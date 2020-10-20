Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai. KL Rahul's team are currently on a winning run, having grabbed victories in their last two matches. Meanwhile, DC have also won their last two matches. Shreyas Iyer's team have been dominant this season, currently occupying the top spot in the eight-team table. Punjab are seventh in the standings, although they cemented their name in the race for the Orange and Purple Caps. Delhi will be hoping Kagiso Rabada builds on his fiery form, meanwhile Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will once again be crucial to their side's ambitions. (LIVE SCORECARD)

