Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis have attempted to rebuld for Delhi Capitals (DC), with the side handed a target of 180 runs by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK have accounted for the dismissals of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. The Chennai-based franchise posted a total of 179 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs, with Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis finishing as the highest run-scorer. Du Plessis smashed 58 runs off 47 deliveries in an innings comprising of six boundaries and two sixes. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for two wickets. The two sides are facing off in the 34th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

