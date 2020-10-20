KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Prithvi Shaw Departs As Jimmy Neesham Gets Early Breakthrough For Kings XI Punjab
KXIP vs DC IPL live score 2020: Delhi Capitals will be aiming to register another win against Kings XI Punjab, after electing to bat in the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.
Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai. KL Rahul's team are currently on a winning run, having grabbed victories in their last two matches. Meanwhile, DC have also won their last two matches. Shreyas Iyer's team have been dominant this season, currently occupying the top spot in the eight-team table. Punjab are seventh in the standings, although they cemented their name in the race for the Orange and Purple Caps. Delhi will be hoping Kagiso Rabada builds on his fiery form, meanwhile Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will once again be crucial to their side's ambitions. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 38 Live Score And Updates Between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, Straight From The Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai
Match 38, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 20, 2020
- 19:58 (IST)FOUR!!Arshdeep sends a bouncer. Dhawan pulls it sqaure for a four!! Good shot!
- 19:56 (IST)FOUR AGAIN!!!Shami sends a short delivery, down the leg side. Dhawan pulls it down the leg side for a four!
- 19:55 (IST)FOURRR!! SHIKHAR DHAWAN IS ON FIRE!!Shami overpitches his delivery. Dhawan confidently sends it over mid-off for a four!
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!!Shami sends a wide delivery. Dhawan throws his bat and it goes wide off the keeper for a four!
- 19:52 (IST)SIX! Delhi Capitals are 32/1 after 4 overs!Neesham sent a wide length ball. Iyer drove it over extra cover for a six!
- 19:49 (IST)OUT!! Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7(11)Shaw's poor form continues! Neesham sent a length leg-cutter. Shaw skied it towards extra-cover, where Maxwell did the rest.In comes, Shreyas Iyer.
- 19:45 (IST)FOUR!Arshdeep sends a length ball. Dhawan sends it over mid-off for a four!
- 19:43 (IST)FOUR!Arshdeep sends a bouncer, down the leg side. Shaw gets an inside edge, and it clears the keeper for a four.
- 19:37 (IST)No runShami sends a wide length ball. Shaw swings his bat. The ball seams back to beat the inside edge. No run.
- 19:35 (IST)SIX!!Maxwell sends a length ball, outside off. Dhawan slow sweeps it for a six over mid-wicket.
- 19:33 (IST)FOUR RUNS!!Maxwell sends a length off-breaker. Dhawan cuts it, and Pooran doesn't do enough to stop it, misfield at point.
- 19:30 (IST)The action begins!!Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan enter the pitch to open the innings. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell will bowl the first over for KXIP.
- 19:16 (IST)Jimmy Neesham replaces Chris JordanKXIP have bought in Jimmy Neesham for Chris Jordan. They will be hoping to use the Kiwi cricketer's all-round abilities with bat and ball.
- 19:10 (IST)Anrich Nortje rested!Fiery pacer Anrich Nortje has been rested, alongwith with Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey. Meanwhile, Daniel Sams, Marcus Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant have come in.
- 19:08 (IST)KL Rahul happy with tossAfter being sent into to field, Rahul quipped that he wanted to bowl first, as they have done that in their previous two matches.
- 19:07 (IST)Shreyas Iyer explains toss decisionAfter winning the toss, Iyer elected to bat for DC. He said that his team has been doing good during batting, and hopes they maximise their powerplay for a good target.
- 19:05 (IST)Here are the playing XIsDC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso RabadaKXIP: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
- 19:02 (IST)Delhi Capitals win toss and elect to batDC captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat.
- 18:52 (IST)Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals gear up ahead of the matchHere is a video of both teams gearing up in the stadium, ahead of toss:
- 18:36 (IST)Kings XI Punjab celebrate Krishnappa Gowtham's birthday before leaving: WATCHKXIP celebrated Krishnappa Gowtham's birthday before leaving for the match. The cricketer turned 32 on Tuesday.
- 18:20 (IST)Delhi Capitals leave for Dubai International Stadium: Sneak peek!Here is a video of Delhi Capitals led by Ajinkya Rahane, leaving their bio-secure bubble for the Dubai International Stadium.
- 18:16 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan requires 63 runs to complete 5000 IPL runsThe DC opener has been a reliable opener for his team in the ongoing season, although patchy in certain occasions. Dhawan has scored 359 runs this season with a strike rate of 143.02. He also registered his maiden century against Chennai Super Kings in his side's previous fixture, scoring 101 runs from 58 deliveries and remaining unbeaten. In total, he has scored 4938 runs in the IPL, in 168 games.
- 18:12 (IST)KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada: Orange Cap leader vs Purple Cap leaderIt is true that KL Rahul hasn't been well supported by all of his KXIP teammates. The KXIP captain has been dominant while batting and wicketkeeping for his team and has proved why he is consistently selected for the Indian national team in recent times. Against DC, he will be up against Kagiso Rabada, who leads the Purple Cap race, with Rahul leading the Orange Cap race.Rahul has scored 525 runs from nine matches. Meanwhile, Rabada has grabbed 19 wickets from nine matches at an economy of 7.68. The South African pacer has been highly crucial to DC and Shreyas Iyer.
- 18:02 (IST)KL Rahul one six away from completing 100 IPL sixes!KXIP captain KL Rahul is one six away from completing 100 IPL sixes. He has been fantastic this season, scoring 525 runs in nine matches with a strike rate of 135.65. He has also registered a high score of 132 runs, remaining unbeaten. In total, he has played 76 IPL matches, scoring 2502 runs.
- 17:50 (IST)Murugan Ashwin vs Shreyas Iyer: Spin wizard vs big hitterShreyas Iyer has had a good season as captain, but has been erratic on the individual front. Meanwhile, KXIP's Murugan Ashwin has been crucial to his side individually. Iyer has played in nine matches, scoring 321 runs at a strike rate of 132.09. Meanwhile, Ashwin has played in three fixture, grabbing six wickets at an economy of 7.65. There has a high chance of both facing each other, and it could be an intense battle.
- 17:41 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2020 fixture between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai. The sides met earlier in Match 2, where KXIP crashed to a Super Over defeat. Can we see another exciting fixture today?
