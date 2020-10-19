WICKET! Rayudu (c Samson b Tewatia) 13 (19)





This was not there to sweep but Rayudu went through with the shot anyway.





The ball was just short of full length and bounced too much for Rayudu's liking as he looked to sweep this.





A top edge takes the ball high in the air and the 'keeper Samson calls for it. He has the big gloves and takes the catch easily.

Tewatia strikes!