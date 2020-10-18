Kieron Pollard holds the key for Mumbai Indians (MI), with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan dismissed. MI have won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 36 of IPL 2020. Arshdeep Singh has accounted for two wickets with Mohammed Shami completing one dismissal. The match is taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have gone in with unchanged sides from their respective wins. While MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match, KXIP registered a triumph against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 36 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians And Kings XI Punjab, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai