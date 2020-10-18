MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Quinton De Kock Falls After Fifty, Kieron Pollard Key For Mumbai Indians
MI vs KXIP IPL live score 2020: Kieron Pollard holds the onus following the dismissal of Quinton de Kock.
Kieron Pollard holds the key for Mumbai Indians (MI), with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan dismissed. MI have won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 36 of IPL 2020. Arshdeep Singh has accounted for two wickets with Mohammed Shami completing one dismissal. The match is taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have gone in with unchanged sides from their respective wins. While MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match, KXIP registered a triumph against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 36 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians And Kings XI Punjab, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 36, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 18, 2020
- 21:02 (IST)FOUR!Consecutive boundaries for Nathan Coulter-Nile who plays an incredible shot, directing the ball in the gap.
- 21:00 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Nathan Coulter Nile who gets an edge off a shorter delivery, with the ball hitting the fine leg fence.
- 20:59 (IST)SIX!Consecutive sixes by Kieron Pollard who shuffles across, using the immense power in his bottom hand to great effect, with a powerful shot over wide long-on.
- 20:57 (IST)SIX!Sublime six by Kieron Pollard who smashes Arshdeep Singh straight down the ground, with great power.
- 20:54 (IST)WICKET! Quinton de Kock c Mayank Agarwal b Chris Jordan 53 (43)Quinton de Kock departs for 53 runs off 43 deliveries after holing out in the deep, following a length delivery slanted in on middle and leg. Nathan Coulter-Nile is the new batsman in.
- 20:48 (IST)WICKET! Hardik Pandya c Nicholas Pooran b Mohammed Shami 8 (4)Hardik Pandya departs for 8 runs off 4 deliveries, after attempting to slap a shorter ball bowled outside off over point, getting it much squarer than he likes to. Kieron Pollard is the new man in.
Shami strikes!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
Pooran with a great catch in the deep. Hardik departs for 8.
Live - https://t.co/jETKQGKsos #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/622q5yu372
- 20:44 (IST)Half-century for Quinton de KockQuinton de Kock completes his 14th IPL half-century with a single off a fuller delivery. Hat-trick of 50s for De Kock, which is also his fourth in five matches.
FIFTY!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
Another half-century for @QuinnyDeKock69 in #Dream11IPL 2020.
Live - https://t.co/jETKQGKsos #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/U3OoMxGWGx
- 20:43 (IST)SIX!Quinton de Kock follows up the boundary with a six, clearing his front leg before smashing the ball over long-on.
- 20:42 (IST)FOUR!Superb boundary by Quinton de Kock who hangs back and flays a quick googly from a shortened length, over the covers.
- 20:40 (IST)SIX!Hardik Pandya gets off the mark with a brilliant six, smashing a floated up leggie over long-off.
- 20:36 (IST)WICKET! Krunal Pandya c Deepak Hooda b Ravi Bishnoi 34 (30)Krunal Pandya departs for 34 runs off 30 deliveries, following a flighted delivery that was pitched marginally outside edge. Pandya went down on one leg, slog-sweeping the ball away with Deepak Hooda completing the catch. Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
- 20:32 (IST)Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock complete 50-run partnershipKrunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock complete a 50-run partnership following a single after a thick outside edge.
That's a 50-run partnership between @QuinnyDeKock69 & @krunalpandya24.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
Live - https://t.co/jETKQGKsos #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Nw7gKo6Ca2
- 20:30 (IST)FOUR!Sublime boundary by Krunal Pandya, who rocks back in his crease and smashes a googly bowled from a shortened length, splitting the gap between deep mid-wicket and long-on.
- 20:23 (IST)SIX!Second six of the innings for Quinton de Kock, who rocks back deep in his crease to smash a half-tracker over deep backward square leg.
- 20:21 (IST)Third boundary of the innings for Krunal Pandya who carves the ball away to the deep backward point fence.
- 20:19 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Krunal Pandya who cuts the ball past Chris Gayle at slip, with the ball racing away to third man.
- 20:15 (IST)MI find themselves in a stable position with 9 overs completedMI have found stability following the loss of three quick wickets, with Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya stitching a fine partnership. MI 60/3 after 9 overs
- 20:12 (IST)FOUR!Superb boundary by Krunal Pandya, who lofts inside out over the covers with great timing.
- 20:08 (IST)SIX!Superb six by Krunal Pandya who hits Chris Jordan to deep extra cover, following a short of length delivery astutely.
- 20:03 (IST)Kings XI Punjab on top at the end of powerplayKings XI Punjab (KXIP) are on top at the end of powerplay, having accounted for three major dismissals. KXIP 43/3 after 6 overs
The Captain asked for three wickets in the powerplay and the bowlers have done the job #MI 43/3 after 6 overs.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/11h3I0LL4n— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
- 20:01 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Quinton de Kock who has been superb, directing the wide delivery to sweeper cover with proper timing.
- 19:58 (IST)WICKET! Ishan Kishan c Murugan Ashwin b Arshdeep Singh 7 (7)Ishan Kishan departs for 7 runs off 7 deliveries after attempting an upper-cut off a short and wide delivery, directing the ball straight to Murugan Ashwin at third man. Krunal Pandya is the new man in.
- 19:56 (IST)FOUR!First boundary of the innings for Ishan Kishan, who plays a terrific pull shot towards cow corner.
- 19:50 (IST)WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav c Murugan Ashwin b Mohammed Shami 0 (4)Suryakumar Yadav departs for a duck after flicking recklessly off a delivery by Mohammed Shami, with Murugan Ashwin completing the catch at midwicket. Ishan Kishan is the new man in.
- 19:47 (IST)WICKET! Rohit Sharma b Arshdeep Singh 9 (8)MI skipper Rohit Sharma departs for 9 runs off 8 deliveries, after chopping onto his stumps. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
- 19:43 (IST)SIX!Quinton de Kock continues to attack, smashing Arshdeep Singh over deep backward square leg for a six.
- 19:38 (IST)FOUR!Second four of the innings for Rohit Sharma, who tucks off a wayward delivery towards the fine leg boundary.
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR!Quinton de Kock further gets a boundary as well, carving a delivery bowled from round the wicket, behind point astutely.
- 19:34 (IST)FOUR!Rohit Sharma gets his opening boundary of the innings, punching the ball sweetly between cover point and sweeper cover.
- 19:31 (IST)Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock ready to start the first inningsMI openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are the crease, with the former on strike. Glenn Maxwell to bowl the opening over for KXIP.
- 19:05 (IST)LineupsUnchanged sides for both teams.Mumbai Indians XI: R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah.Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, C Gayle, N Pooran, G Maxwell, D Hooda, C Jordan, M Ashwin, R Bishnoi, M Shami, A Singh.
An unchanged XI for both the teams.#MIvKXIP #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/l7Ppkk6hYh— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
- 19:02 (IST)Rohit Sharma wins tossMumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab.
- 18:57 (IST)Just a few minutes left for the tossJust three minutes left for the toss of an exciting match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.
How excited are you about this fixture?#Dream11IPL #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/nypPgiHANS— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
- 18:55 (IST)Hardik Pandya has got a new haircutHardik Pandya can be seen with a new haircut, as he walks alongside Kieron Pollard.
What do you make of Hardik's new hairdo?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/zCPs2AkmeN— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
- 18:44 (IST)Exciting face-off between Jasprit Bumrah and KL RahulTeam India players Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul will face-off, marking an exciting contest between bat and ball. Rahul currently leads the race for the Orange Cap, and will look to further build on this lead. However, Bumrah will look to dismiss him early.
- 18:40 (IST)KL Rahul a reliable addition to your fantasy lineupKL Rahul has been in excellent form this season, with superb performances through thick and thin. Rahul has already amassed 638 fantasy points so far this season, making him a safe choice for your side. MI cricketers Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah will further be safe additions, considering their recent form.
- 18:30 (IST)Players To Watch Out ForOrange Cap holder KL Rahul will be one of the main players to watch out for, following his excellent performances so far in IPL 2020. MI opener Quinton de Kock will be further in the limelight, after his quality gameplay in recent times.
- 18:25 (IST)MI vs KXIP: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming?The live streaming of the MI vs KXIP IPL match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The clash will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
- 18:18 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 36th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab which will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
#MumbaiIndians or #KXIP?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
Which team are you rooting for in Match 36 of #Dream11IPL?#MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/KU6TtONP0T