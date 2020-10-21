KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj Takes 3 As Kolkata Knight Riders Suffer Top Order Collapse
KKR vs RCB IPL live score 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders have lost four early wickets, with Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan the batsmen at the crease.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have lost four wickets after winning the toss and opting to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 39 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. KKR are missing out on the services of star all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been sidelined due to a niggle. Tom Banton has been included as a replacement. Prasidh Krishna further replaces Shivam Mavi in the KKR lineup. Just one change for RCB who have included Mohammed Siraj in place of Shahbaz Ahmed. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 39 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Royal Challengers Bangalore, Straight From The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 39, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 21, 2020
- 19:58 (IST)100 catches in the IPL for AB de VilliersAB de Villiers has completed 100 catches in the IPL. What a fine milestone.
Milestone— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
100 catches for Mr 360 in IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ncb8awE94b
- 19:54 (IST)WICKET! Tom Banton c AB de Villiers b Tom Banton 10 (8)Third wicket of the innings for Mohammed Siraj, following a delivery bowled on a good length with scrambled seam, which Banton attempted to drive, nicking through to the keeper. Eoin Morgan is the new batsman in.
Siraj is on fire— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
Tom Banton departs for 10.#KKR 14/4 https://t.co/XUEBCQIfuL #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/nJwwEpO5yS
- 19:50 (IST)SIX!Tom Banton follows up the boundary with a six, picking the length of the short ball early, before pulling it over deep square leg with disdain.
- 19:50 (IST)FOUR!Tom Banton gets a boundary following a overpitched delivery on the stumps, which he took full advantage of with a lovely straight drive.
- 19:47 (IST)WICKET! Shubman Gill c Chris Morris b Navdeep Saini 1 (6)Shocking start for KKR as Shubman Gill departs for 1 run off 6 deliveries. Gill attempted to pull a short bowled outside off at 140.7kph without being in control of the short, with Chris Morris completing an easy catch. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
- 19:43 (IST)WICKET! Nitish Rana b Mohammed Siraj 0 (1)Nitish Rana departs for a duck following an inswinger from Mohammed Siraj, which the batsman attempted to push into the off-side rashly. Tom Banton is the new man in.
What a start this by #RCB and Siraj.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
Two in two for Siraj.
Rana and Tripathi are back in the hut https://t.co/XUEBCQIfuL #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yQGqiOsvFk
- 19:39 (IST)WICKET! Rahul Tripathi c AB de Villiers b Mohammed Siraj 1 (4)Early breakthrough for RCB as Rahul Tripathi is dismissed for 1, having induced an edge to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. Tripathi attempted to guide the gentle outswinger towards third man, without proper control resulting in an edge. Nitish Rana is the new man in.
- 19:36 (IST)Fine start by Chris MorrisChris Morris concedes just three runs off the opening over, with both batsmen off the mark. KKR 3/0 after 1 over
- 19:31 (IST)Chris Morris to bowl the opening overChris Morris will bowl the opening over of the innings for RCB, with Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi the openers for KKR as usual.
- 19:07 (IST)LineupsRoyal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, C Morris, W Sundar, I Udana, M Siraj, N Saini, Y Chahal.Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, R Tripathi, N Rana, T Banton, E Morgan, D Karthik, P Cummins, L Ferguson, K Yadav, P Krishna, V Chakravarthy.
A look at the Playing XI for #KKRvRCB#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/bhrXy6IX62— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
- 19:05 (IST)Andre Russell benched following a niggle with Tom Banton included insteadKKR have opted to make two changes with Tom Banton replacing Andre Russell in the lineup, and Prasidh Krishna granted an opportunity at the expense of Shivam Mavi.Just one change for RCB as Mohammed Siraj included as a replacement for Shahbaz Ahmed.
- 19:02 (IST)Eoin Morgan wins tossKKR skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to bat against RCB.
#KKR have won the toss and they will bat first against #RCB.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/mJdzd1erji— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
- 19:00 (IST)Shubman Gill faces stern challenge in Chris MorrisShubman Gill will face a stern challenge, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Chris Morris who has been in great form for the franchise in the ongoing season. However, Gill is no less having made his presence felt against the best of bowlers. Who will win this face-off?
- 18:56 (IST)Can KKR's hero against SRH Lockie Ferguson deliver the prized dismissal of AB de Villiers?New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was simply unplayable in his maiden appearance in IPL 2020 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Ferguson will face a stern challenge wth South African batsman AB de Villiers at the other end, who is in excellent form himself. The face-off between these two top players will be one to watch out for.
- 18:44 (IST)Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming?The live streaming of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The match will be further be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
- 18:41 (IST)Players to watch out for during the KKR vs RCB matchShubman Gill has been a top performer for KKR at the top of the order. Gill will be in the limelight, as will Lockie Ferguson who delivered a match-winning performance against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in KKR's previous league clash.The performances of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will further be closely tracked, with the duo capable of smashing the ball to all corners of the ground on their day. These players will certainly be ones to watch out for.
AB de Villiers means serious business here— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
How many runs for Mr 360 today?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/DXCaKSVTRb
- 18:34 (IST)Virat Kohli looks geared up before an important match against KKRVirat Kohli is looking charged up before an extremely important IPL 2020 league match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kohli will need to lead from the front for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
#RCB Captain @imVkohli in all readiness for the game against #KKR.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rSm3toHSyK— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
- 18:27 (IST)Will Tim Seifert make his IPL debut tonight?New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has joined the Kolkata Knight RidersIPL 2020 squad as a replacement for injured bowler Ali Khan. With Andre Russell outof form, will KKR hand an IPL debut to Seifert?
- 18:22 (IST)Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers present reliable Fantasy picksThe likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli don't come cheap but are capable of fetching some big IPL Fantasy points. De Villiers has been in great form recently, with game-changing performances in vital clashes. Kohli is also capable of making his presence felt under pressure.
- 18:11 (IST)Hello!Welcome to our live coverage of the 39th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Hello and welcome to Match 39 of #Dream11IPL where #KKR will take on #RCB.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
Who's your pick for the game? pic.twitter.com/1jSspyZBza