KKR vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Rebuild After Losing Early Wickets
KKR vs DC IPL live score 2020: Delhi Capitals lost both their openers in the early stages of their chase and will be aiming to rebuild vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
KKR vs DC IPL 2020 Score: Shreyas Iyer hits a shot during his side's chase© BCCI/IPL
After losing early wickets, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aiming to rebuild their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The target set by KKR is 195 runs. DC initially won the toss and elected to field. Both sides met earlier in Match 16, with DC winning by 18 runs; courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 88 runs by Shreyas Iyer and three dismissals by Anrich Nortje. Delhi are currently second in the league table after seven wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, KKR are fourth after five victories and five losses. With the league currently in a crucial phase, two points will be important for both teams. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 42 Live Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Delhi Capitals, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 42, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 24, 2020
Play In Progress
KKR
194/6 (20.0)
DC
58/2 (9.0)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.44
% chance to win
KKR 84%
DC 16%
Batsman
Shreyas Iyer
24 (22)
Rishabh Pant
23* (27)
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson
15/0 (2)
Sunil Narine
7/0 (1)
- 18:10 (IST)One run, Delhi Capitals need 144 from 72 ballsNarine sends an off-breaker. Pant sends it down to long-on for a single.DC need 144 from 72 balls, and are 51/2.
- 18:04 (IST)FOUR!Ferguson sends a short delivery. Pant doesn't get any room. He sends it square of backward point and in front of deep third man for a four!
- 17:58 (IST)One run, Delhi Capitals need 162 from 90 ballsKrishna sends a short length delivery, outside off. Pant sends it to point for a single. DC need 162 from 90 balls.
- 17:51 (IST)SIX!Krishna sends a bouncer, outside off. Pant puts his head down, and plays it over short fine leg for a six!
- 17:49 (IST)FOUR!Nagarkoti sends a straight length delivery. Iyer sends it behind square on the leg side for a four!
- 17:42 (IST)OUT! Shikhar Dhawan b Cummins 6(6)WHAT A DELIVERY!!Cummins ends Dhawan's fine form with a ball which takes away the off stump. Cummins shortened his length, and it did the work!In comes, Rishabh Pant.
- 17:38 (IST)FOUR!Krishna sends a wide length delivery. Dhawan comes out of the crease early and hits it over cover point for a four!
- 17:31 (IST)FOUR!Cummins sends a straight full delivery. Iyer forces it wide of mid-on for a four!
- 17:30 (IST)OUT! Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Cummins 0(1)Cummins sends a full delivery, outside off. It beats Rahane's defense, and hits his pads. LBW! GOLDEN DUCK!In comes, Shreyas Iyer.
- 17:28 (IST)Action resumes!Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane will open the chase for DC. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins will bowl the first over for KKR.
- 17:15 (IST)OUT! Eoin Morgan c Rabada b Stoinis 17(9), Kolkata Knight Riders finish at 194/6Stoinis sends a wide bouncer. Morgan gets a top edge. Rabada runs back from short fine leg and takes the catch.KKR have set a 195-run target.
- 17:13 (IST)OUT! Nitish Rana c Deshpande b Rana 81(53)Stoinis sends a short delivery, outside off. Rana gets a top edge, and it goes for a catch inside the circle.In comes, Pat Cummins.
- 17:12 (IST)FOUR!Stoinis sends a full and wide delivery. Rana opens the face of his bat and sends it over backward point for a four!
- 17:11 (IST)FOUR!Stoinis sends a short delivery, wide outside off. Rana gets a toe-end edge and its goes for a four between wicketkeeper and short fine leg.
- 17:08 (IST)FOUR!Rabada sends a short delivery. Morgan uses the face of his bat to sends it between short third and point for a four.
- 17:08 (IST)SIX!Rabada sends a full toss. Morgan sends it for a six over the bowler. AMAZING WRIST MOVEMENT!
- 17:01 (IST)FOUR!Nortje sends a length delivery. Morgan sends it over mid-off for a four!
- 16:59 (IST)FOUR!Rabada sends a bouncer. Rana gets a top edge and it goes over short fine leg for a four!
- 16:58 (IST)OUT! Sunil Narine c Rahane b Rabada 64(32)Rabada sends a short delivery, cramping Narine. He pulls the delivery, but not enough power. It gets caufht nears the big square leg boundary.In comes, Eoin Morgan.
- 16:55 (IST)FOUR!Rabada sends a length delivery, from round the wicket. Narine gets a thick edge, beats short third man for a four!
- 16:47 (IST)SIX!Ashwin sends a legbreaker. Narine clean hits it over long-on for a six!! WELL-TIMED!
- 16:45 (IST)Two runs! Sunil Narine gets his fifty!Narine gets a top edge sweep from this Ashwin delivery. The fielder is there, but fails to gets his fingers to it. Two runs.Narine gets his fifty!
- 16:42 (IST)FOUR! Kolkata Knight Riders grab 16 runs from this over!Stoinis sends a full delivery, wide. Rana drives it wide of deep cover for a four!Stoinis concedes 16 runs from over! EXPENSIVE ONE INDEED!
- 16:40 (IST)FOUR!!Stoinis sends a short delivery once again. Narine punches it over straight extra cover for a four!
- 16:40 (IST)SIX!Stoinis sends it short. Narine slams it over midwicket for a six!
- 16:37 (IST)FOUR! Nitish Rana grabs his fifty!Nortje sends a length ball. Rana tries to get it over mid-off, but gets an outside edge. It beats third man, and goes for a four! Rana gets his fifty!
- 16:31 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin tosses it up outside off. Rana sends it inside out over extra cover for a four!
- 16:30 (IST)SIX!Ashwin sends a legbreaker, and its short. Narine pulls it over short boundary over midwicket for a six!
- 16:29 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin sends a poor delivery. Rana anticipates it, and reverse-sweeps it over short thid man for a four!
- 16:25 (IST)FOUR!!Stoinis sends a short delivery, outside off. Rana makes room and cuts it past backward point for a four!
- 16:24 (IST)FOUR!Stoinis sends a full delivery on the pads of Rana. He sends it between mid-off and extra cover for a four!
- 16:23 (IST)FOUR! Kolkata Knight Riders are 75/3 after 10 oversDeshpande sends a delivery into the pads of Narine. He makes room and slices it over backward point for a four.After 10 overs, KKR are 75/3.
- 16:22 (IST)SIX!Deshpande sends a not-so short delivery. Rana gets his front leg in the air, and sends it over short boundary for a six!
- 16:21 (IST)FOUR!Deshpande sends a short length delivery, wide. Narine slams it over backward point for a four!
- 16:17 (IST)One run, Kolkata Knight Riders are 57/3 after 9 oversAshwin sends a flatter delivery. Narine sends it to deep cover for a single!KKR are 57/3 after 9 overs.
- 16:15 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin sends a short delivery. It has some pace to it. Narine gets a thick outside edge. It beats the short third man for a four!
- 16:14 (IST)SIX!Ashwin tosses it up slowly. Narine doesn't get pace, but uses power to drive it over long-off for a six!
- 16:09 (IST)OUT! Dinesh Karthik c Pant b Rabada 3(6)ALARM BELLS RINGING FOR KKR!!Rabada sends a length delivery, outside off. Karthik tries to hit it, but gets an edge through to Pant.In comes, Sunil Narine.
- 16:04 (IST)One runStoinis sends a short delivery. Karthik pulls it to long leg for a single.
- 15:59 (IST)OUT! Rahul Tripathi b Nortje 13(12)That yorker was just too fast! PERFECT BOWLING BY NORTJE!! POOR BATTING BY TRIPATHI!148kph!The pacer directed it to the middle stump, and Tripathi just couldn't react to it.In comes, Dinesh Karthik.
