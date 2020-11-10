WICKET! Rahane c de Kock b Boult 2 (4)





Rahane is gone!





This is disaster for Delhi Capitals. They have lost two of their top three in the first three overs.





This was down the leg side, perhaps swung in to Rahane, who covered the line of the ball and tried to glance it down the leg side.





He gets a faint edge on the ball as it lands in the 'keeper's gloves again.





DC are 16 for 2 in the third over.

Boult strikes again!