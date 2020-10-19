CSK vs RR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Shreyas Gopal Sends Back Sam Curran, Chennai Super Kings Three Down
CSK vs RR IPL live score 2020: Chennai Super Kings lose Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis inside the first six overs.
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and bat first. Jofra Archer maintains tight lines and gets Faf du Plessis in the third over of the innings. Kartik Tyagi gets Shane Watson caught to give CSK another blow inside the Powerplay. Sam Curran and Ambati Rayudu take CSK past 50 but Shreyas Gopal foxes Curran to get Rajasthan another wicket. MS Dhoni, the CSK captain, is playing his 200th IPL game tonight. Two changes for CSK: injured Dwayne Bravo is replaced by Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla comes in for Karn Sharma. Rajasthan Royals have made one change: Ankit Rajpoot is in for Jaydev Unadkat. The two bottom-placed teams face off in Abu Dhabi for Match No. 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the seventh-placed CSK take on the bottom-of-the-table RR. Both teams come into this game after tasting defeat in their respective last outings and are deperate to get some headway into the tournament and get closer to a spot in the top four. With six points each from three wins out of the nine games they have played thus far, CSK and RR's chances are now limited. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 37 Live Scores And Updates Between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Straight From The Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 37, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 19, 2020
- 20:21 (IST)WICKET! Rayudu (c Samson b Tewatia) 13 (19)Tewatia strikes!This was not there to sweep but Rayudu went through with the shot anyway.The ball was just short of full length and bounced too much for Rayudu's liking as he looked to sweep this.A top edge takes the ball high in the air and the 'keeper Samson calls for it. He has the big gloves and takes the catch easily.
- 20:17 (IST)MS Dhoni is at the creaseHe is playing his 200th match and is in to bat at No. 5 tonight.He is off the mark with a single to deep extra cover.CSK would bank on their captain to get them out of this hole.
- 20:12 (IST)The Buttler grab that got rid of Faf du Plessis
WATCH - Gloves off, Buttler ON - Super catch— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020
Jos Buttler goes full stretch to grab a brilliant catch. Faf du Plessis walks back.https://t.co/n8M6cZ7WCZ #Dream11IPL
- 20:10 (IST)WICKET! Curran (c Buttler b Gopal) 22 (25)Gopal gets his man eventually.He bowls another googly and Curran comes dancing down the track and looks to hit it over mid-off. Curran doesn't middle it though and holes out to Buttler at long-off.
- 20:09 (IST)Dropped!Samson has dropped Curran!Gopal bowls a googly and Curran looks to sweep it across the line. The ball takes the outside edge of the bat and whizzes past the 'keeper Samson.He gets one glove to it but the ball bursts through it.
- 20:07 (IST)50 up for CSK!Rayudu and Curran have batted well after the early wickets. 50 is up for CSK in the eighth over. They need to carry on and build a platform for the death overs for the likes of MS Dhoni to take advantage of.
- 19:59 (IST)End of Powerplay: CSK 43/2CSK have lost two of their best batsmen inside the first six overs.Rayudu and Curran are set, though, and will look to build a partnership in the middle overs.Archer has been exceptional as ever with the ball.
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!Stokes goes full following that short ball and Rayudu had been waiting for it. He charges down the wicket and hits the ball over mid-off for another boundary.
- 19:53 (IST)FOUR!Stokes goes short to Rayudu, who gets deep into his crease and pulls it behind square for his first boundary.Rayudu is off the mark as well.
- 19:51 (IST)SIX!Wickets don't bother Curran, do they?Stokes comes into the attack and Curran takes him for a six right over the bowler's head on the very first ball.
- 19:50 (IST)WICKET! Watson (c Tewatia b Tyagi) 8 (3)Two boundaries and out! Tyagi wins this contest against Watson.This one was on the pads and Watson absolutely smashed it off the middle of the bat. Only one problem: he hits it straight to Tewatia at short mid-wicket.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!Tyagi drops it short and Watson gets right on top of it before pulling it easily through mid-wicket for four.A first-ball four for Watson. Nice and easy.
- 19:46 (IST)FOUR!Kartik Tyagi comes on to bowl. He offers some width to Curran, who frees his arms and cuts it fiercely through point for four.
- 19:44 (IST)WICKET! Faf du Plessis (c Buttler b Archer) 10 (9)Big wicket!Archer had kept things tight until now and the pressure has shown on du Plessis. He saw that the ball is short and even as it got big on him he went through the cut shot. He hits it straight to Buttler at short cover-point.Archer gets RR a wicket inside the Powerplay yet again.
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR!Faf du Plessis gets going. Ankit Rajpoot bowls one short and du Plessis pulls that nonchalantly through mid-wicket for the match's first boundary.
- 19:34 (IST)Archer begins wellHe beats Curran's outside edge on two occasions and bamboozles his fellow Englishman with a bouncer as well.Only two runs come in the first over.
- 19:28 (IST)We're ready for live actionThe umpires are out there in the middle.Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran will open the batting for CSK.Jofra Archer has the ball and he will run in for the first over.
- 19:22 (IST)The stars in action tonightWill we see another Rahul Tewatia show tonight? Will Jos Buttler finally tee off after a series of promising starts? Or will MS Dhoni come to the party in his 200th IPL match?Here is a closer look at the players that could make a game-changing impact on tonight's must-win encounter for both the participating teams.
- 19:11 (IST)Playing XIsChennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh HazlewoodRajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
- 19:01 (IST)TOSS: Chennai Super Kings win the toss and bat firstMS Dhoni calls it right and CSK are batting first."It's a used wicket so chances are it may slow down in the second innings," says Dhoni at the toss."You just spoke about it and that's how I got to know it's my 200th game" – Dhoni to Danny Morrsion at the toss. Would you believe it? Dhoni is that non-plussed by stats and all the hoopla.Two changes for CSK: Josh Hazlewood replaces the injured Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma is replaced by Piyush Chawla.One change for RR: Ankit Rajpoot replaces Jaydev Unadkat.
- 18:59 (IST)Toss coming up in a while...SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl on this surface yesterday. Will the captains field first again or will they follow the general trend in the second half of the tournament of winning the toss and batting?We'll find out in less than a minute.
- 18:53 (IST)The Super Kings are warming up
#CSK players gearing up for the game against #RR in Abu Dhabi.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hAo6gbLHcQ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020
- 18:52 (IST)Pitch ReportIt's the same pitch on which yesterday's game between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad was played.That match went into a Super Over.Deep Dasgupta reckons that 160 will be a par score on this surface and spinners are likely to get more assistance here.
- 18:51 (IST)Face-off: Chahar vs SmithDeepak Chahar is CSK's go-to bowler with the new ball as he can swing the new ball both ways. Smith had taken to opening earlier in the season but has subsequently pushed himself down the order.However, should CSK get early wickets a face-off between Chahar and Smith inside the first six overs could be possible.Here are more details on this face-off.
- 18:41 (IST)No. 200 for MS Dhoni!MS Dhoni will play his 200th IPL match tonight.It's been a memorable journey for the India legend during which he has won three IPL titles even as he had been leading the India Men's team from 2008 to 2017.Although he is not a man who gives too much attention to stats, there could be an added incentive to get some runs off his willow and put aside his indifferent form this IPL season.
Presenting to you the first ever player to play 200 IPL games.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/spgLX2ksz1— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020
- 18:28 (IST)Face-off: Faf vs ArcherOne is CSK's top scorer in IPL 2020 and the other is RR's top wicket taker in the tournament. One has years of experience while the other has raw pace capable of hurrying any batsman in the world.They are likely to clash in tonight's game and it could be mouth-watering.Here is more on the face-off between Faf du Plessis and Jofra Archer.
- 18:18 (IST)CSK are leaving no stones unturned in their bid for a comeback
The grind never stops... #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/QtR9ghKdIR— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 19, 2020
- 18:05 (IST)No. 7 vs No. 8 – The PreviewNo. 7 vs No. 8.It doesn't read well, does it? Well, Kings XI Punjab had been the bottom-placed side for the longest time this IPL and they kept themselves inspired enough to pull off a thriller last night against Mumbai Indians – a match that took two Super Overs to reach a result.Both CSK (placed seventh on the table) and the bottom-placed RR will look for inspiration from KXIP's effort last night to try and get their campaign back on track.Here is the preview of a match both teams absolutely must win.
- 18:00 (IST)When the going gets tough, the tough get goingMS Dhoni and his men would do well to abide by this mantra tonight
A warrior isn't someone who always wins, he's someone who always fights. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/hFYrtIQEE8— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 19, 2020
- 17:54 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.