MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Final Live: Trent Boult Gets Marcus Stoinis First Ball To Give Mumbai Indians Dream Start
IPL 2020 Final Live MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians strike on the first ball of the match after being asked to bowl by Delhi Capitals. Trent Boult dismisses in-form Marcus Stoinis.
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first in the IPL 2020 final. Trent Boult got Mumbai Indians off to a great start by getting Marcus Stoinis caught behind on the very first ball of the match. Delhi are unchanged for the final while Mumbai Indians have made one tactical change: Jayant Yadav is in for Rahul Chahar, keeping in mind the number of left-handers in the Delhi line-up, said Rohit Sharma at the toss. There's history in the making on Tuesday, November 10 as four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians take on the first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai. The teams have charted vastly different tracks to make the final in the 13th edition of the IPL. While Mumbai have lost only five of the 15 matches they have played this season and finished top of the table in the league stage, Delhi, after getting their campaign off to a great start, faltered towards the end of the league stage losing four matches in a row before a win in their last league match booked their place in the last four. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Final Live Updates Between MI vs DC, Straight From Dubai
Final, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 10, 2020
- 19:45 (IST)WICKET! Rahane c de Kock b Boult 2 (4)Boult strikes again!Rahane is gone!This is disaster for Delhi Capitals. They have lost two of their top three in the first three overs.This was down the leg side, perhaps swung in to Rahane, who covered the line of the ball and tried to glance it down the leg side.He gets a faint edge on the ball as it lands in the 'keeper's gloves again.DC are 16 for 2 in the third over.
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!Dhawan is growing in confidence.He comes dancing down the wicket and slaps this good-length delivery from Boult over covers for four.Trademark Dhawan. DC need more of these.
- 19:40 (IST)FOUR! DC 11/1 (2 Overs)A second four for Dhawan but this was pure luck.A short ball by Bumrah that gets big on Dhawan as the batsman tries to fend it off. He gets the top edge and the ball flies over the slip cordron before running away for four.
- 19:38 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah bowls from the other endShikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, two of DC's most experienced batsmen, are at the crease. They will have to tread cautiously against Bumrah.
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR! DC 5/1 (1 Over)Dhawan gets going. Some positives for DC in the first over.A full ball by Boult is flicked through square leg for four to get Delhi off the mark.DC are 5 for 1 after the first over.
- 19:33 (IST)WICKET! Marcus Stoinis c de Kock b Boult 0 (1)Boult strikes!First ball of the match: Short in length and moving away just a touch from Stoinis, who defensively prods at the ball.The ball takes the outside edge of the bat and lands in the 'keeper's gloves.DC are 0 for 1.
- 19:31 (IST)WHAT A START! WICKET ON THE FIRST BALL!Trent Boult gets Marcus Stoinis caught behind on the very first ball of the final!What a start for Mumbai!
- 19:29 (IST)We're ready for live actionFor one final time in IPL 2020, two teams will battle it out in the middle.Delhi Capitals will open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis.Trent Boult will take the new ball for Mumbai Indians.Let's go!
- 19:16 (IST)Will Shreyas Iyer become the first DC captain to win the IPL title?
- 19:13 (IST)'Bowl aggressively' – Rohit at the toss
- 19:09 (IST)Playing XIsDelhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich NortjeMumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
- 19:08 (IST)'Keep ticking the boxes' – Rohit Sharma ahead of his sixth IPL final
- 19:01 (IST)Toss: Delhi Capitals win the toss and choose to batDelhi Capitals have won the toss and have elected to bat first in the final."We have had so many ups and downs in this tournament. The boys are motivated and want to put their best for the team," says DC captain Shreyas Iyer.DC are unchanged.MI have made one change: Jayant Yadav comes in for Rahul Chahar keeping in mind the number of left-handers in the DC line-up, says Rohit at the toss.
- 18:55 (IST)Toss coming up in a while...It's the final of the IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Will Mumbai add a fifth title to their bag or will Delhi emerge triumphant in their first IPL final?Stay tuned for the toss that's coming up in five minutes.
- 18:54 (IST)Pitch ReportSunil Gavaskar says spinners will get more assistance on this Dubai pitch that is devoid of any significant grass cover. He says the team winning the toss should bat in the final, given how the pressure of a summit clash could get to the team chasing a total.Dew will be a factor in Dubai. However, the team is not reliant on their spinners - Mumbai Indians - should be comfortable bowling second tonight, says Gavaskar.Gavaskar says 170-175 will be a good total on this wicket. In the last five matches at Dubai, the team batting first has won three.
- 18:41 (IST)Mumbai Indians are warming up for one last time this IPL
- 18:34 (IST)Brace yourselves – Mumbai Indians are on their way in pursuit of a fifth IPL title
- 18:29 (IST)Delhi Capitals are off to the venue! Will they return with the IPL trophy?
- 18:25 (IST)The Preview – Another title for MI, History for DCMumbai and Delhi have charted different paths in their roads to the final of IPL 2020. While Mumbai have mostly been successful this season, losing just five out of their 15 matches, Delhi have had an up-and-down season.But it all comes to rest tonight as Mumbai look to add another title to their already burgeoning kitty while Delhi try to get their hands on the trophy for the first time.Here is the preview of the match.
- 18:20 (IST)Coach Ricky Ponting's message for the DC boysPonting had coached the team that finished third last season. He has gone one step further to help his side make the final.Remember: He has won the IPL in 2015 with Mumbai Indians as coach.
- 18:12 (IST)Rohit, de Kock, Suryakumar, Pollard and Hardik vs Dhawan, Rahane, Iyer, Stoinis and PantStars from Indian and international cricket will have yet another opportunity to showcase their skills at the grandest stage of them all in T20 cricket.The likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will be in action for Mumbai.Delhi have the services of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.Here are the players to watch out for.
- 18:07 (IST)Milestones galore for Rohit Sharma!Rohit will play in his sixth IPL final today and it will be his 200th match in the IPL as well.
- 18:00 (IST)Head to head: Mumbai have the upper handMumbai Indians lead the head-to-head stats against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Mumbai have also won all three games against Delhi this season, including Qualifier 1 that booked Mumbai's place in the final.Here is the head-to-head count between the two finalists.
- 17:49 (IST)What the teams are playing for tonight
- 17:47 (IST)History in the making!Whichever team wins tonight, there's history in the making. Mumbai, the four-time champions, are taking on the first-time finalists in Delhi Capitals.No other team has won as many titles as Mumbai have. They won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. They are aiming a fifth title tonight.Delhi, on the other hand, finished third in IPL 2019 and will be playing their first-ever IPL final. If they win, Delhi will become the seventh team to win the IPL title since the league's incpetion in 2008.List of IPL Champions2008: Rajasthan Royals2009: Deccan Chargers2010: Chennai Super Kings2011: Chennai Super Kings2012: Kolkata Knight Riders2013: Mumbai Indians2014: Kolkata Knight Riders2015: Mumbai Indians2016: SunRisers Hyderabad2017: Mumbai Indians2018: Chennai Super Kings2019: Mumbai Indians
- 17:37 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.After 59 games of intense competition, the two finalists, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face off for the summit clash in Dubai tonight.