After losing early wickets, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aiming to rebuild their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The target set by KKR is 195 runs. DC initially won the toss and elected to field. Both sides met earlier in Match 16, with DC winning by 18 runs; courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 88 runs by Shreyas Iyer and three dismissals by Anrich Nortje. Delhi are currently second in the league table after seven wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, KKR are fourth after five victories and five losses. With the league currently in a crucial phase, two points will be important for both teams. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 42 Live Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Delhi Capitals, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi