is opening the batting for RCB, alongside Devdutt Padikkal. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult will bowl the opening over.
- 19:22 (IST)Who will win Round 2?RCB emerged victorious in the first match of IPL 2020 against MI. Can Kieron Pollard-led Mumbai Indians win the second round?
Round @imVkohli @KieronPollard55
- 19:08 (IST)LineupsMumbai Indians XI: I Kishan, Q de Kock, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah.Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, J Philippe, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, S Dube, C Morris, W Sundar, D Steyn, M Siraj, Y Chahal.
A look at the Playing XI for #MIvRCB #Dream11IPL
- 19:06 (IST)Aaron Finch sidelined as RCB make 3 changes to the lineupAaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Navdeep Saini will not feature tonight for RCB, with Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe and Shivam Dube included instead.No changes for MI who are going with the same side.
- 19:02 (IST)Kieron Pollard wins the tossMI skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to field.
#MumbaiIndians Captain Kieron Pollard wins the toss and elects to bowl first against #RCB #Dream11IPL
- 18:54 (IST)Can Virat Kohli deliver a game-changing performance against MI?RCB skipper Virat Kohli enjoys a reputation of delivering quality performances under pressure. Can he make an impact against a top opposition like Mumbai Indians (MI).
In the zone @imVkohli #Dream11IPL
- 18:40 (IST)MI players train hard ahead of game against RCBThe Mumbai Indians (MI) players can be seen training hard before a vital game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar are some of the cricketers seen practicing in the video.
#MumbaiIndians looking all set for the game against #RCB.
- 18:35 (IST)Fantasy Top PicksJasprit Bumrah will be a good addition to your fantasy lineup, having accounted for 17 dismissals in 11 matches. Bumrah has been a crucial cog in MI's attack, and will be expected to make an impact against RCB.RCB batsman AB de Villiers can be a game-changer on his day, saving RCB from tough situations in many instances.
- 18:30 (IST)When And Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs RCB match?The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
- 18:27 (IST)Players To Watch Out ForThe likes of Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya have been in great form with the bat for MI. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have made their presence felt with the ball.RCB skipper Virat Kohli will similarly be the players to watch out for, in case of the Bangalore-based franchise.
- 18:21 (IST)MI, RCB battle it out for the top slotMumbai Indians (MI) currently lead the IPL 2020 Points Table, but it will be interesting to see if they can maintain the position after the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).A defeat for MI will propell RCB to the top of the league standings. Here is the preview for the clash.
- 18:14 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of an interesting IPL 2020 league match, between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
It's @mipaltan vs @RCBTweets in #Dream11IPL. Which team will get to No.1 ranking after tonight's clash.