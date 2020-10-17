DC vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer Falls But Shikhar Dhawan Going Strong For Delhi Capitals
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2020: Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis are attempting to help DC rebuild, following the dismissals of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.
Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis have attempted to rebuld for Delhi Capitals (DC), with the side handed a target of 180 runs by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK have accounted for the dismissals of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. The Chennai-based franchise posted a total of 179 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs, with Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis finishing as the highest run-scorer. Du Plessis smashed 58 runs off 47 deliveries in an innings comprising of six boundaries and two sixes. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for two wickets. The two sides are facing off in the 34th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 34 Live Scores Updates Between Delhi Capitals And Chennai Super Kings, Straight From The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 34, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 17, 2020
- 22:36 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Shikhar Dhawan who plays an outstanding shot, picking a slower delivery from Dwayne Bravo early. Dhawan fetched the delivery from well outside off, sweeping it over backward square leg.
- 22:34 (IST)FOUR!Marcus Stoinis follows up the six with a boundary, lofting the fuller delivery inside out over extra cover.
- 22:33 (IST)SIX!Fantastic six by Marcus Stoinis who hits an extremely straight shot following a loopy delivery from Karn Sharma, with the ball clearing the boundary ropes.
- 22:29 (IST)WICKET! Shreyas Iyer c Faf du Plessis b Dwayne Bravo 23 (23)Shreyas Iyer sent back to the pavilion, after attempting a big hit off a slower delivery from Dwayne Bravo, hitting the ball straight to Faf du Plessis at long-on. Marcus Stoinis is the new man in.
- 22:26 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, who takes advantage of a poor ball on the pads, whipping the ball finely.
- 22:23 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan gets another boundary, charging down early, pumping the ball wide of extra cover.
- 22:20 (IST)FOUR!Powerful boundary by Shikhar Dhawan, who slaps a slower and shorter delivery from Sam Curran, straight with a lot of power.
- 22:18 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan scores his 40th IPL half-centuryShikhar Dhawan completes his 40th half-century in the IPL, with a single following a drive to long-off. Dhawan further registers his third successive fifty.
- 22:13 (IST)FOUR!Consecutive boundaries for Shikhar Dhawan, who takes advantage of a short delivery to power the punch in the gap through extra cover.
- 22:11 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Shikhar Dhawan who comes down the track, playing an excellent shot to long-off.
- 22:02 (IST)FOUR!Consecutive boundaries for Shikhar Dhawan who takes advantage of a straight delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, playing a sweep shot into the gap through mid-wicket.
- 22:01 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Shikhar Dhawan who just manages to beat Shane Watson who was standing at backward point, with the ball going on to hit the boundary ropes.
- 21:58 (IST)FOUR!Fourth boundary of the innings for Shikhar Dhawan, who comes down the pitch, thrashing a half-volley off the toe-end wide of backward point.
- 21:55 (IST)SIX!Brilliant six by Shreyas Iyer, who times the ball perfectly with power as well.
- 21:47 (IST)WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane c Sam Curran b Deepak Chahar 8 (10)Ajinkya Rahane departs for 8 runs off 10 deliveries, following a stunning catch by English cricketer Sam Curran at backward point. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
- 21:42 (IST)FOUR!Ajinkya Rahane gets a boundary under his belt, pulling a short delivery from Shardul Thakur to the deep mid-wicket ropes.
- 21:35 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Shikhar Dhawan, who hits the fuller delivery straight back over Sam Curran's head.
- 21:34 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan gets his first boundary of the innings, hammering the pull in the gap through square leg.
- 21:33 (IST)Wicket maiden for Deepak ChaharDeepak Chahar starts off CSK's defence of 180 on a sturdy note, with a wicket maiden off the opening over of the second innings. CSK 0/1, Need another 180 runs from 114 deliveries.
- 21:32 (IST)WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c& b Deepak Chahar 0 (2)Prithvi Shaw departs for a duck following an outswinger from Deepak Chahar which he chipped straight back. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in.
- 21:12 (IST)DC need 180 runs to register a winCSK have posted a total of 179/4 at the end of 20 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayadu ensuring the perfect finish, completing a 50-run partnership off just 21 deliveries. DC need 180 runs to win.
- 21:10 (IST)SIX!Consecutive boundaries for Ravindra Jadeja, who clears his right leg and bludgeons the ball over long-on.
- 21:09 (IST)SIX!Third six of the innings for Ravindra Jadeja, who takes advantage of a low full toss to clear wide long-on.
- 21:05 (IST)SIX!Ravindra Jadeja gets his second six of the innings, directing the full toss into the stands at deep mid-wicket finely. CSK 163/4 after 19 overs
- 21:04 (IST)SIX!Extremely vital six by Ambati Rayadu, by picks the shorter delivery from Kagiso Rabad early, walking across and pulling the shorter delivery over deep square leg.
- 20:58 (IST)SIX!Ravindra Jadeja joins the party, playing a pick-up shot over deep square leg following a length delivery.
- 20:55 (IST)FOUR!Superb boundary by Ambati Rayadu who walks across towards the off-side, gently glances the full delivery fine of the fielder at 45.
- 20:52 (IST)WICKET! MS Dhoni c Alex Carey b Anrich Nortje 3 (5)Massive blow for CSK as MS Dhoni edges a slower delivery from Anrich Nortje to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
- 20:50 (IST)3500 runs and counting for Ambati RayaduAmbati Rayadu has completed 3500 runs in the IPL, following a superb six over deep extra cover.
- 20:48 (IST)SIX!Excellent six by Ambati Rayadu, who dances down the track and smashes a full delivery from Marcus Stoinis over long-on.
- 20:43 (IST)WICKET! Faf du Plessis c Shikhar Dhawan b Kagiso Rabada 58 (47)Faf du Plessis departs for 58 runs off 47 deliveries, following a tired lofted shot off a full delivery, with Shikhar Dhawan completing a catch, running in from long-on. 50 IPL wickets for Kagiso Rabada. MS Dhoni is the new man in.
- 20:39 (IST)FOUR!Sublime boundary by Faf du Plessis who moves leg-side to heave a length ball across the line, beating wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
- 20:35 (IST)SIX!Sublime six by Ambati Rayadu who smashes the ball to deep mid-wicket, with great power.
- 20:31 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan drops Faf du PlessisShikhar Dhawan has dropped Faf du Plessis who attempted a lofted shot without much timing. Du Plessis looks tired which may have played a role.
- 20:28 (IST)WICKET! Shane Watson b Anrich Nortje 36 (28)Shane Watson departs for 36 runs off 28 deliveries, following a seam-up length ball which beats Watson's ambitious heave across the line, going on to hit the middle stump. Ambati Rayadu is the new man in.
- 20:27 (IST)16th IPL Fifty for Faf du PlessisFaf du Plessis completes his 16th half-century in the IPL off 39 deliveries, with a single.
- 20:20 (IST)FOUR!Faf du Plessis is inching increasingly closer to a half-century, scooping a low full-toss over short fine.
- 20:18 (IST)SIX!Sublime six by Faf du Plessis who crouches slightly following an overpitched delivery, lofting the ball over long-off.
- 20:16 (IST)CSK in a stable position with 10 overs completedCSK 71/1 after 10 overs, with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis looking extremely confident in the middle.
- 20:15 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Shane Watson who drills the ball past extra cover astutely.